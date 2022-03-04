Generation Vexed
In Utah and across the nation, teens are struggling with record levels of anxiety. This year-long series by the Deseret News examines why teens are more anxious than ever and how families and communities can help.
Family, schools and community members all have a role to play in listening to, encouraging and strengthening teens with anxiety. Here is a toolkit to help you do just that.
Here are five things we learned about anxiety during our yearlong reporting journey.
Learn to lessen stress with these expert tips.
We spent a year reporting on teen anxiety. Here’s what we learned — and why you’re part of the solution
As part of a yearlong series on teens and anxiety, the Deseret News talked with mental health experts, former mission presidents, religious scholars and 20 returned missionaries who dealt with mental health challenges while serving.
There’s a “Help Wanted” sign hanging on the Ivory Tower as colleges nationwide struggle to keep up with an epidemic of mental health needs among students. The University of Michigan has a network that seems to be helping.
Parents and students can take action to make sure that mental health needs are met on campus. Here’s what to do.
Here’s why anxiety in boys can look like anger, and how some famous role models can help them get through it
While girls pedal harder, highly anxious boys may simply give up and shut down. But some of them say that mentors — sports figures and musicians and others who tell their own anxious tales — can make a big difference.
Boys may show anxiety in ways that confuse parents, seeming to be uncooperative or anxious, instead of stressed. Parents can do a lot to help their anxious boys.
A growing number of girls are developing anxiety disorders that experts believe are the result of constant and unhealthy societal expectations.
Every child is different, but here are some ideas from experts about the ways parents and caregivers can help their girls deal with overwhelming feelings of anxiety.
The Deseret News will host screenings of the IndieFlix film “Angst” in Salem, Sandy, Provo, Holladay and Vernal.
The FDA cautions that some drugs used to treat anxiety can cause suicidal thoughts and behaviors. But the risks of not treating anxiety in teens is equally serious, many doctors say.
Today’s youth feel pressure to pick the perfect college, the perfect career, the perfect spouse — all while having diminished faith in themselves, less life experience and poor coping skills.
During a panel discussion recently, audience members had lots of leftover questions about teens and anxiety, which we gathered and asked diverse experts nationwide to answer. Here are some of them.
The Deseret News has collected questions about teen anxiety from the public and asked respected professionals to answer them. Here’s what they said.
Share your story about how you or a loved one struggles with anxiety, or share tips and strategies that are working for you.
The Deseret News has launched an initiative to face the growing crisis of teen anxiety.
