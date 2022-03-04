American Family Survey 2015
While they give their own marriages high marks, most Americans feel marriage in general is faltering, according to the American Family Survey, a new study that probes attitudes about family life.
The new American Family Survey finds big ideological disagreements on what challenges families, but shows striking similarities in how families live day to day.
American Family Survey finds generational gaps on views of marriage and family — something that can both challenge and enrich relationships between family members of different generations.
Hispanics are more likely to favor immigration policy that keeps families together, according to a new survey. People who are separated want to simplify divorce law. And those who have ever needed help are more apt to support welfare programs.
