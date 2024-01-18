The winter months can bring out some runny noses, and they can be difficult to handle. Tissues and sleeves aren’t always enough to stop them.

So this begs the question: Why do our noses run in the cold and what can be done to prevent it?

Why do our noses run in the cold?

According to the Mayo Clinic, rhinorrhea, known as a runny nose, can be classified as produced mucus that leaks down through the nose, mostly as a clear and thin fluid.

Dr. John Sweet, the medical director for Hennepin Healthcare, told CBS News, “When the cold wind blows, the sense of nose will flow.”

Sweet adds, “The purpose of the nose is to warm and humidify the air before it enters down into our lungs to prevent irritation.”

The back of the nose, in particular, is humid, as it adds moisture for air to safely reach the lungs. Despite its protective effort, however, production of mucus rises up from this process, causing some noses to leak out excess mucus.

Do I have to be in the cold to get a runny nose?

It’s common to get a runny nose when you’re sick, per MedlinePlus. Colds and flus, for example, can cause noses to drip.

In addition, according to Cleveland Clinic, allergies can lead to a runny nose. Although these allergens are relatively harmless, some immune systems produce histamine chemicals to fight allergies. However, histamine causes the nose to be inflamed, leading to and resulting in a runny nose.

Additionally, cigarette smoke, spicy food and powerful odors can also cause runny noses, per CBS News.

How do I stop my nose from dripping in cold weather?

While there aren’t ways to block runny noses entirely, there are ways to prevent it and even alleviate it.

CBS News recommends — for those who participate in winter sports — to wear protective clothing such as a gaiter or scarf. Sweet said, “A good way to help prevent (a runny nose) is to try to warm the air before it enters the nose.”

If you have a runny nose, Healthline recommends using a humidifier or taking a hot shower to produce steam and relieve sinuses.

Vicks additionally recommends to drink an appropriate amount of noncaffeinated drinks, use a saline nasal spray and, if necessary, take appropriate over-the-counter medications.