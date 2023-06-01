‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 lands on Netflix this week — here’s everything we know about the final season

“Manifest” fans, you officially have plans this weekend — Season 4, Part 2 is coming to Netflix on June 2.

After leaving fans on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger five long months ago, Netflix released the official release date for “Manifest” Season 4, Part 2.

Part 2 of the series’ final season will land on the streaming platform on June 2, otherwise known as the “death date.” Technically the death date is on June 2, 2024, but we have already suspended disbelief to get this far in the series, so we can easily do it again.

With the looming threat of death for not just the 828ers but the entire world and the ongoing mystery of the 828ers (where did their supernatural powers come from?), the final 10 episodes of the series have a lot of ground to cover. Let’s take a look back at Season 4, Part 1, and discuss how the series could wrap up — can the 828ers all get on “the lifeboat” and save the world?

A brief recap of the ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1 finale

Let’s look back at the finale. If you haven’t seen “Manifest” Season 4, Part 1, consider this your official spoiler warning.

The first half of “Manifest” Season 4 was intense: Cal returned to the series as a full-grown man, Angelina fused herself with a fragment of the Omega egg and Zeke died after absorbing Cal’s terminal cancer.



In the final minutes of the season finale, Zeke dies. Throughout “Manifest” Season 4, Zeke developed the ability to feel everything. When he discovers that Cal is the only person capable of saving the world, Zeke uses his powers of empathy to absorb Cal’s cancer. He dies moments later in Michaela’s arms.

Free of his cancer, Cal becomes extremely powerful. His scar tissue begins to glow — the sapphire is part of him. The scar begins to move and take the shape of a dragon, revealing that Cal is the dragon, aka the only person who can save the world from the death date.

Angelina fuses herself with the Omega egg — a sapphire stone of divine origin capable of controlling the calling that potentially was what the 828ers need to save the world.

Saanvi’s and Vance’s lab is shut down after Saanvi calls on Dr. Gupta for help. Gupta arrives at the lab with armed forces.

All the 828ers are detained after all the passengers exhibited “particularly onerous or unusual behavior.” The registry is ordered to fulfill a mass lockup, and at the end of the episode we see the 828ers behind bars.

What we know about ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2

The final episodes of “Manifest” will bring back cast members Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran.

Along with the release date, Netflix (reported by Collider) shared a synopsis for Part 2 of the series’ final season:

“In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.

“As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the ‘Manifest’ story.”

What show creator Jeff Rake said about the ‘Manifest’ series finale

Show creator Jeff Rake told TV Guide that the final episodes will be a “mythological conflict.”

“We’ve talked somewhat about the Noah myth and Noah’s Ark, and that continues to become a big part of our mythology in the final 10 episodes. Angelina, spoiler alert, will come to believe that she is effectively Noah,” Rake told TV Guide.

“It’s up to Ben, Mick, and perhaps mostly Cal to defeat Angelina as we make our way into the final block. The problem is that Angelina becomes increasingly powerful,” Rake added. “Sometimes you believe that you have to collaborate with your enemy in order to save yourselves and that’s a big part of the storytelling in the final block.”

“With Zeke being gone, Jared, who still thinks of Mick as the love of his life is obviously wondering, how long do I have to wait before trying again?” Rake said. “And we’re gonna see that happen.”

Trailer for ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2

According to the trailer, “it’s all connected.”

“Our story is ending in a way we might not even realize,” Michaela declares. “The world is ending, and we know when,” Ben announces to a crowd of listeners.

Watch the teaser for how the 828ers are going the face the end of the world.

‘Manifest’ might get a spinoff series

According to Josh Dallas — who plays 828 lifeboat leader Ben Stone — the series finale has “major sequel or spinoff potential,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had a deal with Jeff from the very beginning that I didn’t want to know how it was going to end, so when we did the final table read, I was in tears the whole time,” Dallas told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s bittersweet because we’re saying goodbye to these characters and this world, and also to the TV family we’ve created, the crew and everyone we’ve worked with for the past five years. It was charged. But as far as the ending, Jeff has known how he wanted to end this story since the very beginning.”

What is ‘Manifest’ rated?

“Manifest” is rated TV-14 for mild violence and frightening scenes, per Common Sense Media.

