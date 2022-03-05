American Family Survey 2021
The 2021 American Family Survey Report is a nationwide study by the Deseret News. In 2021 we covered family life during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full survey report.
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
The 2021 American Family Survey revealed partisan division on teaching the history of racism, with the greatest division between white Republicans and white Democrats.
American Family Survey finds support for spanking shrinking slowly; American Academy of Pediatrics says don’t do it.
The seventh annual BYU-Deseret News survey asks American families how they thrived and where they faltered.
Men did step up in doing chores and child care during the pandemic. But will that change turn into a trend?
A surprising number of families opted to educate kids at home, even when schools had resumed in-person learning.
Trust in institutions has been declining for years, but Americans generally give them high marks for their response to COVID-19.
Only about 1 in 10 Democrats worry about cultural issues, but there’s widespread concern about the costs of having a family.
A large majority of Americans received checks, which helped to pay the bills. But the inflationary impact of the generous government aid is the top concern among Americans
New poll shows how deeply polarized the nation is when it comes to teaching about racism.
Families faced challenges in relationships, physical and mental health needs, as well as finances and job security during the pandemic. But overall, the story of the American family in the last year has been one of resilience.
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
Despite partisan differences, the public favors helping others — as long as they are in need.
Compared to other groups, more young adults view marriage as old-fashioned and out-of-date, although more than half agree the institution makes families and children better off.
