Become a better you by watching these videos

TED Talks is a company that asks experts on various topics to deliver speeches that inspire others.

The resulting videos, which are also called “TED Talks,” offer practical advice and fresh perspectives.

Here are 10 TED Talks that could help you jump-start your self-improvement journey.

1. ‘The single most important parenting strategy’

By Becky Kennedy, clinical psychologist.

Everyone loses their temper occasionally, but when your anger is directed at your own child, the consequences can be significant. In this video, Kennedy offers practical guidance for parents that will help them handle feelings of guilt and shame after difficult moments, per the video description.

As someone who consistently blames myself for negative events, this video was powerful to watch. Though I’m not a parent, Kennedy offered advice that will help my relationship with family members, friends, classmates or colleagues.

It helped me think about how to repair what I’ve done or repair how I think about an event to create emotional regulation. I now believe repair is always possible and it is never too late.

2. ‘Is someone you love suffering in silence? Here’s what to do’

By Gus Worland, Australian television and radio personality.

While many emphasize the importance of physical fitness, mental fitness receives less attention. In an impactful presentation, mental health advocate Gus Worland discusses how a profound experience of grief in his own life inspired him to become a champion for suicide prevention. He highlights the significance of “looking after your own village,” describing how even a simple act like sending a text message to someone you cannot envision living without can make a difference, per the video description.

At some point in your life, you or someone you love will struggle with suicide. It can be devastating to realize people are suffering, but it may be even harder to discover someone was suffering without you knowing.

I loved Worland’s advice to start reaching out now. While we may not know exactly what others are going through, sending a text saying, “I love you, I miss you, see you soon,” can help open up communication and love.

3. ‘A 3-step guide to believing in yourself’

By Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress and singer.

Ralph captivates audiences with her unforgettable performances in theater and film. However, her journey to success was uncertain. In an engaging presentation filled with practical insights, she reveals what her challenges taught her. She inspires listeners to discover the self-confidence they need to build resilience, according to the video description.

Sometimes I look at difficult tasks or challenges ahead of me and falter. It is hard to believe in myself and believe that I can do those hard things. Ralph gave three tips that I wrote down to repeat to myself when I start to doubt: See ourselves for who and what we are, think about ourselves in order to believe in ourselves and act like we believe in ourselves. It is time to look in the mirror and be nice to what I see.

4. ‘Why you should stop setting goals (yes, really)’

By Emmanuel Acho, sports analyst, author and former NFL player.

It’s common to set goals. However, Acho suggests there’s a different — and better — way to achieve excellence, per the video description.

Looking at the title, I was shocked. Why would I stop making goals? Then, while listening, I recognized how sometimes the goals I make do not have all of the context. Life is a journey and some goals are not achieved so greater things can take place. Goals are good, but we should not be discouraged when we fail.

5. ‘How to feng shui your fridge – and other happy climate hacks’

By Jiaying Zhao, Canada research chair in behavioral sustainability and associate professor.

Can engaging in efforts to combat climate change bring happiness? According to Zhao, such engagement is the key to fostering enduring, sustainable transformation.

From indulging in treat meals to optimizing your fridge with feng shui, she presents eight life hacks aimed at reducing carbon emissions while simultaneously enhancing your sense of joy and fulfillment, per the video description.

Zhao’s life hacks included eating more plants, driving more people, making shopping a treat and moving perishables to the side of the fridge and condiments into drawers. In every hack she suggested, there was science and data to back why it reduced carbon emissions and made us happy. It helped me see that these are scientifically proven ways, instead of just random suggestions.

