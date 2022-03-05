Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2021

The 2021 American Family Survey Report is a nationwide study by the Deseret News. In 2021 we covered family life during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full survey report.

AP20095726720403.jpg
Coronavirus
The ups (weight) and downs (mental health) of the pandemic
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
house.jpeg
Family
How American families have changed in the past 7 years
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Betty Sawyer, a supporter of critical race theory, stands outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City after a protest organized by the Utah Educational Equity Coalition.&nbsp;
Politics
Will critical race theory help decide next year’s midterms?
The 2021 American Family Survey revealed partisan division on teaching the history of racism, with the greatest division between white Republicans and white Democrats.
By Marjorie Cortez
Nov 4, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
102621_spanking_f.jpg
American Family Survey
Is spanking sometimes necessary? Here’s what the research shows
American Family Survey finds support for spanking shrinking slowly; American Academy of Pediatrics says don’t do it.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 28, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
American Enterprise Institute hosted a panel discussion on Tuesday about the 2021 American Family Survey.
American Family Survey
The pandemic hasn’t broken families, but it has shaken up their lives
The seventh annual BYU-Deseret News survey asks American families how they thrived and where they faltered.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 10:56 a.m. MDT
division_of_work.jpg
American Family Survey
Men did more housework during the pandemic. Will it last?
Men did step up in doing chores and child care during the pandemic. But will that change turn into a trend?
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Melissa Seger does schoolwork with her daughters, twins Gwendolyn, left, and Vivian, 6, and Lydia, 10, at their home in South Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
American Family Survey
How the pandemic affected kids’ learning and grades
A surprising number of families opted to educate kids at home, even when schools had resumed in-person learning.
By Marjorie Cortez
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888645.jpg
American Family Survey
Maybe it’s the stimulus checks, but Americans like the government more these days
Trust in institutions has been declining for years, but Americans generally give them high marks for their response to COVID-19.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
The Torkildsons — son Noah, father Adam, dog Misty, daughter Katrina and mother Adrienne — pose for a portrait.
American Family Survey
What keeps American families awake at night? The answer depends on party affiliation
Only about 1 in 10 Democrats worry about cultural issues, but there’s widespread concern about the costs of having a family.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888705.jpg
American Family Survey
Bills, thrills and savings accounts: Where was all that stimulus money spent?
A large majority of Americans received checks, which helped to pay the bills. But the inflationary impact of the generous government aid is the top concern among Americans
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
People rally in support of the LGBTQ community and teaching Black history in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
American Family Survey
Race in the classroom: The ‘serious gulf’ between Republicans and Democrats
New poll shows how deeply polarized the nation is when it comes to teaching about racism.
By Marjorie Cortez
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888193.jpg
American Family Survey
The cost of the pandemic for American families
Families faced challenges in relationships, physical and mental health needs, as well as finances and job security during the pandemic. But overall, the story of the American family in the last year has been one of resilience.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Mohammed Ghanayem walks with daughter Zayna Ghanayem, 9, wife Layla Kaiksow and son Nishan Ghanayem in Kingwood, Texas.
American Family Survey
When it comes to ideas about race, the biggest gap isn’t between whites and non-whites
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
By Mya Jaradat
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Kids_Money_4.jpg
American Family Survey
Should American families get a monthly allowance?
Despite partisan differences, the public favors helping others — as long as they are in need.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Brookston Jeppson feeds his wife, Haley, during a date night at a restaurant in Orem on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. SInce 2015, the American Family Survey has looked at how Americans live, love and worry..
American Family Survey
When it comes to marriage, do younger Americans have commitment issues?
Compared to other groups, more young adults view marriage as old-fashioned and out-of-date, although more than half agree the institution makes families and children better off.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
