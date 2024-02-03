Here are 5 meals picky eaters can enjoy

Whether it’s the texture, flavor, appearance or additives, some foods may simply not appeal to you or your loved ones’ taste buds. While making sure everyone gets the nutrients they need, there are a couple tried and true recipes when you’re out of ideas on what to make.

Each recipe and ingredient listed is taken directly from the website or content creator.

When they don’t like vegetables

How about some cake?

Brittney Zillig, a mom and influencer, found that a “carrot cake” in the morning was not only easy but also healthy for her kids, she said on her Instagram page.

“My four year old who doesn’t eat vegetables asked for the first piece right out of the oven. Mom win!” Zillig notes.

Ingredients

8 large carrots, peeled.

12 eggs.

1 cup old fashioned oats.

3 teaspoons cinnamon.

2 teaspoons baking power.

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice.

Optional: peanut butter, blueberries and maple syrup to serve on top.

Recipe

Blend the carrots in a blender or food processor. To the blend, add the eggs, oats, cinnamon, baking powder and pumpkin spice. Blend. Pour the mixture onto a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes. Extra can be stored in the fridge.

When they don’t like fruit

Charity Mathews, founder of Foodlets.com, found smoothies are a great way to get fruits (and veggies) into a diet. One of her favorites is the Chunky Monkey Green Smoothie.

Ingredients

1 banana.

1 ⁄ 2 cup baby spinach.

⁄ cup baby spinach. 2 tablespoons peanut butter.

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder.

1 cup milk (any kind).

1 cup ice.

Optional: 1 teaspoon chia seeds, 1⁄ 2 avocado or 1⁄ 2 cup silken tofu.

Recipe

Blend and enjoy.

When they don’t like meat

Protein is an important part of your diet. Without animal proteins, there are other options available to get the needed nutrients, according to WebMD.

Taste of Home has a great recipe that involves tofu as “chicken nuggets.”

Rashanda Cobbins is a fan. “(They) can be made ahead to use throughout the week,” she said on the website.

Ingredients

1 package soft tofu (14 ounces), patted dry.

2 3 ⁄ 4 cups vital wheat gluten, divided.

⁄ cups vital wheat gluten, divided. 1 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon poultry seasoning.

⁄ teaspoon poultry seasoning. 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon salt.

⁄ teaspoon salt. 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon garlic powder.

⁄ teaspoon garlic powder. 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon white pepper.

⁄ teaspoon white pepper. 1 1 ⁄ 4 cups water, divided.

⁄ cups water, divided. 1 ⁄ 4 cup vegan egg substitute (powdered) — or an egg.

⁄ cup vegan egg substitute (powdered) — or an egg. Oil for frying.

Recipe

Combine tofu, 1 1⁄ 2 cups gluten, poultry seasoning, salt, garlic powder and pepper in a large bowl. Add 1⁄ 4 cup of water at a time, until the dough forms a ball. On a surface lightly dusted with vital wheat gluten, roll the dough into a circle about 1⁄ 2 inch thick. Gently cut or tear dough into 50 pieces. In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 inch of water. In batches, place the dough pieces into the basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam covered until pieces look puffed and firm, about 10-15 minutes. Remove and keep warm. Place remaining 1 1⁄ 4 cups gluten in a shallow bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the egg substitute with remaining water (unless you are using an egg, mix just the egg in a bowl). Dip pieces of tofu into egg mixture then in the gluten. In a Dutch oven, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry the tofu in batches until golden brown, two to three minutes on each side. Drain pieces on a paper towel and serve immediately.

When they don’t like weird textures

Masking textures can help individuals get a greater variety of foods. For example, blending foods can help to create a creamy, smooth texture, per Verywell Health.

Greek red lentil soup, from The Mediterranean Dish, is a great option when looking for protein and fiber. Lentils themselves have a creamy consistency, according to the website.

Ingredients

Extra virgin olive oil.

1 large onion, chopped.

3 garlic cloves, minced.

2 carrots, chopped.

3 tsp. dry oregano.

1 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon cumin.

⁄ teaspoon cumin. 1 teaspoon rosemary.

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon red pepper flakes.

⁄ teaspoon red pepper flakes. 2 dry bay leaves.

1 cup crushed tomatoes from a can.

7 cups low-sodium vegetable broth.

2 cups red lentils, rinsed and drained.

Kosher salt.

Zest of 1 lemon.

Juice of 2 lemons.

Fresh parsley for garnish.

Optional: feta cheese to serve with.

Recipe

Heat 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil until shimmering. Add onions, carrots and garlic. Cook three to four minutes, stirring regularly. Add spices and bay leaves. Cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, broth, lentils and salt. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until lentils are fully cooked. Remove from heat. Let soup cool and use an immersion blender to puree. Pulse a few times until you reach the desired consistency. Return soup to heat and stir to finish warming up. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and fresh parsley. Transfer soup to bowls and top with extra virgin olive oil. If wanted, add some feta cheese on top.

When they don’t like strong smells

According to WebMD, picky eaters tend to stick to more bland comfort foods like french fries, toast or crackers. Many of these comfort foods, while not having much smell, do not have enough calories or nutrients by themselves.

One idea is to have a comfort food charcuterie board. Take a cutting board or muffin tin and pack each area with favorites such as grapes, crackers, chicken or grilled cheese. If trying to stay away from smells, refraining from using seasoning might be best for cooked items.

At the end of the day, sometimes people are just picky. If refusing to eat, you might save yourself time and sanity by letting them select the food.