Want to improve your keto-friendly breakfast? Here are 5 options

The ketogenic diet, or keto diet, has become a popular phenomenon in recent memory. Known for its restriction of carbohydrates and promotion of fats, keto can be a challenge for the average person, especially when it comes to breakfast.

So here’s a list of some keto-friendly options to have for your breakfast.

1. Eggs

Eggs are a versatile and appropriate choice for any breakfast meal or diet.

In larger sizes, they contain roughly six grams of protein to less than one gram of carbohydrates. Eggs of any size are scientifically shown to increase fullness and, with the yolk, help with eye health protection, per Healthline.

Options such as creating omelettes, crustless quiches, frittatas and egg bites — along with preparing them scrambled or hard-boiled — are easy-to-make options.

Prevention shared recipes combining eggs with other products, including:



Bell pepper stuffed with sunny-side eggs.

Smoked salmon omlette.

Spinach and goat cheese egg muffins.

2. Vegetables

Like with any type of diet, having a focus on vegetables benefits our bodies.

According to Healthline, green, leafy and nonstarchy vegetables are full of various nutrients and antioxidants. For example, darker greens such as kale and spinach are full of iron and vitamin K — the latter of which helps to build bones, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Some keto-friendly vegetables include:



Avocado.

Broccoli.

Cucumber.

Eggplant.

Okra.

Tomatoes.

If you want to incorporate vegetables in your breakfast, Delish shared recipes such as:



Baked avocados filled with egg.

Brussels sprouts hash.

Cauliflower breakfast bake.

3. Meats

Depending on how you construct your keto diet, meats are a zero-carb option to utilize if desired.

Per Harvard, most keto diets include processed and fatty cuts of meat, but it’s recommended — if you eat meat — to consume them in moderation, alongside a varied, nutrient-dense diet.

Make sure to find meats that are fresh and labeled as grass-fed, because they’re abundant in B vitamins and contain omega-3 fats, per Healthline.

For those who want to have meat for breakfast, Prevention provided recipes such as:



Bacon breakfast tacos.

Sausage, bacon and egg breakfast bake.

Smoked salmon with goat cheese-butter spread.

4. Cheese

With seemingly hundreds of varieties to choose from, cheese is a quality low-carb, high-fat option to incorporate into a keto-focused breakfast.

Healthline claimed that cheese is rich in calcium and protein. But in addition, it contains conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA, which has been linked to boosting body composition.

Cheeses that are keto-friendly include:



Blue cheese.

Cheddar.

Cottage cheese.

Feta.

Mozzarella.

Parmesan.

Swiss.

As a versatile addition to breakfast, Delish shared recipes encompassing dairy products, including:



Cheesy fried egg tostadas.

Ham and cheese egg cups.

Keto pancakes.

5. Nuts and seeds

If you want a little snack with your keto-friendly breakfast, seeds and nuts can be a good choice to make.

Low in carbs and high in fat, both options, according to Good Housekeeping, contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats — which are both good kinds of fat — while “fitting into the high-protein aspect of the keto diet.”

Healthline added that nuts and seeds are good sources of fiber, with nuts specifically being helpful for multiple kinds of chronic diseases. The best kinds of nuts and seeds for the keto diet include:



Almonds.

Chia seeds.

Flaxseeds.

Macadamia nuts.

Walnuts.

Regarding diet-friendly seeds, Prevention provided recipes that can be utilized for breakfast, such as:

