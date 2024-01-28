10 timeless recipes for cozy nights in

We crave comfort foods for a variety of reasons, including the reminder they offer of family or cultural traditions and because they help us respond to overwhelming emotions, according to GoodRx Health.

While everyone’s taste in comfort foods is a little different, there are some dishes that you should try at least once. Try making these simple recipes for yourself, your family or a crowd when you’re craving something warm and cozy.

Comfort food recipes from the U.S.

1. Baked mac and cheese

Macaroni and cheese is an easy to make dish that can be found in boxes on the shelves of every grocery store from popular brands like Annie’s or Kraft. However, mac and cheese is also easy to upscale by making it from scratch.

Joshua Weissman, a popular cook and YouTuber, has three highly rated recipes for different skill levels.

2. Chicken pot pie soup

Similar to chicken pot pie, this hearty soup is easier to make since it doesn’t require a crust. And it’s healthier than store-bought alternatives.

Natasha’s Kitchen offers the soup recipe, which includes optional substitutes and bread recipes to pair it with.

3. Breakfast casserole

Layered with sausage, eggs and cheese, The Pioneer Woman’s breakfast casserole recipe is good to make ahead and then enjoy for any meal. She offers ideas for additional veggies and herbs to add to make the dish healthier and brighter.

Besides the regular recipe, she also has other versions available, such as the tater tot breakfast casserole seen in the video below.

Comfort food recipes from around the world

4. Shakshuka – North Africa

Shakshuka means “a mixture” or “shaken” in the Tunisian dialect. It’s a one-pan meal that can easily be enjoyed on its own or with a side of bread or salad, according to Preppy Kitchen’s recipe.

If you like the combo of tomatoes and eggs, this dish might be for you!

5. Japanese curry – Japan

Though curries are found all over the world, Japanese curry is a popular version, and it can be made easily with a curry sauce mix found in most grocery stores. S&B, the brand behind one of those curry sauce mixes, has a recipe that requires only seven ingredients.

6. Raggmunk – Sweden

Raggmunk is a classic Swedish potato pancake, similar to latkes, that is often served with pork and lingonberry jam. It consists of grated potatoes mixed with flour, eggs and milk or cream, seasoned with salt and pepper, then pan-fried until crispy and golden brown.

In Food by Drygast’s recipe, pork belly can easily be substituted for bacon.

7. Pan de yuca – Ecuador

These small, cheesy breads are great as appetizers or sides and can often be made in advance. The special ingredient is a less often used starch: tapioca, also called yuca starch.

Laylita’s Recipes has a good recipe to start with when making pan de yuca for the first time.

Comfort dessert recipes

8. Chocolate chip cookies

With thousands of different recipes available, it can be hard to decide which chocolate chip cookie recipe you should make.

Claire Saffitz offers a high-quality version which involves a couple of different ingredients such as browned butter to improve flavor and texture.

9. Peach cobbler

Peach cobbler can easily be made from scratch year-round because you can use fresh or canned peaches.

Paula Deen makes a great version of this dessert, and reminds bakers to add whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to make it even sweeter.

10. Sticky toffee pudding

This British dessert consists of a moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a toffee sauce.

Though typically light and airy, it has a deep, caramelized flavor and offers a comforting warmth. Cupcake Jemma has a simple recipe; the most complex ingredients are dark muscovado and caster sugar, which can be found at some select grocery stores or ordered on Amazon.