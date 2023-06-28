Are you a homeowner with open or uncovered window wells that may be a danger to your family? Do you consider your uncovered window wells to be an eyesore in regard to the overall curb appeal of your home? If so, then it might be time to consider installing a set of new window well covers custom designed for your home. Not only do custom-built window well covers keep your family safe from any unexpected falls, but they can work to keep debris and water from entering your window wells and home foundation, while upgrading your curb appeal, all year long.

What Is A Window Well Cover?

Cleaning up debris and leaves out of deep window wells can definitely become a nuisance, and even worse, if left unchecked, may create damage to the window itself. This is where window well covers come in! Not only do window well covers catch any pesky debris, but they also serve as a terrific safety measure to prevent injury around your home. With window well covers, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your children and pets are safe from accidentally falling into the window well.

Because of these reasons, it’s essential to invest in a reliable and sturdy window well cover for the overall maintenance and safety of your home. Fortunately, Wasatch Window Well Covers is the best in the business! With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they are proud to make the best custom window well covers while remaining committed to making the process as easy as possible for homeowners across the Wasatch Front.

A Simple, Stress-Free Process

Say goodbye to a complex and time-consuming window well installation process! Wasatch Window Well Covers takes pride in making things streamlined as possible for homeowners. In fact, you don’t even have to be present during the measurement or installation process if you don’t want to be! To schedule your installation, simply place your deposit online or over the phone—Wasatch Window Well Covers is one of the few window well cover companies in Utah to offer a flat price (as long as your wells are less than 7 feet wide) so there is no estimation appointment or quote necessary to get the installation process started.

Additionally, the deposit is 100 percent refundable until the Wasatch team comes out for the initial measurement. After the measurement process has been completed, the team will then reach out to schedule the installation of your window well covers, EZ Lifts, locks, ladders, or any additional add-ons. With Wasatch Window Well Covers, it’s not necessary to call or email to receive a quote. You can simply hop on to the website to place your initial deposit—a service that many other companies don’t yet offer.

No Prefabrication and Total Customization

Unlike most of the competitors in the industry, the experts at Wasatch Window Well Covers custom-weld the window covers at their location in Lindon, Utah, instead of outsourcing it. This means that Wasatch Window Well Covers is also one of the few window well cover companies in Utah that actually makes custom window well covers vs prefabricated ones. Additionally, the company offers a lifetime warranty for paint and structure on all products. With Wasatch Window Well Covers, you can rest assured that your covers are custom-made to fit your window wells, and you have several add-ons—like the EZ Lift System and our new Polycarbonate Toppers—to choose from for added personalization.

The EZ Lift System is a small system that makes getting out of your basement window as easy as possible. This patent-pending lift system is recommended for added fire safety in common areas like basement bedrooms or living rooms, as they provide a quick exit from window wells in case of emergency. For added security, we can also install locks on the window well covers to keep your family safe from intruders!

Additionally, homeowners can opt for our new Polycarbonate Toppers. Instead of choosing between steel covers and a polycarbonate top, homeowners can experience the best of both worlds. In the summer, utilize the steel covers to enjoy a nice breeze through your basement. In the fall and winter, attach the polycarbonate cover to protect window wells from leaves and moisture.

Contact Wasatch Window Well Covers To Schedule Your Installation

Window well covers are an essential part of property safety. With a custom-built window well cover, you can ensure that your window wells remain secure and safe from debris while preventing any possibility of injury to you or others. Not only will you be making your property safer, but with Wasatch Window Well Covers’ experienced technicians installing your cover, the process will be so low-key that you won’t have to worry about a thing!

Don’t put off the installation of new window well covers any longer— contact Wasatch Window Well Covers to get your custom-built window well cover installation started! By taking just a few simple steps toward improving the safety of your property, you can rest easy knowing that all areas of your home and yard will be guarded against potential hazards. Click here to view wasatchcovers.com.