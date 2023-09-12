The buzz on fascia health — what are the benefits of having a strong fascia?

Fascia health has been gaining momentum in recent years as scientists and health experts have been learning more about the connective tissue system in our bodies.

“Fascia as a buzzword has really exponentially taken off,” Christopher DaPrato, a University of California physical therapist who researches the overlap of fascia and athletic performance, told The New York Times.

Not much was known about the fascia until early in the 21st century when researchers found that it plays a vital role in how our bodies function. The Times reported that recent research has found that fascia aids in keeping our bodies flexible and keeping a healthy range of motion. It could even play a huge role in treating reoccurring pain and improving althletic performance.

What is fascia?

There are two kinds of fascia in the body: loose and dense. Both types make up a whole network that runs from head to toe, giving your body stability and shape by holding things together and acting like cling wrap, reported the Times.

What is dense fascia?

Dense fascia, per the Times, works to provide stabilization within the body by wrapping around joints. This also facilitates smooth movements and helps to contract and extend muscles.

What is loose fascia?

On the other hand, the loose fascia reported the Times, acts as a slippery buffer between organs to reduce friction — making the body’s internal systems one well-oiled machine.

What are the symptoms of tight fascia?

Researchers have been connecting the dots between fascia and pain — which Johns Hopkins Medicine reported is difficult but not impossible to distinguish from muscle and/or joint pain.

Generally speaking, muscle and joint pain gets worse the more you move, but fascia pain gets better with movement and heat, per Johns Hopkins.

Several factors can lead to painful fascia, including:



Inactivity which allows the fascia to tighten.

Repetitive movements that can shorten and stiffen the fascia.

Methods that can relieve fascia pain, per Johns Hopkins, include:



Yoga.

Foam rolling.

Massages.

Acupuncture.

How can I strengthen my fascia?

A range of different exercises can help you care for your fascia, but it’s important to start small, CNN reported.

Exercises to strengthen fascia

Slow, dynamic stretching like forward and backward lunges, squats, and arm circles.

Agility training like hopping, skipping and other bouncing movements.

Resistance training.

Going to a physical therapist annually can also help determine any limitation or pain caused by stiff fascia, certified personal trainer Liz Barnet Simmons told CNN.

Other daily habits to strengthen fascia include sipping water throughout the day to hydrate the fascia and make it more moldable, reported the Times.