5 surprising health benefits of colder weather

Cold has a long history of health benefits.

Chances are, you’ve heard of the trending topic of ice baths where people submerge their bodies in freezing cold water for amazing (supposed) health benefits.

According to Healthline, experts are still on the fence about what or if any benefits come from these ice baths. However, potential benefits include easing sore and aching muscles, aiding in sleep, reducing inflammation and helping release stress.

Another form of cold therapy — that’s slightly less painful and perhaps a little more time efficient — is a cold shower, which has similar health benefits to an ice bath with the added benefits of improving circulation, bolstering immunity and combatting depression, per UCLA Health.

But ice baths and cold showers aren’t for everyone — risks for those with circulation problems, cardiovascular disease or diabetes are more abundant than any benefits, Healthline reported.

We don’t have a choice of whether winter makes it’s way into our lives, but we do have options other than ice baths and cold showers for effective cold therapy.

While cold weather his it’s downsides — like wreaking havoc on your lunger per the American Lung Association — there are also some surprising health benefits that come with the cooler months.

5 health benefits of colder weather

1. Improve endurance

Dr. Adam Tenforde, who is an assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School, told Harvard Health that the cold allows for more endurance during exercise.

“Your heart doesn’t have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy” during the winter, Dr. Tenforde said, “all of which means you can exercise more efficiently.”

2. Enhance metabolism and burn fat

Exercising in colder temperatures helps the body transform white fat into “calorie-burning” brown fat, per the National Institutes of Health. Brown fat breaks down both sugar and fat molecules to heat the body up and protect it against cold. Shivering also quickens this process, found another NIH study.

The brown fat is metabolized, leaving less fat in stubborn areas such as the hips and thighs, per Harvard Health.

3. Reduce acne and beautify skin

Winter is mostly known for being harsh on the skin, especially dry winters as they can leave the skin dry and fragile, per The Skin Institute. But one benefit is that those who struggle with acne caused by oily skin can get some respite during the colder seasons.

The Farmers’ Almanac reported that puffy undereyes or facial swelling can be reduced by increased circulation by the cooler temperatures. Pores can be tightened and the face can feel more invigorated, just as a splash of cold water would do.

4. Improve sleep

The ideal temperature for a deep, restful night’s sleep is between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, per a recent study conducted by the Sleep Foundation. Since the body’s core temp lowers when sleeping having the environment match that will allow the body to rest and to sleep deeper.

“A bedroom that is too warm can interfere with the body’s thermoregulation abilities and cause fatigue,” wrote the foundation.

5. Lessen stress and anxiety

Heightened stress hormones, or cortisol levels, are responsible for a rapid heart rate, spikes in blood sugar, rapid breathing and sharpened senses, as well as inhibiting healthy digestion and weakening your immune system, per Healthline.

Cortisol levels rise in uncomfortable temperatures including extreme heat like the United States has been hit with this last summer. Long exposure to extreme cold and heat both increase cortisol levels within the body, per Healthline.

Although, Healthline reported that short exposure to cold moves fresh blood through the body and release endorphins, which can calm anxiety and reduce stress.

Is cold weather good for your immune system?

A downside of colder weather is that it slows your immune system’s response to sickness, reported PBS.

By the time temperatures drop to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, Dr. Benjamiin Bleier, who is a specialist at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, told PBS that our immune system response is cut in half and we take on twice as many germs.