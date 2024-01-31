7 board games to play when you’re stuck inside all winter

The cold winter months can be devastating towards any friend gathering or companionship. The icy roads and lack of outdoor activities — it can be too much for some to go outside.

But the lack of opportunity isn’t limited to just Netflix or karaoke nights. There are multiple board/card games that keep you warm indoors and — at the same time — helps share good memories with the ones you love.

Price: $43.97

Also known as “Settlers of Catan,” this classic strategy-adventure game has you competing to trade, build and settle to gain victory points.

It’s an easy-to-play board game designed for three to four players; yet there are expansion packs to add more players, so larger groups can join in and have fun together.

Price: $9.97

If you want a cheap, easy-to-learn dice game, then Qwixx is the game for you.

The game dynamics are simple, yet the strategy of what to choose next makes it a fun challenge. You can play with up to five people, and it only takes roughly 15 minutes per match.

Price: $9.84

Some games can get real boring, real quick — unlike Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

It’s an edge-of-your-seat thrill of a card game where you throw cards out to the middle and slap the pile once there is a match made. In addition, there are action cards that require you to bump your chest like a gorilla, or dive into the pile like a narwhal.

Up to eight people can attempt to get rid of their cards first, and it’s a game that brings pure excitement to the card table.

Price: $14.80

For those who consider themselves wordsmiths, Boggle is a fascinating, classic game to play. It’s a head-to-head word search game that tests your ability to find words in a randomized assortment of letters — all in a set amount of time.

If you like word association games, this game can be a B-L-A-S-T.

Price: $16.99

There are plenty of Grandpa Beck’s games to choose from, but one that is both strategic and chaotic comes in the form of Skull King. It’s a bidding, trick-taking game where any hand can be a winner.

You can play it with up to eight players and it comes with a standard set and an optional expanded set — featuring a kraken and a white whale card. Skull King is an unforgettable, addicting type of card game that anyone can pick up and learn.

Price: $19.82

Calling itself “The game where _______ minds think alike,” Blank Slate tests your ability to think like your opponents. In this game, statements contain a blank space, and you secretly write down the word that you think others will choose for that prompt.

The writing board game can be played with up to eight players, and it comes with its own scoreboard, dry-erase slates and markers.

Price: $43.97

Come aboard to play Ticket To Ride, a strategic game where every move counts and every destination is worth traveling to. Get your train to the next destination and earn enough points to win.

You can play the game with up to five people. While the main version is played on the U.S. map, there are alternate expansion maps to play in areas such as the U.K. and Asia.