American Family Survey 2019
What Americans — especially Republicans — get wrong about divorce, teen sex and out-of-wedlock births
Is the divorce rate rising or dropping? What about the number of teen pregnancies? Or single-parent homes?
New American Family Survey shows family stability, but rising concern about economic challenges
The rich get paid to take care of their families. The poor don’t. Is it time for a national leave policy?
There are at least 4 policy proposals in Congress. A new survey shows the majority of Americans don’t like any of them.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.