The 20 best books to gift your kids this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day offers parents another opportunity to express love for their children with gifts. This year, why not consider gifting books instead of the traditional chocolates or toys?

Reading with your child has many educational and social benefits. According to one study from Ohio State University, “Young children whose parents read them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were never read to.” Reading with your children can help jumpstart a lifetime of literacy and learning.

Not only does reading help children with literacy skills, it is also a great way to spend time with them. What better way to share your love with your children, than by spending one-on-one time laughing over a good book?

If you are looking for the perfect book to gift your child this Valentine’s Day, here are 20 Valentine’s Day books to consider.

From the Little Blue Truck series, this story follows Little Blue Truck as he delivers valentines to his farm animal friends.

Age: 1-4 years old.

Follow along with everyone’s favorite mischievous monkey as he tries to not get into too much trouble on Valentine’s Day. This book comes with fold-out flaps revealing fun surprises that your children will love.

Age: 2-4 years old.

Everybody knows that if you give a mouse a cookie, it will lead to an interesting chain of events. What happens when a mouse gives out valentines to his friends? Find out in this fun book.

Age: 1-3 years old.

Follow Little Llama as he gives his friends heart-shaped cards and lots of hugs.

Age: 1-3 years old.

Show your love for your child by sharing this warm book about animal families showing their love for one another. If you love animal puns, you will love this book.

Age: 1-3 years old.

Everyone’s favorite hungry caterpillar is back, spreading love as he eats his way through more delicious treats.

Age: 1-3 years old.

This fun, rhyming book will not only let your little ones know that you love them, but will also help them learn how to count.

Age: 1-3 years old.

Follow along with Tiny T. Rex as he learns how to make valentines for his friends.

Age: 1-3 years old.

A secret admirer is leaving valentines for all of the trucks at the construction site. Lift the flaps with your child for clues about who the secret admirer is.

Age: 2-4 years old.

A mother pig tells her energetic child, Pookie, that she will love her no matter what.

Age: 1-3 years old.

Another animal pun book, “I Love You Slow Much,” highlights different animals while focusing on messages of love and encouragement.

Age: 1-3 years old.

From the famous Dr. Seuss, this book follows Thing 1 and Thing 2 as they share the things they love.

Age: 1-4 years old.

Fancy Nancy has a secret admirer, but who is it? Follow Nancy as she looks for clues to find out who her secret admirer is.

Age: 3-6 years old.

Many parents will remember the Berenstain Bears from when they were kids. Readers join Sister Bear in helping Brother Bear find his secret admirer.

Age: 3-6 years old.

Follow Little Critter as he goes about his Valentine’s Day. This flap book is full of Valentine’s Day surprises.

Age: 2-5 years old.

A bear and its cub spend the day together in the mountains showing that they care for one another in different ways.

Age: 1-3 years old.

In this funny and touching book, a young mother explains how her unconditional love for her child will last through anything.

Age: 1-5 years old.

Initially Pete the Cat thinks Valentine’s Day is lame, but then, after realizing how many cool cats are in his life, he has a change of heart.

Age: 3-6 years old.

Mr. Hatch is a lonely old man, but after receiving a valentine from a secret admirer, he gains a new perspective on life.

Age: 4-8 years old.