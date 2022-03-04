Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2015

InDepth
Most Americans think their own marriage is better than others, Deseret News-BYU survey finds
While they give their own marriages high marks, most Americans feel marriage in general is faltering, according to the American Family Survey, a new study that probes attitudes about family life.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 17, 2015 12 a.m. MST
InDepth
Liberals and conservatives disagree about marriage, but have similar family lives, survey finds
The new American Family Survey finds big ideological disagreements on what challenges families, but shows striking similarities in how families live day to day.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 17, 2015 12 a.m. MST
InDepth
Where grandparents, parents and kids agree — and disagree — on family life
American Family Survey finds generational gaps on views of marriage and family — something that can both challenge and enrich relationships between family members of different generations.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 17, 2015 12 a.m. MST
InDepth
What influences your opinions on immigration, welfare and divorce
Hispanics are more likely to favor immigration policy that keeps families together, according to a new survey. People who are separated want to simplify divorce law. And those who have ever needed help are more apt to support welfare programs.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 17, 2015 12 a.m. MST
