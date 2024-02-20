Is coconut water good to drink? Here are the pros and cons

Coconut water has become a hydration phenomenon in recent years. As a naturally sweet beverage, it’s sworn by as a quality option to drink aside from regular water.

But is it a healthy drink? And are there downsides to drinking it?

How is coconut water made?

According to Healthline, Coconut water forms in an immature, green coconut to help the fruit nourish. As it grows over 10 to 12 months, some of the liquid ripens into “coconut meat” while the rest stays as a liquid — roughly one-half to 1 cup.

Despite their similarities, coconut milk is not the same as its water counterpart. While both forms of liquid are made within the fruit, the milk version is a blend of water and coconut meat, whereas the water version is only water.

What is the benefit of drinking coconut water?

Coconut water does have multiple benefits to the human body.

Mayo Clinic claimed that it’s inherently an unsweetened juice lower in calories and added sugar compared to other juices.

“It has about 40- to 60- calories in 8 ounces — about 1/2 that of orange juice,” said RDN Maxine Smith, who spoke with Cleveland Clinic.

Additionally, it’s a drink with plenty of electrolytes. Coconut water contains sodium, potassium and manganese to help consumers stay hydrated — comparably to a sports drink, reported Mayo Clinic.

Smith added to Cleveland Clinic that the potassium in coconut water can help to remove excess sodium and prevent the development of kidney stones.

This is echoed by a 2018 study finding that drinking coconut water increased the removal of several minerals — which can form into kidney stones if kept within the body, per Mayo Clinic.

Healthline shared research that it may lower blood sugar levels for those with diabetes. Studies from 2015 and 2021 both found similar results of coconut water reducing and maintaining blood glucose levels within rats — although research hasn’t completely confirmed this in humans.

Are there cons to drinking coconut water?

Although coconut water is considerably a healthy and safe drink, it’s not for everyone.

For example, WebMD claimed that those who have chronic kidney diseases shouldn’t have the drink due to its high potassium content, as it can lead to worsened conditions.

In addition, coconut water is not healthy when combined with diets high in sodium, as they collaboratively can result in high blood pressure leading to multiple life-altering conditions.

Related WHO predicts millions dying by 2030 due to high sodium intake

The CDC cautioned not to feed newborns with any type of juice — including coconut water — because it can develop harmful bacteria in the child.

What should I do if I want to drink coconut water?

If you’re buying coconut water commercially, Cleveland Clinic recommended to look for brands and labels claiming a product is 100% coconut water, with no added sugars or preservatives.

Healthline advised those who don’t like its flavor to use as a tropical base for smoothies, vinaigrette dressing or chia seed pudding.

Despite its benefits and versatile uses, Mayo Clinic shared to err on the side of caution when drinking coconut water due to its calories and sodium levels. What they suggest is to moderate it with regular water.