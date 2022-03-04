American Family Survey 2017
What about parents? The survey found that 43 percent of heavy tech users (5-8 hours on a phone per day) reported experiencing relationship troubles, compared with 28 percent among those who spend only an hour on their phone each day.
In a nation that’s becoming increasingly partisan, some cross-party marriages offer lessons for the entire country.
Scholars from BYU, the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute gathered in Washington, D.C. to analyze the findings of the 2017 American Family Survey and why they matter.
Special report: Most Americans say biggest problems facing families are economic, but Trump voters don’t agree
The American Family Survey finds economic and cultural issues both challenge families in the “age of Trump.”
Contrary to stereotypes, homemakers are split down the middle when it comes to politics.
Would you rather have a lower insurance deductible or a bigger choice of doctors? Health coverage for all, or the right to opt-out? What Americans really want isn’t what Congress is trying to give them, the 2017 American Family Survey reveals.
Addiction is correlated with personal economic crisis, according to the American Family Survey, and though the rates are relatively small, the impact ripples through families.
