Why — and how — grandparents influence a mother’s mental health

In a study published in Population Studies, researchers studied 488,620 mothers of young children in Finland to find if grandparental support protected mothers from depression.

The research team gathered demographic information, such as whether the mother had a partner or was separated, along with details about the age, health, distance and employment status of both maternal and paternal grandparents, per the study.

Dr. Niina Metsä-Simola, a lecturer and demographics researcher at the University of Helsinki in Finland told CNN Health, “Mothers are less likely to purchase antidepressants if their own parents are younger than 70, employed and do not have severe health problems.”

What were the findings of the study?

The study highlighted a particularly strong link between the availability of grandparents’ assistance and reduced antidepressant usage among mothers who were separated from their partners.

“Grandparents are an important source of support to families with children, and support from others is well-known to protect individuals from depression. As the association between maternal depression and adverse child outcomes is well established, support not only matters for the mothers’ wellbeing but also to the growing numbers of children living with separated mothers,” Metsä-Simola said to CNN Health.

Mothers who had elderly, unwell or distant parents or in-laws tended to have the highest antidepressant usage. The researchers suggested that in such cases, grandparents may not have been able to offer support to the parent, potentially leading to increased stress for the parent in caring for the older adults, per the study.

Metsä-Simola told CNN that Finland, where the study was conducted, has ample access to health care and child care. Therefore, the support provided by older generations to families may encompass more than just these necessities, such as having someone to confide in or receiving assistance when urgently leaving the house with no one to care for the child.

What else affects a mother’s mental health?

Globally, approximately 10% of pregnant women and 13% of recently postpartum women encounter a mental disorder, predominantly depression. In developing nations, these rates are even higher, reaching 15.6% during pregnancy and 19.8% after childbirth.

In severe instances, mothers may experience such distress that they contemplate suicide. Moreover, these affected mothers may struggle to fulfill their roles effectively, potentially impacting their children’s growth and development, according to the World Health Organization.

Knowing the statistics are high, multiple studies or groups have conducted research on what affects a mother’s mental health.



A difficult childhood (study published by the National Institute of Mental Health).

Emergency and conflict situations (WHO).

Emotions of motherhood like anxiety, guilt, isolation and identity shift (Raleigh OB/GYN).

Exposure to violence, whether domestic, sexual or gender-based (WHO).

Natural disasters (WHO).

Societal problems such as poverty, overpopulation, overcrowding and poor hygiene (study published by the National Institute of Mental Health).

How does a mother’s mental health affect themselves and their children?

Following childbirth, a mother grappling with depression may struggle to meet her basic needs such as eating, bathing and self-care, raising the risk of health complications. In serious cases, depression could lead to suicide or infanticide, per WHO.

Infants, particularly newborns, are profoundly influenced by their environment and the level of care they receive, making them vulnerable to the effects of maternal mental disorders. Prolonged or severe mental illness can disrupt the bond between mother and infant, impeding breastfeeding and overall infant care, according to WHO.

What to do if you or someone you love is experiencing depression

According to Mayo Clinic, learning the symptoms of depression or other mental health disorders, seeking help, showing support and taking care of yourself can help.

Learning the symptoms

Symptoms can vary depending on the person. However, they can include:



Feeling sad, tearful, empty or hopeless.

Easily becoming angry, irritable or frustrated, even over minor issues.

Losing interest or pleasure in usual activities, like hobbies or sports.

Experiencing changes in sleep patterns, either sleeping too much or too little.

Feeling fatigued and lacking energy, making simple tasks feel exhausting.

Experiencing changes in appetite, leading to weight loss or gain.

Facing unexplained physical issues like headaches or back pain.

Dealing with feelings of anxiety, restlessness or nervousness.

Experiencing slowed thinking, speaking or body movements.

Struggling with feelings of worthlessness or guilt, fixating on past mistakes or blaming oneself unfairly.

Having difficulty concentrating, making decisions or remembering things.

Expressing thoughts of not wanting to live, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts or suicide.

Seeking help

Individuals experiencing depression might not recognize or acknowledge their condition. They may perceive their feelings as normal due to a lack of awareness about depression symptoms.

Many individuals feel ashamed of their depression, wrongly assuming they should be able to conquer it through sheer willpower. However, depression typically requires treatment and may worsen without it. Fortunately, with appropriate treatment, improvement is possible.

Here are steps you can take:



Talk to the individual about what you’ve observed and why you’re concerned. Explain that depression is a health condition, not a personal flaw and usually improves with treatment. Recommend seeking help from a professional, such as a health care provider or mental health provider. Offer assistance in preparing a list of questions to discuss during the first appointment. Express your support by assisting in scheduling appointments, accompanying them and participating in family therapy sessions.

If the person’s depression is severe or life-threatening, contact a health care provider, mental health provider or emergency medical services.

Show support

Keep in mind that depression isn’t anyone’s fault. While you can’t fix someone’s depression, your support and understanding can make a difference.

Here’s how you can help, but remember not everything will work for everyone:



Encourage them to stick with their treatment plan. Remind them to take their medications and attend appointments.

Be willing to listen without judgment. Let them express their feelings, and avoid giving advice or opinions.

Offer positive reinforcement. Remind them of their strengths and how much they mean to you and others.

Provide practical assistance. Offer to help with specific tasks or household chores.

Help reduce their stress. Establishing a regular routine can provide a sense of control. Offer to help organize their daily activities.

Connect them with supportive organizations. Many groups offer counseling and support services for depression.

Encourage them to engage in their faith, if it’s meaningful to them. For some, faith can play a significant role in their recovery.

Encourage self-care practices such as eating well, getting enough sleep and staying physically active.

Make plans together for activities they enjoy, but respect their boundaries and don’t push them into anything.

Take care of yourself

To prevent burnout:

