Is sourdough bread good for you? Experts weigh in

Sourdough bread has become a bakery cornerstone around the world. The leavened bread has gradually risen in popularity for its superfood ability — and it’s a bread that’s existed for over thousands of years, per Deseret News.

But is it beneficial to eat, and do experts side with other traditional forms of bread?

How is sourdough bread made?

Colorado State University shared that the main ingredients for sourdough bread are flour and water.

Sourdough is naturally leavened, so no baker’s yeast is needed to help it rise.

After ingredients are assembled, flour and water are mixed together to create a sourdough starter; and while it ferments, more flour and water are “fed” to the starter to create lactic acid, as said by Deseret News.

The starter and its naturally occurring microbiome then develop in the fermentation process — and after a week or so, according to Today, it can be mixed into dough and baked into a loaf of bread.

Josephine Wee, an assistant professor of food science at Penn State University, shared to Today that everyone makes and develops starters in different environments, so every sourdough bread will differ in terms of taste and texture.

Is sourdough bread healthy?

Sourdough bread has several benefits to the human body.

For starters, it’s a bread packed with more nutrients than traditional bread.

“Fermentation can improve mineral (and vitamin) bioavailability in sourdough bread compared to conventional bread,” said Charlene Van Buiten, an assistant professor of food science at CSU, reported Today.

Due to sourdough bread having a lower glycemic index, according to Real Simple, it results in a gradual increase in blood sugar as opposed to an instant spike in traditional, non-fermented breads.

Because of this, those with Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic challenges can eat the bread and simultaneously have better control of their blood sugar.

In addition, Robert Hutkins, a professor of food science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, shared to Consumer Reports that gluten gets degraded over fermentation. Therefore, there’s a lesser amount of gluten, becoming more tolerable to digest for those with gluten sensitivities.

Per CSU, sourdough contains a lower amount of pH compared to standard bread — which gives the bread its distinctive “sour” taste. Due to the lower pH, the bread can reduce bowel irritation (in some people) and increase mineral absorption in the human gut.

Can sourdough bread be bad to eat?

Although sourdough bread is good for gluten sensitivities, it’s not completely gluten-free, so those with gluten allergies or celiac disease shouldn’t eat it, reported Healthline.

Women’s Health suggested to be careful choosing white-flour sourdough over whole-wheat options if you’re getting it commercially, as it contains less fiber and more artificial additives.

Otherwise, as long as you balance out sourdough bread with nutrient-dense foods and stay in moderation, sourdough can be a beneficial part of most diets.

What should I look for when making/buying sourdough bread?

Healthline advised consumers to make or choose a sourdough bread that is made of whole grains to attain the most benefits.

Regarding commercial forms of sourdough bread, CSU warned to watch for ingredients in products that “may not confer the same health benefits of a naturally-leavened sourdough bread,” including:

