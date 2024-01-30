Top watches for beginners, from smartwatches to fitness trackers

First-time smartwatch buyers can see there is a variety of options to choose, all with overwhelming amount of features. To make it easier, we found some of the top watches to consider when buying for your first time.

Top smartwatches for iPhones

According to The New York Times and Wired, the top smartwatch to buy for iPhone users is the new Apple Watch Series 9. This watch is a good option if you need to update your current apple watch or use an iPhone.

The New York Times praises the many accessory options that come with the Apple Watch Series 9, along with its new health features such as advanced period trackers, blood-oxygen sensors and electrocardiogram software. Wired compliments its fast operating system and Siri features.

Another top smartwatch for those who don’t want to spend too much money is the Apple Watch SE, according to Wired. It has all the basic features excluding the newer health ones.

The Apple Watch Series 9 currently costs $309 on Amazon, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $199 on Amazon.

Top smartwatches for Android and Samsung

If you’re looking for a specific watch that will complement your Samsung device, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 might be a good option. According to The New York Times, the Watch 6 can accommodate most wrist sizes while also providing basic health features.

The Watch 6 also works on other Android devices since it uses Google’s Wear OS software, making it compatible with Android, according to Wired, and can connect to other smart home devices using the Google Home or SmartThings app.

If you don’t want a Samsung watch, there is also the Google Pixel Watch 2, an upgrade from the original Google Pixel Watch. According to Wired, this watch has hit the nail on the head with its health features. But its irreparable if its screen breaks, per The New York Times.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is currently $241.31 on Amazon and the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $349.99 on Amazon.

Top fitness trackers

Fitness trackers are devices that don’t require a phone to operate. They are often used to track one’s health during exercises.

There are many options, but the brand Fitbit has been stealing the spotlight this year with multiple models that can suit any person.

The Fitbit Charge 6 now has many Google features, per Wired, such as Google Maps and Google Wallet. The New York Times praises Fitbit’s decision to bring back the side button for users to use instead of a swiping on the screen.

But if you want a cheaper Fitbit option, there is the Fitbit Inspire 3, a fitness tracker The New York Times says weighs less than a USB drive. Wired describes this Fitbit as a simple health tracker that provides you with the necessities you need.

The Fitbit Charge 6 costs $145 on Amazon, and the Fitbit Inspire 3 costs $99.95 on Amazon.