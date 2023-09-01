These training apps are a workout for your brain

We allow our children to play educational games to improve vocabulary and get better at math and critical thinking. But the kicker is, these types of brain-training apps might be great for aging minds as well. The key is to give our brains a daily challenge.

Do brain exercise apps really work?

Aaron Seitz, is a professor of psychology and director of the Brain Game Center at the University of California in Riverside. He told Real Simple that a good challenge is the best thing people can do to stay sharp.

“If you want to be proactive about brain health, the most consistent advice is to learn a new thing every day,” Seitz explained.

There are a bevy of brain training apps out there which all promise to improve everything from productivity to percentages and math to memory. Explore the options available and choose the app that best fits your goals.

The best brain training apps in 2023

Here are three that offer free basic versions with the option of paying for premium features. All begin with questions for the users about their goals and a test or two to find a baseline before the brain training begins.

Each app also has the option of sending reminders to users so they have some consistency in their workouts.

1. Luminosity

Luminosity offers to improve problem solving, memory, attention, flexibility, speed, math and language with its scientifically designed training. After it asks about the areas where you’d like to focus, it also queries how you’re feeling and how much sleep you got last night. “Scientists have shown that various lifestyle factors affect cognitive performance,” the app states and takes that into account. Then you play a few games.

One I tested out was called Highway Hazards, a dumbed down version of Pole Position (remember that gem from the 1980s?). As a driver, you try and dodge obstacles on the road to challenge information and processing skills. Users can try out the premium subscription which provides games tailored to goals and skills, performance tracking and games that adapt to skill level so users are always challenged.

Users can take advantage of a free 14-day trial before deciding whether to pay $11.99 per month or $59.99 per year for access to those features as well as an accompanying mindfulness app.

2. Peak

Peak claims it uses the latest research to create evidence-based games that have been shown to improve cognitive skills. Its games can help with language, memory and attention span, according to the app. Before the assessment, it asks users which of the following they’d like to improve: memory, language, problem-solving, focus, mental agility and emotional skills. Then it suggests users train five times a week with its games.

One game is a familiar one where it offers up six letters and users must create as many words as possible out of those letters in a limited amount of time (Boggle anyone?). The free version doesn’t personalize workouts, give statistics and does have ads. It allows users to play a random selection of games that changes every day for a taste of what the subscription version offers.

The premium option costs $8.99 per month, $34.99 per year or $99.99 for life.

3. Elevate

Elevate says it will help you measure mental fitness, identify areas of growth and celebrate accomplishments. To begin, users take a test to personalize their skill level and receive a ‘proficiency quotient’ for each skill. The free version allows users to do a three game workout and has simple metrics with a reduced library.

One game has you finding the solution to a division problem and then adding given numbers together to submit the correct answer. It definitely made my mind work. The subscription includes more than 40 games, personalizes the workouts, has exclusive content and no ads. It’s on sale 50% off right now for $19.99 per year, $4.99 per month or $199.99 for a lifetime subscription.

Our brains thrive on a challenge. And with the abundance of ready-to-play games offered by these apps, it should be easy to find one that helps every user learn something new every day.

