Here’s how to create healthy habits for a fulfilling life

Maintaining healthy habits is crucial for physical, mental and emotional well-being. Although easier said than done, creating lasting health habits can be vital in preventing health issues in the future as well.

“Habits take time to form. We also know habits shape our attitudes, actions, and decision-making skills. But with the right tools, resources and mindset, you can take control of your life,” per Better Up.

The good news is you don’t have to wait till the new year to set resolutions. Whether it be new workout goals, food habits or a better sleep schedule, sticking to a goal is key in making it a regular part of your lifestyle.

1. Know why you want to change

Many people don’t know where to start when wanting to make a change in their day-to-day life. Identify your reasons for wanting to establish healthy habits. Whatever it is, understanding your “why” can motivate you.

“The first step to changing your behavior is to create an awareness around what you do regularly,” Lisa Marsch, an expert in behavior change at Dartmouth College, told the National Institute of Health. “Look for patterns in your behavior and what triggers the unhealthy habits you want to change.”

Marsch added that if there is an unhealthy pattern you want to quit, then do things that will disrupt the habit. If you find yourself spending too much time in front of the television, make plans with a friend to go for a walk so that you can’t bail.

By ridding your life of unhealthy habits, you’re giving yourself more opportunities to create healthy habits.

2. Set realistic goals

Say you want to get into running. Signing up for a half-marathon a month in advance is not the answer, but signing up for one six months in advance is manageable. Begin with small, attainable goals to increase your chances of success.

Mind Tools recommends setting goals using the Acroynm SMART to solidify your goal into your lifestyle:



S pecific.

pecific. M easurable.

easurable. A chievable.

chievable. R elevant.

elevant. Time-bound.

Adding that “Setting SMART goals means you can clarify your ideas, focus your efforts, use your time and resources productively, and increase your chances of achieving what you want in life.”

3. Create a routine

Consistency is key. Having a set routine can help instill habits until they become second nature. Determine the best times of day for certain habits, such as exercising in the morning or meditating at night.

“Habits are learned through repetition, so the key to convincing your brain to head to the gym every day no matter what is going to require some forced repetition,” per Psychology Today.

4. Monitor your progress

Track your habits using journals, apps or other tools, and celebrate small victories to stay motivated.

“Keeping a workout journal gives you a clear picture of the progress you’ve made,” according to Anytime Fitness. “Looking back can show you that your hard work has paid off — and serves as a reminder that you can do it, even when you may feel like you can’t.”

5. Reward yourself

Share your goals with friends or family so they can support and motivate you.

When meeting a health goal, the National Institute of Health said to choose your rewards carefully. “Although you should be proud of your progress, keep in mind that a high-calorie treat or a day off from your activity routine are not the best rewards to keep you healthy.”

“Pat yourself on the back,” the institute said. “When negative thoughts creep in, remind yourself how much good you are doing for your health by moving more and eating healthier.”

Continue to learn about health and wellness. The more you know, the more empowered you’ll feel to make good choices.

Remember, the key is consistency and persistence. It’s okay to take things one step at a time. You don’t have to implement all these suggestions immediately. Over time, with dedication, healthy habits can become a seamless part of your daily life.