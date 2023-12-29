Winter is in full swing across the Salt Lake Valley, and if you’re looking to escape the smoggy air and the confines of your home, head to Flaming Gorge this January for some fresh air and outdoor fun. The Burbot Bash and Flaming Gorge Resort Snow Rally are two of the area’s winter events, and they are guaranteed to be packed with excitement—especially if you love ice fishing and classic cars. Keep reading for more information on some of Flaming Gorge’s most notorious winter events.

Flaming Gorge Resort Snow Rally | January 13 - 14, 2024

Rev your engines and get ready for the 4th annual Flaming Gorge Resort Snow Rally, happening over Martin Luther King Day weekend. Admission is free, and attendees can witness antique cars (built before 1949) race through the snow-covered rally course with precision and skill.

But the fun doesn’t stop there—attendees of all ages are invited to bring their sleds and head down the sledding hill. To make the day even more better, the Flaming Gorge Resort will have a variety of food, hot chocolate, and coffee available for attendees to enjoy during the event.

Interested in rallying? Your car must be pre-approved and meet the following criteria:



Vehicles must be older than 1949.

No billet wheels allowed.

No modern engines are allowed (LS, Cummins, or PT Cruiser engines).

Traction aids are encouraged (chains, studs, skis, etc.)

To register you car or for answers to questions regarding the rally, contact woody.fgresort@yahoo.com.

Mac Attack Fishing Derby | January 13 - 14, 2024

The annual Mac Attack Fishing Derby is just around the corner, and anglers across the state shouldn’t miss a unique opportunity this January to catch small lake trout under 25 inches and get paid to do it. There’s currently an overabundance of these small fish throughout he waters of Flaming Gorge, which is why harvesting small lake trout is essential to improve fishing conditions. Removing small fish not only benefits the trout and Kokanee fishing by reducing predation, but also enhances the trophy fishery by increasing the number of Kokanee available to the remaining lake trout.

There are several different prize categories and winnings available, visit https://buckboardmarina.net/mac-attack.html for more information on the event.

Burbot Bash | January 27 - 29, 2024

Fishing is one of Flaming Gorge’s most infamous activities, and what better way to get involved then at the annual Burbot Bash—Flaming Gorge’s most competitive ice fishing competition? Hosted by the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Burbot Bash challenges fisherman far and wide to bring in the Burbot.

Because Burbot (often referred to as the “ugliest fish in the West”) multiply quickly in the waters of Flaming Gorge, and pose a threat to the fishing community in the area, there’s a $30,000 grand prize for anglers who bring in the most. Additionally, there are prizes for anglers who bring in Burbot of all sizes. Registration for the event runs from January 1 - January 24, 2024, find registration details and more information at burbotbash.com.

