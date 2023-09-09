So, you’re daydreaming about — or seriously considering — moving abroad? You’re not alone.

Summer holidays are over, and gone with them is the delusion that you’re a step away from picking up and moving away to your most recent vacation spot.

Or maybe you’re like me, and your social media feeds are full of “how I moved to London” content — and as “Mamma Mia” season nears its end, Donna’s relocation to Greece is looking better by the day.

Regardless of the reasoning behind your expat dreams, there’s a fair bit of research that needs to be done regarding the more tedious parts of life, especially taxes, visas and housing.

Here are six options — and a couple of wild cards — to whet your expat whistle.

1. Mexico

Basílica De Guadalupe, Tepeyac Insurgentes, Mexico City, Mexico. Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez, Unsplash

Besides its proximity to the U.S., Mexico has much to offer expats. The cost of living is much lower than practically every U.S. city. On average, you can expect to pay between $400 and $1,000 for rent, per the Thrillist. That’s compared to the average one-bedroom price tag of $1,200 in the U.S. Then, there’s the rich food and culture at your disposal across the country.

Find Temporary Resident visa information here.

2. Spain

Edificio Metropoli, Gran vía - Madrid, Spain. Jorge Fernández Salas, Unsplash

This sunny European vacation spot probably won’t surprise you, especially if you’ve done even a quick Google search into long-term visas. Still, it’s earned its place on this list with the relative ease of securing one, a lower cost of living than the U.S. and, like all of the destinations on this list, a thriving food scene. And if travel outside of the country is a priority, Spain has cheap and quick flights across Europe and boasts a close proximity to the African continent. Bonus: If you do freelance work, you can apply for Spain’s self-employment visa, per Go Visa Free.

Find visa information here.

3. Portugal

Aveiro, Portugal. Ricardo Resende, Unsplash

Like Spain, Portugal is a no-brainer for inclusion on this list. The Iberian country also plays host to a low cost of living, nearness to the rest of Europe and mouth-watering cuisine. Even more enticing is the Digital Nomad Visa, which, among other things, requires that you make about $3,192 a month, as earlier reported by the Deseret News.

Find visa information here.

4. Singapore

A visitor walks between the Supertree structures at Gardens by the Bay as dusk settles over the city skyline in Singapore, Monday, July 17, 2023. David Goldman, Associated Press

Due to safety, a sizable English-speaking population and cultural scene, Singapore is an enticing country to relocate to, per CNBC. It’s a more expensive location, though that means amenities are easily accessible. It may not be as ideal for everyone, but if you can hold a mid- to senior-level position and get a position there, getting a visa shouldn’t be too difficult. Another possible route to take is the working holiday visa, which U.S. citizens aged between 18 and 30 (25 for Singapore) can use. The visa allows entry into Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Korea and Canada, per Go Abroad.

Find visa information here.

5. Thailand

This photo shows a general view of Benjakitti Park in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Bursting with trees, ponds, plants and birdlife, the new inner-city park is delighting residents of Thailand’s bustling, congested capital. (AP Photo/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn) AP

Every East Asian backpacking trip stops in Thailand, or at least that’s how it seems on social media. There’s a reason so many people flock to this corner of the world; for one thing, it’s inexpensive, and you get more for your money than you will in the U.S. According to Go Visa Free, Thailand boasts a large expat community and a range of lifestyles, as well as some of the best food you’ll eat. Just remember: If you think you can handle spice, think again.

Find long-stay visa information here.

6. Australia

Brisbane, QLD, Australia Patrick McGregor, Unsplash

Similarly to Singapore, a working holiday visa could secure you at least a year in the land down under. With this visa, you can do short-term work to pay for your long holiday. Though this visa isn’t for people moving for a career, there are other visa options to look into for that move. Plus, there’s no language barrier, as the national language is English.

Find visa information here.

Wild cards

Georgia

View of Tbilisi, Georgia. U.S. Department of State

No, I’m not referring to the Peach State. Georgia is a small country nestled between Europe and Asia. Despite it still being in development, Georgia is a breath of fresh air compared to its popular European counterparts. It already hosts an expat community, boasts a low cost of living and adventure abounds in one of Europe’s youngest countries. And according to the Thrillist, the locals will embrace you as long as you aren’t Russian (due to the country’s fraught history with Russia, including the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and conflict in the former U.S.S.R.).

Find visa information here.

Belize

Fresh fruits at a fruit stand on the side of Hummingbird Highway, Belize. Meritt Thomas, Unsplash

If you’re looking to escape the fast-paced life of the U.S. for the sun and sea, Belize might just be the ideal spot. Belize is unique on this list for various reasons, chief of which are that the national language is English and, according to Frommer’s, the country accepts U.S. currency.

Find visa information here.