Friday, March 4, 2022 

Generation Vexed

In Utah and across the nation, teens are struggling with record levels of anxiety. This year-long series by the Deseret News examines why teens are more anxious than ever and how families and communities can help.

Bryant Middle School students Andres Hurtado and Arefa Salih participate in a team-building exercise in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. “(My partner) learned when I gave him instructions — he has to listen," Hurtado said. The social-emotiona
InDepth
Download our toolkit for dealing with anxiety
Family, schools and community members all have a role to play in listening to, encouraging and strengthening teens with anxiety. Here is a toolkit to help you do just that.
By Deseret News
Dec 14, 2018 4:10 p.m. MST
InDepth
5 quick takeaways from our year reporting anxiety
Here are five things we learned about anxiety during our yearlong reporting journey.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 12, 2018 10:34 p.m. MST
Bryant Middle School students Tobias Barnette and London Christensen participate in a team-building exercise in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. The goal was to get to the end of the obstacle course blindfolded without touching any of the fris
InDepth
View our interactive graphic on steps for parents and teens dealing with anxiety
Learn to lessen stress with these expert tips.
By Deseret News
Dec 12, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Owen, 12, gets ready for a backyard game called kubb with his family at his home in the Salt Lake area on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Owen was diagnosed with anxiety, and his family has learned how to help and support him as he copes with his anxious tendenci
InDepth
We spent a year reporting on teen anxiety. Here’s what we learned — and why you’re part of the solution
Family, schools and community members all have a role to play in listening to, encouraging and strengthening teens with anxiety.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley and Lois M. Collins
Dec 12, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Marissa Folland, 20, Maurice Melligan, 28, and Suzy Thornock, 20, left to right, pose for a photo at the Deseret News in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
InDepth
Called to serve: Finding hope and opportunity for early returned missionaries
As part of a yearlong series on teens and anxiety, the Deseret News talked with mental health experts, former mission presidents, religious scholars and 20 returned missionaries who dealt with mental health challenges while serving.
By Erica Evans and Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 12, 2018 10:23 p.m. MST
University of Michigan senior and Wolverine Support Network Executive Director Jordan Lazarus walks on campus at the school in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The peer-to-peer group is designed to empower students to create a safe communit
InDepth
The new campus crisis: How anxiety is crippling college kids across the country
There’s a “Help Wanted” sign hanging on the Ivory Tower as colleges nationwide struggle to keep up with an epidemic of mental health needs among students. The University of Michigan has a network that seems to be helping.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 3, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
University of Michigan senior and Wolverine Support Network Executive Director Jordan Lazarus hugs Diane Orley on campus at the school in Ann Arbor, MI., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The peer to peer group is designed to empower students so create a safe co
InDepth
8 things you can do to help your student have positive mental health
Parents and students can take action to make sure that mental health needs are met on campus. Here’s what to do.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 3, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Jalen Moore coaches six boys during a Next Level Basketball training session at the Smithfield Recreation Center in Smithfield, Cache County, on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.
InDepth
Here’s why anxiety in boys can look like anger, and how some famous role models can help them get through it
While girls pedal harder, highly anxious boys may simply give up and shut down. But some of them say that mentors — sports figures and musicians and others who tell their own anxious tales — can make a big difference.
By Matthew Piper and Lois M. Collins
Aug 22, 2018 10:18 p.m. MDT
Boys at the WayPoint Academy in Huntsville play Spikeball during their lunch break on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The all boys academy teaches them how to structure their lives as they cope with anxiety
InDepth
How to help your anxious boy
Boys may show anxiety in ways that confuse parents, seeming to be uncooperative or anxious, instead of stressed. Parents can do a lot to help their anxious boys.
By Lois M. Collins
Aug 22, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Video: How dance helps this girl combat her anxiety
By Deseret News
Aug 22, 2018 3:21 p.m. MDT
Katherine, who has struggled with overwhelming anxiety, connects with friends on her phone in her bedroom on Friday, July 27, 2018.
InDepth
‘You’ll never be good enough’ — how anxiety lies to our girls and what you can do about it
A growing number of girls are developing anxiety disorders that experts believe are the result of constant and unhealthy societal expectations.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley and Erica Evans
Aug 15, 2018 10:05 p.m. MDT
Alexandria, 23, pets Ginger, one of her family's pigs, at her home in Herriman on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Alexandria says she likes being around the pigs because they listen without judgement. She also likes working with animals because it gives her a sens
InDepth
How to help your anxious girl
Every child is different, but here are some ideas from experts about the ways parents and caregivers can help their girls deal with overwhelming feelings of anxiety.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Aug 15, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
"Angst" producer Karin Gornick talks with Ginger Hales after a screening in Herriman on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Utah
Register to attend free ‘Angst’ movie screenings this fall
The Deseret News will host screenings of the IndieFlix film “Angst” in Salem, Sandy, Provo, Holladay and Vernal.
By Deseret News
Aug 9, 2018 1:13 p.m. MDT
Karin Gornick, creator and executive producer of "Angst," speaks on a panel after a showing of the documentary film at Clearfield High School in Clearfield on Monday, April 30, 2018.
InDepth
Will pills cure your teen’s anxiety? What to know before putting your child on anxiety drugs
The FDA cautions that some drugs used to treat anxiety can cause suicidal thoughts and behaviors. But the risks of not treating anxiety in teens is equally serious, many doctors say.
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 2, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Zachary works in class at the WayPoint Academy in Huntsville on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The all-boys academy teaches them how to learn coping skills and structure their lives.
InDepth
Technology, dating, college, career: Here’s why today’s teens are the most anxious ever
Today’s youth feel pressure to pick the perfect college, the perfect career, the perfect spouse — all while having diminished faith in themselves, less life experience and poor coping skills.
By Matthew Piper
Aug 1, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Viewers enter the auditorium for a screening of the movie "Angst" at Fort Herriman Middle School on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Utah
More expert answers to your questions about teens and anxiety
During a panel discussion recently, audience members had lots of leftover questions about teens and anxiety, which we gathered and asked diverse experts nationwide to answer. Here are some of them.
By Lois M. Collins
July 5, 2018 11:20 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Generation vexed: How anxiety stalks teens in Utah and across the nation
In Utah and across the nation, teens are struggling with record levels of anxiety. This year-long series by The Deseret News examines why teens are more anxious than ever and how families and communities can help.
By Lois M. Collins and Sara Israelsen-Hartley
July 3, 2018 3:59 p.m. MDT
FILE - Deseret News hosted a film screening of 'Angst' at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Park City, Utah, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Utah
Teen anxiety: Answers to your questions
The Deseret News has collected questions about teen anxiety from the public and asked respected professionals to answer them. Here’s what they said.
By Deseret News
June 2, 2018 5:50 p.m. MDT
Generation Vexed
Share your story about anxiety
Share your story about how you or a loved one struggles with anxiety, or share tips and strategies that are working for you.
By Deseret News
May 31, 2018 6:03 p.m. MDT
"Angst" producer Karin Gornick hugs Ginger Hales after a screening of the movie at Fort Herriman Middle School on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Utah
‘You’re not alone': At Herriman screening, help and hope promised in the fight against teen angst
You’re not alone. That was the idea behind Wednesday night’s free screening of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” at Fort Herriman Middle School, the second of two screenings sponsored this week by the Deseret News.
By Matthew Piper
May 31, 2018 6:16 a.m. MDT
Audience members watch a screening of ‘Angst,’ a film about anxiety, hosted by Deseret News at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Park City, Utah, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Utah
Screening of ‘Angst’ documentary sparks discussion of teen anxiety in Utah
The event was organized by the Deseret News as part of six-month initiative of in-depth reporting, research, analysis and events to help Utahns address teen anxiety. A second screening of “Angst” will take place Wednesday in Herriman.
By K. Sophie Will
May 29, 2018 11:08 p.m. MDT
Michael Phelps, left, in the film "Angst."
Utah
Register to attend free ‘Angst’ movie screenings May 29, 30
The Deseret News will host two film screenings and discussions on teen anxiety.
By Deseret News
May 23, 2018 9:41 a.m. MDT
Utah
Deseret News initiative focuses on growing crisis of teen anxiety
The Deseret News has launched an initiative to face the growing crisis of teen anxiety.
By Deseret News
May 17, 2018 12:13 a.m. MDT
