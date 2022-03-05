Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Analysis

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh introduces President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Nov. 5, 2018.
Culture
It’s been a year since Rush Limbaugh died. What’s changed with conservative talk?
Despite insistence that the king of talk radio could not be replaced, these people are trying.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22028062360776.jpg
Analysis
What Justice Breyer’s retirement means for religion
Justice Stephen Breyer focused on finding opportunities to compromise. Will his successor do the same?
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
elephanttwitterbird.jpg
Analysis
The conservative case for staying on Twitter
Amid another call for a conservative “Twexit,” can we all pause and remember Parler?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP21314075010744.jpg
Analysis
These star anchors are leaving very different cable news networks
Fox News and MSNBC shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other.
By Jennifer Graham
Dec 13, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Religion_Vaccine_Convo.jpg
Faith
When it comes to vaccine resistance, are anti-vax pastors really the problem?
New research unveils that very few American faith leaders actively discourage vaccination, and they rarely talk about vaccines either way.
By Kelsey Dallas
Oct 21, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Evan McMullin talks about his campaign to challenge Mike Lee for the Senate.
Politics
The Never-Trumpers are back — with a new strategy
Prominent Trump critic Evan McMullin is joining the 2022 U.S. Senate race. He says he’s not the only one.
By Samuel Benson
Oct 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP20149714639384.jpg
Analysis
Did Roe v. Wade help or hurt religious freedom?
Some of the briefs filed in the Supreme Court’s upcoming abortion case focused on the relationship between abortion rights and religious freedom.
By Kelsey Dallas
Sept 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
071621_door2door_vax_3000x2000.jpg
Coronavirus
The newest door-to-door salesmen: ‘Vaccine missionaries’
The Biden administration is encouraging door-to-door outreach to educate about the COVID vaccine. ‘Faith-based approaches’ may be more effective, poll says.
By Samuel Benson
July 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Voters cast their ballots at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Politics
Something Biden and these Republicans can agree on — protecting voting rights
A new group called “Republicans for Voting Rights” challenges Trump’s election fraud claims.
By Samuel Benson
July 12, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
supreme_court_LGBTQ_f2.jpg
Analysis
Do the Supreme Court’s past rulings on race influence its approach to LGBTQ rights?
In the past, the Supreme Court ruled against religious objectors to racial equality. Why hasn’t it done the same in cases involving religion and LGBTQ rights?
By Kelsey Dallas
July 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
051821_crypto_energy_3000x2000.jpg
Analysis
Is cryptocurrency eco friendly? Look at both sides of the same Bitcoin
In a world where industries are constantly being scrutinized and pressured to limit their draw on nonrenewable resources, it’s fair to ask if the crypto industry is using too much energy.
By Savannah Hopkinson
May 19, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
