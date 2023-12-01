Elder Bednar releases a new ‘day in the life’ video on social media. This time, it’s the weekend edition

Ever wondered what a day in the life of an apostle looks like? What about the weekend of an apostle when on assignment?

Elder David A. Bednar, 71, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, previously released a video on social media showing a weekday in his life. Another video was just released.

“You may have seen a video I posted recently sharing what a day in my life is like at the office,” said Elder Bednar in the new video, “Well, now I want to bring you along with me and show you what a weekend can be like when I have an ecclesiastical assignment.”

In part one, he showed around his office and explained more about assigning missionary callings and meeting with other leaders.

On the weekend featured in the video, Elder Bednar was in central Utah, where he spoke with local leaders, gave a youth and institute devotional, attended a local stake conference and ministered to Latter-day Saints in the area.

“I always appreciate the opportunity to bear my witness of the living reality and divinity of the Father and of the Son,” Elder Bednar said in the video, adding he is glad when his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, accompanies him in his duties.

There are 12 members in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church calls the apostles “special witnesses of Jesus Christ” who “leave behind their regular work lives and devote their life to full-time Church service.”

Day in the Life Part 2: Weekend Assignment pic.twitter.com/opPUb1wCVV — David A. Bednar (@BednarDavidA) November 30, 2023

“I admire the faith of the members and families we meet everywhere we go,” he said. “We love you and appreciate your dedication to follow the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The comments on the post were mostly happy to have another video, with users commenting on the amount of tasks and asking for more videos like these two.

“I can’t imagine that schedule,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. “I got tired just watching it, can’t imagine doing it!”

“I am perpetually amazed by your tireless service! You and your fellow brethren are remarkable, wrote another X user. “I love these videos!”