10 family games for your kids’ phones

I’m sure parents and guardians have had this experience: Your child brings their tablet or phone to you and asks for a new mobile game they found.

Now it’s up to you whether to approve it or not.

There are so many mobile games constantly being released, so we’ve gathered a variety of family games you can download for your kids on both iOS and Android devices.

5 family games for iOS

Apple provides a category for kids on its App Store and divides it into different sections depending on what you want: education, streaming and storytime. It also has a section that features apps personally selected by App Store editors.

Based off popular kid TV shows on PBS, the PBS KIDS Games app provides over 250 free educational games that your child can enjoy. The app works offline and is ad-free, so you don’t have to worry about any concerning ads that could pop up. Available in English and Spanish, this app aims to cultivate your child’s brain in a healthy way.

It has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on the App Store.

This coloring page game is just like the title suggests. The app offers hundreds of coloring pages featuring Disney characters, along with unique features such as stickers and different brushes to use. Your child unlocks more characters as they complete the pages.

It is a subscription-based app, either monthly or annually, and has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on the App Store.

Inspired by the popular car toys, Hot Wheels Unlimited is a racing game that allows the user to build their own race tracks and collect famous Hot Wheels. There is also a two-player mode users can participate in. It is a free game, but offers in-app purchases.

This game has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on the App Store.

An app meant to help kids learn life skills, this game has over 1,200 activities across a variety of genres, such as math, art, music, meditation and more. Its content comes from the Oxford University Press and includes a Parent Area that allows parents to see what their child has learned on the game.

It is free to use, but parents can upgrade to Lingokids Plus to get an ad-free experience and unlimited access to all its lessons. This game has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on the App Store.

Specifically for iPad, Toca Life World: Build a Story is a game that encourages children to use their imaginations to create their own world and character. This game is free, but that would be an understatement as it has 11 locations and more than 40 characters available to new users, so it is a great option for kids new to the game.

It’s a single-player game with in-app purchases with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

5 family games for Android

The Google Play Store on many Android devices also has a kid section, but what makes it different from Apple’s App Store is that these games are teacher-approved. Games are separated into various age groups (0-5, 6-8, 9-12) and by genre (music, educational, etc).

Several mobile games that are on the Apple App Store can also be found on the Google Play Store (specifically PBS KIDS Games, Lingokids - Play and Learn, Disney Coloring World and Hot Wheels Unlimited).

Meant for ages 6 to 12, Animal Jam is a roleplaying game where users can customize and adopt different animals and explore the game-world while also learning about the natural world. It is an online game that allows users to interact, but the app has multiple parental settings that can be adjusted to protect their child’s privacy, along with real-time moderation from the company itself for chats and players.

This game has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on the Google Play Store

Pocket Build is a sandbox building game meant for kids ages 9 through 12. As an open-world offline game, children can create whatever their imagination takes them with no limits or restrictions. It strengthens kids’ imaginations and creativity and is free to play.

It currently has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on the Google Play Store.

Appropriate for all ages, this family game encourages kids to use their problem-solving skills by solving different water pipe puzzles (in essence, you need to connect the right pipes to send water to the city). It includes 100 levels that encourages critical thinking skills and is an offline game.

It has a 4.4 out of 5 star review on the Google Play Store.

This game acts as a digital piano on your phone, where kids can learn the different keys and play songs. Just like an electric keyboard, the game allows you to change the instrument being played, varying between different pianos and guitars. It’s a free game suitable to all types of players, offering options for those who just want to bang on the keys to those who actually want to learn a song.

It has a 4.2 out of 5 star rating on the Google Play Store.

A classic game that never fails to entertain, Bubble Pop - Kids Game·Shooter allows kids to pop the bubbles with a variety of levels and features. Specifically created as a mobile game for kids, this family game can be played offline and is easy to learn.

It has a high rating of 4.9 stars out of 5.