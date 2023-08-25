Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich culture of Utah’s Hispanic community at the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival presented by Take Care Utah. On September 9th, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, The Gateway will come alive to celebrate Hispanic heritage during this incredible free-to-the-public event. Here are four things event attendees can look forward to experiencing at this year’s festival:

Honor Tradition

Utah’s Hispanic community is a vibrant and essential element of our state’s framework. Their emphasis on family, friendship, history, and tradition has helped shape our society and strengthen bonds throughout the community as a whole. The 8th Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival is an event that embodies this proud legacy and is a perfect opportunity for the local community to come together and celebrate these elements via traditional Hispanic food, music, dance, and more.

Eat Incredible Food

Food is the heart and soul of any celebration, and everyone knows that it’s truly never a party until the food arrives. Fortunately, this year we’ve partnered with local restaurants and vendors to provide tons of really good food. There are several options to choose from, and attendees can immerse themselves in the delicious flavors of Hispanic cuisine from around the world. This year’s food scene is going to be the highlight of the party!

Get Free Onsite Vaccinations

The 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival promises to be a celebration of culture, community, and health. And this year, there’s an additional reason to attend: free onsite vaccinations! What better way to honor one’s heritage than by taking care of oneself, and by extension, the family and friends around us?

Help Keep The Community Healthy

According to the US Census Bureau, 84 percent of children who qualified for Medicaid in 2021 were not enrolled. Healthy children are the lifeblood of a long-lasting community, and as part of the Utah Health Policy Project, the Take Care Utah team is committed to connecting families with the resources necessary to protect their families through every phase of life. However, many individuals and families within Hispanic communities don’t know about these resources. That’s why the Take Care Utah team of 30 enrollment specialists will be available during the Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival to help connect Utahns with healthcare, Medicaid, and healthy living resources.

To learn more about Take Care Utah, healthcare resources available in Utah, or the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival on September 9th from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, visit our website at takecareutah.org.

