American Family Survey 2017

Addy Galbraith borrows her friend Jason Molina's phone to call her father and ask for a ride after theater practice at Orem Junior High School in Orem on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Addy is allowed to get a cellphone with a data plan when she turns 14 on Nov. 1
Those who spend more time on their phones report more relationship trouble
What about parents? The survey found that 43 percent of heavy tech users (5-8 hours on a phone per day) reported experiencing relationship troubles, compared with 28 percent among those who spend only an hour on their phone each day.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 16, 2017 7:27 p.m. MST
Chris and Alison Anderson make sandwiches for a meeting in their home in Spring City on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. They are from opposing political parties. Chris is running for city council.
Can a Democrat and Republican make a marriage work?
In a nation that’s becoming increasingly partisan, some cross-party marriages offer lessons for the entire country.
By Jesse King
Nov 16, 2017 1:13 p.m. MST
Bradford Wilcox, National Marriage Project; Christopher Karpowitz, BYU; and Karlyn Bowman, American Enterprise Institute, discuss findings of the American Family Survey on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.
Experts explain why the American Family Survey matters to you
Scholars from BYU, the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute gathered in Washington, D.C. to analyze the findings of the 2017 American Family Survey and why they matter.
By Deseret News
Nov 16, 2017 12:24 p.m. MST
Spencer and Lauren Hanson sit near their home with daughter Lyla in Provo on Nov. 4, 2017. They have been married two years.
Special report: Most Americans say biggest problems facing families are economic, but Trump voters don’t agree
The American Family Survey finds economic and cultural issues both challenge families in the “age of Trump.”
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 16, 2017 9:04 a.m. MST
Allison Brown, 8, reads from "Promises Of The Constitution: Yesterday Today Tomorrow" by Pamela Romney Openshaw during home-schooling at her West Jordan home on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Homemakers are just as likely to be Democrats as Republicans
Contrary to stereotypes, homemakers are split down the middle when it comes to politics.
By Jesse King
Nov 16, 2017 9:02 a.m. MST
2017 American Family Survey
Memo to Congress: Here’s what Americans really want in health insurance, according to new survey
Would you rather have a lower insurance deductible or a bigger choice of doctors? Health coverage for all, or the right to opt-out? What Americans really want isn’t what Congress is trying to give them, the 2017 American Family Survey reveals.
By Deseret News
Nov 15, 2017 10:20 p.m. MST
Lisa and Haley Vinson chat at home in West Jordan on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Lisa's son and Haley's brother Brandon Vinson is in recovery from a heroin addiction.
12 percent of Americans say a family member is addicted to opioids, new survey shows
Addiction is correlated with personal economic crisis, according to the American Family Survey, and though the rates are relatively small, the impact ripples through families.
By Deseret News
Nov 15, 2017 10 p.m. MST
