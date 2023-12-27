A person with their suitcase enters a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Read on to learn more about packing efficiently for your travels. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Who among us hasn’t overpacked for a trip? Sometimes those extra items make sense while we pack, though they take up too much space and make suitcases heavier than they need to be.

If your travel plans include a lengthy walk or transit to your accommodation, lugging around a hefty bag likely isn’t something you’re anticipating with any real glee. Even if your only luggage is a carry-on, filling it to the brim isn’t the accomplishment it feels like.

It doesn’t hurt to have options, but there are more efficient ways to pack that don’t involve throwing in options “just in case.”

As we head into holiday travel, let’s get into the ins and outs of packing light in a carry-on suitcase.

What is the 5-4-3-2-1 rule?

One of the most popular packing rules is the 5-4-3-2-1 rule, according to Who What Wear. There are various slightly different iterations of this guideline, but they all whittle down to something like this: five tops, four bottoms, three dresses, two pairs of shoes and one accessory (hat, scarf, you name it). For shorter trips and smaller suitcases, numbers can be pared down and adjusted.

Obviously, this is not a hard-and-fast rule; it’s customizable to destinations, seasons, and packing preferences. The main goal is to get you thinking about how all of the items you pack will go together, which is the only way you’ll pack efficiently.

Recently I used this methodology with a carry-on suitcase for a nine-day trip. I brought five tops, three pairs of shoes, two sweaters, two pairs of pants, one scarf and one dress. This is in addition to the jacket I wore on the plane and in transit, and which never made it into the suitcase for space reasons.

During the packing process, I only packed items that could all be worn interchangeably and that I knew I would wear. I didn’t throw in anything else for a hypothetical occasion. And by modifying the rule, I ensured there was extra space in my suitcase for anything I needed or wanted while I was abroad.

What are other ways to pack lighter?

Make a list (and check it twice): Before putting a single thing in your suitcase, start a list of what you think you’ll need based on personal preference, weather conditions and activity. Walk away from it and check it again — chances are you’ve missed something important, like socks or underwear. Pack your bag according to the list so that you aren’t adding anything extra that your trip doesn’t necessitate. Predictably, I will now instruct you to check it again.

Before putting a single thing in your suitcase, start a list of what you think you’ll need based on personal preference, weather conditions and activity. Walk away from it and check it again — chances are you’ve missed something important, like socks or underwear. Pack your bag according to the list so that you aren’t adding anything extra that your trip doesn’t necessitate. Predictably, I will now instruct you to check it again. Pack clothes you’d wear normally: If you wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing it in your normal life, that won’t magically change because you want to dress differently on vacation. Believe me, you will have a better time wearing your normal clothes. As far as packing goes, this also means that you know how to wear your clothes, so there’s a lower chance that you’ll feel compelled to pack extra clothes or accessories to compliment outfits you’ve never worn and are unsure of. And while you’re on vacation, you won’t run the risk of last-minute shopping for more comfortable clothes that’ll only take up more space in your suitcase.

If you wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing it in your normal life, that won’t magically change because you want to dress differently on vacation. Believe me, you will have a better time wearing your normal clothes. As far as packing goes, this also means that you know how to wear your clothes, so there’s a lower chance that you’ll feel compelled to pack extra clothes or accessories to compliment outfits you’ve never worn and are unsure of. And while you’re on vacation, you won’t run the risk of last-minute shopping for more comfortable clothes that’ll only take up more space in your suitcase. Try everything on: This may seem like common sense, but even the best of us may get tired halfway through and just assume everything we bring will work. This is a mistake, because how many of us have also conjured up what we think is the perfect outfit for an occasion, only to try it on and horrify ourselves, either at the fit or aesthetic? Besides it ensures, much like the previous tip, that you don’t need to buy extra clothes on your vacation and use what little space you have left for new clothes while the ones you brought go unused.

This may seem like common sense, but even the best of us may get tired halfway through and just assume everything we bring will work. This is a mistake, because how many of us have also conjured up what we think is the perfect outfit for an occasion, only to try it on and horrify ourselves, either at the fit or aesthetic? Besides it ensures, much like the previous tip, that you don’t need to buy extra clothes on your vacation and use what little space you have left for new clothes while the ones you brought go unused. Packing cubes: In my opinion, these are the best travel organization solution, but they also help limit what you pack. By using packing cubes, you’re challenging yourself to pack only what fits in each one. Plus if you’re using the 5-4-3-2-1 method to any capacity, you should only be packing clothes that can be mixed and matched, so any cuts shouldn’t affect the balance you’ve struck in your packing list.

Things we all need to hear as we pack our bags

Listen to Coco Chanel via Vogue when she says, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.” Basically, look at everything you’ve packed and remove one thing from your suitcase.

One book is enough (I’m putting this in writing strictly as a reminder to myself, if to no one else).

Realistically, how many photos are you going to take? Leave the extra camera behind.

Is it a warm 65 degrees or a cold 65 degrees?

Your hotel will have a hair dryer... and towels.

Options are great, but you do not want the burden of too many options, leave out the extras.

That “just in case” moment will probably never happen. If it does, it’s better to maybe have to buy something on vacation than to drag around something you’ll never use.