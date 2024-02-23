Gift ideas for the dog lovers — and dogs — in your life

Since the amount of money being spent on pets in the United States surpasses $100 billion every year — and outpaces spending on booze, clothes and books — it shouldn’t be a surprise that many Americans regularly buy gifts for their pets.

Pet gifts make even more sense when you consider that a vast majority of Americans consider their pets to be part of their family, according to a Pew Research Center study. Many pet owners even say their pets are “as much a part of their family as a human member.”

So for all the canine lovers out there, whether the occasion is an adoption anniversary or a birthday, here are some gift ideas for your furry family member — or for a fellow dog lover.

If you have two or more dogs, there is a good chance you’ve gotten tangled in their leashes at some point when taking them for a stroll.

This double dog leash features a traditional, main leash that attaches to a smaller split leash section, making it customizable for different walks.

With 360-degree swivel hardware, you’re less likely to encounter annoying tangles and you’ll only have to hold one leash — leaving you with a free hand to easily pick up after your dog.

As dog owners, many of us feel guilty at times when we leave our dogs home alone and wish we could keep an eye on them while we’re away.

Or maybe you know an especially mischievous dog or one with separation anxiety that gets into trouble when home alone.

Either way, a motion-activated camera that doubles as a treat dispenser could be a comforting security blanket for dog parents.

The Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser connects to your phone via a monthly subscription and features two-way audio, so that you can speak to your dog and even offer treats while you’re away.

If you’re an owner of an adopted mixed-breed dog like I am, you may have found yourself wondering what breed your pooch is.

Whether fueled purely by fun curiosity or by the desire to know your dog’s biological makeup, the Wisdom Panel Breed Discovery Dog DNA Kit can tell you the ins and outs of your dog — literally — down to their genetics.

The dog DNA kit screens for more than 350 breeds to provide owners with detailed breakdowns of their pet’s breed makeup, according to Wisdom Panel. Side note: The test can also trace your dog’s family tree back three generations and can identify your pooch’s relatives!

The company also has additional options for more in-depth testing, including health information.

If you have a dog that takes pleasure in eviscerating their plushies’ stuffing and if your house is often strewn with toy innards as a result, this toy may be worth a try.

Granted, depending on the dog, a 100% impenetrable toy may not exist — but consider it an experiment on your part and a fun challenge for your dog.

This toy option comes in different sizes and styles to fit your dog’s needs and preferences, and it has more than 90,000 ratings on Amazon.

Pooches, just like humans, have the capacity to get bad breath. But unlike us, dogs don’t have the ability to floss or brush their pearly whites.

Oral health is extremely important for dogs, and dental chews can be a tasty way for your dog to clean their teeth.

It’s always a safe bet to consult with your veterinarian when introducing new treats and foods into your dog’s diet, but if dental chews are a good fit for your pet, this option could be worth a try.