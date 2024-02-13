These are some of the best TV romances of all time

Onscreen romances, when done right, are a special thing, and they live on in the hearts of their fans forever. Not only does a good and believable fictional couple require a sturdy plot and quality writing — it takes strong chemistry between the actors.

These days, many fictional couples are all fizzle, no frisson. But lucky for you, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite television couples that I’ve been rooting for and pining after over the years.

Fair warning: due to the nature of this list, there are spoilers ahead, so tread carefully.

Who are the best TV couples ever?

1. Phoebe and Cole on ‘Charmed’

These two characters had the best romance on this show, hands down. It’s ultimately heartbreaking, due to obvious reasons — Cole being a demon and later becoming the Source of all Evil, and Phoebe being one of the Charmed Ones, a prophesied sisterhood of the most powerful good witches to have ever existed.

Despite all this pair was up against, or maybe because of it, Phoebe and Cole were a couple you really rooted for.

What is ‘Charmed’ rated and why?

“Charmed is rated TV-14, per IMDb, for the following:



Mild sexuality.

Mild language.

Mild violence.

Frightening scenes.

2. Belly and Conrad (and Jeremiah, too) on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned love triangle? In the TV adaptation of the novel in Jenny Han’s young adult romance trilogy, it’s hard not to root for our main character, the free-spirited Belly, to end up with both of the handsome brothers she and her family spends every summer vacationing with on Cousins Beach.

Some fans are solidly Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, but her scenes with both brothers make our hearts flip.

What is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ rated and why?

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is rated TV-14, per IMDb, for the following:



Moderate sexuality and nudity.

Moderate profanity.

Depictions of underage drinking.

3. Heather and Ray on ‘Panic’

Jack Nicholson’s son, Ray Nicholson, is in “Panic” as the big talking macho guy from the wrong side of the tracks. Ray and Heather aren’t supposed to be a match, which makes it all the more satisfying when they get together. Their scenes absolutely crackle with tension and teenage desire, especially after the party, when Ray tells Heather “we’re both trash.”

It doesn’t sound like he’s leading into a romantic gesture, but once he gets going, it’s one of those rom-com-worthy speeches that make you want to cry. These two have some of the most on-screen chemistry I’ve ever seen, and I hope they’re cast together again, because “Panic” only lasted one season on Amazon.

What is ‘Panic’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “Panic” is rated TV-14 for the following:



Mild sexuality.

Mild violence.

Moderate profanity.

Moderate depictions of underage drinking and drug use.

4. Nancy and Ace on ‘Nancy Drew’

Kennedy McMann is a talented actress, and throughout the four seasons of “Nancy Drew,” her flings with not one but two attractive cops investigating all the paranormal mayhem in Horseshoe Bay, Owen Marvin and the very handsome death eater are all prone to giving you the heart somersaults. They were all handsome, exciting fellas we would’ve loved to see Nancy end up with!

But the show played the long game with our girl detective and her starcrossed paramour and Claw colleague, Ace, and the low and slow buildup of their love story is well worth watching and waiting for.

What is ‘Nancy Drew’ rated and why?

“Nancy Drew” is rated TV-14, according to IMDb, for:



Mild sexuality.

Mild violence.

Mild profanity.

Frightening scenes.

5. Callie and Gael on ‘Good Trouble’

Throughout five seasons of this spinoff of “The Fosters,” Callie Adams-Foster and Gael have proven to be the most exciting couple at the Coterie to root for. Though Callie chose a law career over the arts — because at heart she’s an activist and cares deeply about helping others — as an artist himself, Gael brings out Callie’s creative side.

They’re great together, and also tend to bring out the best in each other.

What is ‘Good Trouble’ rated and why?

Per IMDb, “Good Trouble” is rated TV-14 for the following:



Moderate sexuality and nudity.

Mild profanity.

6. Sabrina and Nick on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

In sharp contrast to the safe boy- and girl-next-door relationship Sabrina begins the series with, partnered with her mortal boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, her romance with the dangerous and brooding Nicholas Scratch is dynamic and exciting, the opposite of “mating in captivity.” The first season of the show uses Sabrina’s choice between two suitors — Harvey and Nick — to mirror her choice between her human identity and witch identity.

Though he eventually loses some of that edge — and himself — by becoming a bit too accommodating of Sabrina’s whims and putting her on a pedestal, Nick is the quintessential bad boy, and he’s got mega interiority. Seeing him and Sabrina flirt and spar is one of the best parts of the show.

What’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is rated TV-14 for:



Mild sexuality and nudity.

Moderate violence and gore.

Frightening images and scenes.

7. Alicia and Will on ‘The Good Wife’

Alicia Florrick and Will Gardner forever, okay? Yes, it’s a heartbreaking match because “The Good Wife” fans had to wait so long for these two to consummate their relationship, and their happy days together are so short lived, but if there’s a theme to this overall list, it might be that the best onscreen romances are also often the most tragic.

From the very beginning of the show, it’s insinuated that Will low-key has a crush on Alicia, and that’s why he takes a chance on hiring her as a first-year associate at Stern, Lockhart & Gardner. When these two characters finally admit their feelings for each other, they’ve been working together closely for years, and their connection is strong — you really feel their love.

What’s ‘The Good Wife’ rated and why?

“The Good Wife” is rated TV-14, per IMDb, for the following:



Mild sexuality and nudity.

Moderate violence and gore.

Mild profanity.

8. Liza and Charles on ‘Younger’

This entire series is built around Liza lying about her age to get an entry-level job in the publishing industry at 40 years old, and the ongoing love triangle between her and her boss Charles, and the 20-something tattoo artist Josh, who’s her boyfriend in Season 1.

While both relationships are exciting and bring out different sides of Liza, the building tension between her and Charles over the course of the show is enough to sweep you off your feet.

What is ‘Younger’ rated and why?

Per IMDb, “Younger” is rated TV-14 for the following:



Moderate sexuality and nudity.

Mild profanity.

Moderate alcohol use.

9. Jennifer and Khalil on ‘Black Lightning’

Khalil and Jennifer begin as smitten high school sweethearts who plan to lose their virginity to each other, but it all goes awry when they attend a protest together and Khalil gets shot. The bullet severs his spinal cord and lands him in a wheelchair.

Even when the gangster Tobias Whale takes advantage of the situation, paying for a costly, experimental spinal implant to allow Khalil to walk again, and indebting him in the process — Jennifer never fully gives up on her friend. When these two find their way back to each other, it’s satisfying and beautiful, even as the show breaks them apart again.

What is ‘Black Lightning’ rated and why?

Per IMDb, “Black Lightning” is rated TV-14 for the following:

