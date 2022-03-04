Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2019

merlin_7911.jpg
InDepth
Pessimism about family life could hurt society and families, experts say of survey results
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 13, 2019 3:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_7158.jpg
American Family Survey
Do you know more than the average American about divorce, teen sex and other family trends? Take our quiz
By Deseret News
Sept 11, 2019 10:41 p.m. MDT
AP_16204180594376.jpg
American Family Survey
What Americans — especially Republicans — get wrong about divorce, teen sex and out-of-wedlock births
Is the divorce rate rising or dropping? What about the number of teen pregnancies? Or single-parent homes?
By Kelsey Dallas
Sept 11, 2019 10:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_7148.jpg
American Family Survey
Are today’s marriages stronger, weaker or ‘out-of-date’?
New American Family Survey shows family stability, but rising concern about economic challenges
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 11, 2019 10:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_6090.jpg
American Family Survey
The rich get paid to take care of their families. The poor don’t. Is it time for a national leave policy?
There are at least 4 policy proposals in Congress. A new survey shows the majority of Americans don’t like any of them.
By Erica Evans
Sept 11, 2019 10:27 p.m. MDT
