Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2018

Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Opinion
Inside the newsroom: How do you bridge the sexual harassment gap between men and women
Understanding what men and women differ on and what they agree on is a start to solving vexing problems.
By Doug Wilks
Dec 1, 2018 10:18 p.m. MST
InDepth
Experts: American Family Survey shows family unifies, but Americans differ on path to build family
From #MeToo to technology’s effect on your children, a panel of distinguished scholars from across the nation discuss why the 2018 American Family Survey and its findings matter to the nation’s policymakers, thinkers and families.
By Jennifer Graham
Nov 30, 2018 12:43 p.m. MST
Andrew and Betsy Batman watch the game as they spend time at home with three of their kids, Ellie, Jon, and Gavin, in South Jordan on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
InDepth
Why parents fear tech more than drugs, alcohol and sexual activity for their teenagers
The American Family Survey asked nearly 500 parents of children between 12 and 17 to choose up to four concerns from a list of 15. The list may surprise you.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 27, 2018 10:10 p.m. MST
Protesters march through downtown in response to a jury finding U.S. Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of Mexican teen Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Tuc
American Family Survey
Republicans and Democrats want migrant families to stay together, but what about the grandparents?
The American Family Survey shows partisan differences regarding who naturalized citizens should be able to bring in, but a huge consensus that parents and minor children belong together.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Parker Wilson, left, and Paige Eastwood talk to each other about the beverage during a dinner date at Mo' Bettahs in Lehi on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
InDepth
Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
The 2018 American Family Survey reveals that the same actions — like commenting on someone’s appearance or putting a hand on their back — are less likely to be perceived as harassment when it is a woman doing it to a man.
By Erica Evans
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Veronica Banton helps her son, Chris, with homework as her daughter Sara looks on in their home Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Lexington, S.C.
InDepth
‘First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...’ or maybe not. How the traditional order of family building is changing
Does the traditional sequence of family building still hold? New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans cherish old ideals but increasingly don’t practice them.
By Jennifer Graham
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Patrick Genda, 4, runs ahead of his father Joseph and brother Norman, 10, near their home in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
InDepth
Who are we? American Family Survey shows the titles we claim — and how they influence our lives
The American Family Surveys finds family roles are the ones most people value most, though there are some differences in the degree to which we claim them.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
