Dietitians answer: Is oat milk good for you?

Oat milk, according to Healthline, is a “plant-based milk alternative that’s vegan and naturally free of dairy, lactose, soy, and nuts.”

To be made, Vicki Shanta Retelny, a registered dietitian nutritionist, shared to HuffPost that it is “created by milling whole oats, adding water and enzymes and filtering the liquid from the solids in a centrifuge.”

While it is a notable alternative to traditional forms of milk, like anything, it comes with its positives and negatives.

So what do experts have to say about the drink? And most importantly, is it OK to drink?

What are the benefits of oat milk?

Oat milk is packed with vitamins and minerals. For instance, per Medical News Today, oat milk contains more riboflavin, or vitamin B2, than traditional cow’s milk — which is vital for body growth by helping to produce red blood cells and to release energy from proteins, reported MedlinePlus.

As a plant-based milk alternative that doesn’t contain traditional products of cow’s milk, Healthline stated it could be a “sensible option” for those with dietary restrictions.

For example, registered dietitian Jaclyn London shared to Good Housekeeping that if someone is lactose intolerant, oat milk can help to reduce symptoms of bloating, gas, constipation and diarrhea — that is, if the oat milk is unsweetened, since sweetened beverages can contribute to gas and bloating.

Oats, themselves, are nutritionally beneficial as a fibrous whole grain, but studies have yet to determine if the fibers added to oat milk during its processing have the same effects as its grainy form, per Good Housekeeping.

Are there negatives to drinking oat milk?

According to Medical News Today, out of all plant-based milk varieties, unflavored oat milk contains the most calories and carbohydrates. In addition, registered dietitian nutritionist Sharon Palmer shared to HuffPost that oat milk has a lower protein amount compared to cow’s milk or soy milk.

“If weight loss is your goal, you might want to consider decreasing high-calorie, low-protein beverages.” said registered dietitian nutritionist Tamar Samuels, per HuffPost. “And if you’re managing high blood sugar, you should also be mindful, since many oat milk products have more added sugar and oils compared to other milk alternatives.”

Healthline said that most commercial forms of oat milk are not gluten-free certified.

“While oats are naturally gluten-free, they have a higher risk of cross-contamination, because they are typically processed in facilities that manufacture gluten-containing products,” Samuels added to HuffPost.

Lastly, Healthline said that the drink can be on the pricier side of milk options.

If I want to drink oat milk, what should I look for?

What London recommended to Good Housekeeping in particular is to use unsweetened oat milk, if desired. While oat milk is high in calories, if you prefer the taste of it and can fit it into your diet, by all means use it in moderation.

Retelny explained to HuffPost that when looking for oat milk, find one fortified with iron, calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D, as it then becomes nutritionally comparable to cow’s milk.

Regarding gluten intolerance, Healthline advised to either buy oat milk that is certified as gluten-free, or to make it yourself with gluten-free oats.