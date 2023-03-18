8 smart home appliances for smarter living

The advancement of smart devices is rapid. Today, there are many opportunities for using smart technology to make your life easier. Smart appliances are one of the categories of smart technology you may come to enjoy in your home.

What makes an appliance smart?

Smart appliances are appliances that have been designed to connect to the internet and to be controlled remotely. This can include things like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and even vacuum cleaners.

Smart appliances for home kitchens can make everyday cleaning and cooking tasks much easier. For example, you can use your smartphone to control your oven temperature outside the house or turn on your dishwasher while you are away at work.

Some smart appliances can even order groceries for you when they sense you are running low on supplies. Having this technology in the kitchen is extremely convenient if you have a busy lifestyle and don’t always have time to run to the store.

How smart home appliances can make your life easier

There are several reasons why having a smart kitchen can make your life easier. Here are just a few of them:



You can save time and energy by using smart appliances. For example, a smart oven can preheat itself, so your food cooks more quickly. Smart appliances can help you cook healthier food. For instance, a smart fridge can remind you what’s in your fridge so that you don’t end up buying junk food. Smart appliances can make your life simpler. For example, a smart dishwasher can automatically determine how dirty your dishes are and choose the correct washing cycle for them. Smart appliances can save you money. For example, many smart appliances come with energy-saving features that can help you reduce your energy bill. Smart appliances are convenient. For example, you can use your smartphone to control them remotely. Smart appliances are environmentally friendly. For example, they may use less energy than traditional appliances. Smart appliances are fun! For example, some of them come with built-in games or other features that make them more enjoyable to use. Home appliances are the future of homeownership. In the near future, it’s likely that almost all homes will have some form of smart appliance installed in them. This technology is becoming more and more affordable and it’s only going to get better with time.

8 smart home appliances you may not know about

There are many different types of smart appliances that you can choose from. Here are eight of the most popular smart appliances for the home:

1. Smart refrigerators

These refrigerators can be controlled remotely and often come with features like automatic restocking and energy-saving settings.



Samsung Bespoke smart fridge: Samsung smart refrigerators are some of the top-selling smart fridges on the market. Samsung kitchen appliances in general are a hit among homeowners with a smart kitchen. This Bespoke fridge is top of its class. With a sleek look, this smart fridge has all the features you would expect a smart appliance to offer.

2. Smart ovens

These ovens can be controlled remotely and often come with features like preheating and energy-saving settings.



KitchenAid Smart Oven: This smart oven was designed to replace your oven, grill and steamer. This new cooking technology is preloaded with recipes for new dinner ideas. For ease of use, you can control the oven fully via the touchscreen display or the app.

3. Smart dishwashers

These dishwashers can be controlled remotely and often come with features like automatic cycle selection and energy-saving settings.



Smart Linear Wash: This smart dishwasher by Samsung is extremely quiet, has WiFi connectivity, auto release for better drying and linear wash for a more thorough clean.

4. Smart washers and dryers

These appliances can be controlled remotely and often come with energy-saving settings and automatic cycle selection.



LG WashTower: The LG WashTower is a front-load washer and electric dryer that uses AI technology to detect load size to save energy and fabric texture to protect your clothes. Plus, the app allows you to access your LG smart appliances in real-time.

5. Smart vacuums

These vacuums can be controlled remotely and often come with features like automatic obstacle avoidance and energy-saving settings.



iRobot Roomba i3 EVO: This robot vacuum is one of the best smart vacuums on the market. It cleans itself and works on both rugs and hard surfaces. It can thoroughly clean large spaces and is said to get pet hair out of rugs better than other robot vacuums.

6. Smart air conditioners

These air conditioners can be remotely controlled and often come with energy-saving settings and automatic temperature control.



Hisense Window Air Conditioner: This smart air conditioner connects to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control the temperature from your mobile device. Plus, it is easy to install and cools a room down fast.

7. Smart plugs

These plugs can be used to control any electrical appliance and often come with features like energy-saving settings and remote control.



Connect Sense Smart Outlet 2: This smart outlet is excellent for tracking energy usage as it provides energy usage reports. Plus, it works with Apple HomeKit and supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice commands.

8. Smart kitchen devices

Smart kitchen devices can make your kitchen more efficient and often come with features like automatic ingredient dispensing and voice-activated control.



Smart Instant Pot: This instant pot allows you to control cooking from your phone. Plus, it has over 1,000 programmed recipes for fast and easy meals.

Perfect Blend Pro Smart Scale: This blender is far from ordinary. It can help you track calories in the smoothies you make, plus the accompanying app has dozens of smoothie recipes to choose from.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: This mug is perfect for those that want their hot drink hot in the mornings. With an app, you can set the temperature of your drink. Plus, it shuts off automatically when the mug is empty.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden: This is a tabletop indoor garden that does all the work for you. Can’t keep a plant alive? Let this smart device do the work for you!

Revolution Smart Toaster: Are you a fan of toast? This is the smart kitchen gadget for you. With its smart features, this toaster will make you the perfect toast every time.

Home appliances are the future of homeownership

As more and more people embrace the convenience and benefits of smart appliances, they will likely become the norm in most homes. In fact, in the near future, almost all homes will probably have some form of smart appliance installed in them.

As you can see, you can choose from many different types of smart appliances. This kitchen technology is becoming more and more affordable and it’s only going to get better with time. So, if you’re considering upgrading your home, consider investing in some smart appliances.