Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2016

InDepth
Video: Deseret News-BYU survey findings discussed, debated in Washington, D.C.
The implications of the findings of the latest American Family Survey will also be discussed and debated during a moderated panel event, “Like Father, Like Son? Family Instability Across Generations.”
By Deseret News
Oct 20, 2016 6:50 a.m. MDT
web_1755915.jpg
InDepth
Generational and political gaps in views about marriage and family revealed in new poll
Second annual American Family Survey reveals insights on family economics, policy issues and beliefs; Brookings Institution hosts panel on findings.
By Deseret News
Oct 19, 2016 10:10 p.m. MDT
1755427.jpg
InDepth
Survey: American families increasingly concerned about jobs, cost of raising children
The newly released 2016 American Family Survey suggests that despite reports the economy has recovered postrecession, many are ill-prepared should even fairly small things go wrong.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 19, 2016 10:05 p.m. MDT
web_1755595.jpg
InDepth
How employers and politicians have come to embrace paid parental leave
World War II drove the need for paid family leave in Europe as it needed to rebuild its population along with the continent’s infrastructure and economy. The U.S. ranks near the bottom among nations in offering unpaid or paid family leave.
By Deseret News
Oct 19, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
web_1755478.jpg
InDepth
How younger Americans view topics of marriage, having kids
For the first time, more children are being born to unmarried mothers than to married ones among women under age 30 — a massive generational shift with a cultural impact that is still unknown.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 19, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Quiz: How much do you know about the average American family?
Take this quiz, based on results from the 2016 American Family Survey.
By Deseret News
Oct 19, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
web_1755460.jpg
InDepth
Survey: Americans want paid family leave, and they support social programs for families
For the first time, the major party presidential candidates have both announced proposals for paid parental leave. Most Americans would like to see the government require family leave, though they don’t agree about how to pay for it.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 19, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
The Deseret News, through the Public Interest Network, asked families from around the country about their financial concerns.
InDepth
Families worry about finances, but find ways to make ends meet
The Deseret News, through the Public Interest Network, asked families from around the country about their financial concerns. While many have concerns, they also have help they can turn to. Here is a sample of their responses.
By Deseret News
Oct 19, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More