Best treats for a new friend, co-worker or neighbor

Everyone has been new at some point. It hurts when you are shunned or excluded. All you want is for someone to like you and help you feel welcomed.

Remembering your past hurt or worry might make you want to befriend a new person you met. Even if you start off small and simple, the new individual will be grateful to have someone who noticed them.

One great way to welcome someone new is by sharing treats! Here are some of my favorites to share with others by hand, on their doorstep or through the mail.

Treats to give by hand

Treats that are delicate, easily squashed or can melt might be best to give in person.

Cake pops

When I was a teen, my mom gifted me a Babycakes Cake Pop Maker. Since then, I have been in love with them! Cake pops are an easy way to have as much or as little cake as you want. Mix, frosting and filling flavors are all up to you.

A great recipe comes from Sally’s Baking Addiction. While the author makes the cake from scratch, you can also use a store-bought box mix and frosting.

Fudge

With fudge, there are so many options. The Pioneer Woman shares 25 different fudge recipes to look over. On the list, my favorite is the Oatmeal Fudge Bars. Though I like chocolate, the oatmeal helps cut through the richness of it.

Fudge bars are great when there is a group of people, such as a new family in the neighborhood or new hires at work. Since the bars can be cut into small sizes, one batch on a 9-by-13-inch pan might be enough.

Doughnuts

Feel free to call up Krispy Kreme or Dunkin’ Donuts for this idea.

Doughnuts can easily be found at many chains around America. There are cake, yeasted, filled, large and small versions that can be made according to the receiver’s liking. If wanted, you can also make them at home.

Pancake Princess, a great baker to look to if wanting to see a comparison of different recipes, found Claire Saffitz had the best glazed yeast doughnut recipe.

Treats that can be left at doorsteps

While these treats can be given in person, they can also be left out for a long time without problems.

Chocolate crinkle cookies

This suggestion comes from my brother. When he was younger, he would always ask for chocolate crinkle cookies. Luckily for my mom, we could make it quickly with a box of cake mix.

The recipe we used was from Betty Crocker. While it calls for the brand’s chocolate cake mix, you could use any brand’s mix.

Molasses spice cookies

While my family was having chocolate crinkle cookies, my husband’s was having molasses spice. Their tried and true recipe came from America’s Test Kitchen. These cookies are great when someone loves the flavor of warm spices.

In general, cookies without chocolate or frosting are great to leave on doorsteps because they won’t melt in heat!

Loaf cakes

With a simple search, you can find numerous versions of sweet and savory loaf cakes. Pick loaves that do not have frosting, glaze or chocolate.

A great recipe, that has none of the meltable add-ons, is an apple cider loaf cake by Epicurious. According to the comments, the recipe still tastes great with gluten-free substitutes.

Treats that can be sent in the mail

Sometimes it is best to leave things to the professionals. Here are two ideas of delivery treat options and one idea you can send yourself!

Bundt cakes

Cakes do not always have to be for birthdays. Sometimes it is fun to celebrate new people too! Nothing Bundt Cakes is my favorite store to get small cakes, perfect for one person. However, if gifting to a family, there are large cake sizes and Bundtlet Bundles with multiple small cakes. There are a wide variety of regular and seasonal flavors such as vanilla, carrot, chocolate chocolate chip, lemon, Reese’s or red velvet, depending on the location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers delivery and in-store pickup.

Levain Bakery cookies

Ever heard of the famous New York City cookie? These delicious cookies, each weighing about half a pound, have been made since 1995 at Levain Bakery. The bakery ships chocolate chip, caramel coconut chocolate chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, oatmeal raisin, and vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip walnut cookies nationwide.

While I can only dream about having one of these fresh from the NYC bakery oven, I have made a lot of copycats that are just as delicious. One of the best ones I made, from Joshua Weissman, could also be made to be sent in the mail.

UPS shares how to pack cookies for shipping:



Cool cookies to room temperature before packing so no condensation will occur.

Plastic wrap each cookie at least once. Wrap them twice for extra protection.

Use an airtight container, lined with a cushioning material such as bubble wrap, for packing the cookies.

Place the container into a box, using packaging material to secure it in place.

Mark the box as “perishable” and indicate which way the box should be placed, noting “this way up.”

Ship cookies as fast as you are able. Use express shipping and avoid sending the package over the weekend or a holiday.

Mixes

If you’re a little unsure about costs or there is worry about perishable items, try sending mixes of a sweet treat. The mix can be store-bought, but it is always fun to add a personalized touch by making it yourself! Boxes and jars of delicious dry mixes and add-ins can easily be sent in the mail.

Bake That! has four different cookies in a jar recipes that you can follow if you are unsure of what to make.

Remember to add a message, by box or phone, saying who it is from and expressing excitement at having them in your neighborhood, at the job or wherever you met them.

