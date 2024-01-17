January and February often feel like the toughest, longest months of the year. After all, the holidays are over, the piles of snow around the state are beginning to lose their winter-wonderland luster, and the winter blues are setting in. However, there is a perfect reprise waiting in Northern Utah at the 2024 Bear Lake Winterfest on January 26 - 28 at the State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. This event is perfect for the whole family and features a variety of free (or inexpensive) activities that are sure to freeze winter blues in their tracks!

Race On Land or Water

If competition calls to you, enter the Monster 5K on January 27! This race is perfect for those who enjoy a challenge, with a 3.1 mile course that runs through town Garden City with views of Bear Lake. For those that prefer a water race, the Cardboard Boat Regatta is just the thing. This fun and unusual competition challenges participants to design a boat made entirely out of cardboard, and then race it across the water. Whether you prefer to run or sail, registration for both events is filling up fast, so be sure to sign up soon. Though there is a small fee for registration, event organizers are offering a group discount for runners.

Warm Up at the Chili Cook Off

Head to the Chili Cook Off at 11:00 AM on January 27 to warm up with a bowl of homemade chili and then cast your vote for the best. Not only is it free to enter and attend, but those participating in the cook off have the chance to win some seriously great prizes such as Camp Chef stoves, coolers, and more.

Jump in the Lake for a Good Cause

While the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is full of a variety of activities, the highlight of the event is The Monster Plunge. The plunge takes place on the Saturday of the event, and participants will, literally go “jump in the lake” for a good cause, The Family Place. Pre-registration for the plunge is $30 per person, day of registration is $35 and ends at noon on event day. Participants should plan accordingly because late registration is not permitted.

Don’t Miss These Free Activities

One of the best things about the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is that it features many activities that are completely free. On the 26th, from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM bring your family to try out a variety of Fat Tire Bikes, Snowshoes, Snowmobiles, Sleds, Tubes, and more for free. Warm up afterwards with some complimentary hot chocolate. That night, head out to the Winter Social for more free activities.

Though most event activities take place within state park boundaries, the state parks entrance fee at the Marina will be waived for those attending the event. However, event organizers hope you will donate to The Family Place in leu of an entrance fee. For more information about the event visit bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com.

Head Back for More Free Fun in February

Looking for more free winter fun in Northern Utah? Get ready for the 2024 Skijoring the Bear Exhibition, a thrilling winter event at Heritage Park & City Garden February 23 - 24. This action-packed event features horses pulling skiers through a thrilling ski course that winds through gates and jumps. Spectators can be part of the experience for free, while competitors looking to join the race can do so for a fee of $100. Prizes await the winners of each division, and the sight of horses pulling skiers through gates and jumps is truly a one of a kind experience!

Regardless of if you participate in one event or all of them, Northern Utah is sure to be a haven for those looking to beat winter boredom. Learn more about all of the winter events near Bear Lake at bearlake.org.

