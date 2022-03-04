Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A photo of the new Reading Rainbow website,
Books
‘Reading Rainbow’ reboot to air Sunday. Here’s what to expect
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2853267.jpg
Entertainment
Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 14, 2022 9:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2906520.jpg
Utah
How a new arts grant will flow directly to local artists and revive cultural industry hurt by pandemic
The money is seen as a godsend to a sector that was among the worst hit by a pandemic recession that dried up artistic patronage and left creatives scrambling for ways to stay fed.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 8, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
28631567.jpeg
Utah
Nintendo president to keynote University of Utah commencement
Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America was announced as the University of Utah’s commencement speaker. He is a 1984 graduate of the U.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 8, 2022 1:52 p.m. MST
merlin_2906008.jpg
Utah
Photo of the day: Stained-glass panels at Capitol show the best of humanity
Each panel in the “7 Pillars of Humanity” display was created as a thesis for the Sphere of Light, an artistic project that will placed in Lehi and depict seven key, noble characteristics of human capability: knowledge, creativity, faith, love, unity, freedom and courage.
By Deseret News Photographers
Feb 1, 2022 3:33 p.m. MST
Picabo Street studies a gingerbread house.
Arts & Entertainment
How to make an epic gingerbread house
Here are 10 tips and tricks to help you make your very own gingerbread masterpiece.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 22, 2021 3 p.m. MST
Kurt Warner, left, and Brenda Warner arrive at the premiere of “American Underdog” on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Movies
Faith-based pic ‘American Underdog’ tells story of Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner
‘American Underdog,’ a biopic of Warner’s life directed by the Erwin brothers, opens in theaters on Christmas Day.
By Religion News Service
Dec 20, 2021 5:29 p.m. MST
Emma Watson, left, Daniel Radcliffe, middle, and Rupert Grint, right, in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
Entertainment
‘Harry Potter’ reunion trailer is finally here
The official trailer for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is out. Here’s what we learned.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 7, 2021 6 p.m. MST
Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer.
Arts & Entertainment
Virgil Abloh, groundbreaking designer, dead at 41
A true artist, who lived for his work, died fighting cancer
By Gitanjali Poonia
Nov 29, 2021 6:30 p.m. MST
Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.”
Movies
Do some movies require homework before seeing?
It’s impossible to know everything about a movie before it airs, and there are plenty of movies we don’t want to know about before we see them.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 12, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Author Tom McCourt pose with his dog near his home in Price, Utah.
Utah
Meet Tom McCourt, the bard of Carbon County
Nobody knows southeastern Utah — or writes about it — better than Tom McCourt
By Lee Benson
Oct 17, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Culture
Why the sensational Britney Spears case is atypical of most conservatorships
Does Utah law protect people from protracted guardianships like the 13-year-old conservatorship that has controlled most aspects of Britney Spears’ life?
By Marjorie Cortez
Sept 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
Family
Disney World and Disneyland will require masks again
The happiest place on earth is requiring masks again. Here’s everything you need to know.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
July 29, 2021 1:15 p.m. MDT
A Star Destroyer in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Entertainment
Don’t kill the magic of ‘Star Wars’
The reasoning behind one actress not wanting to appear in the franchise she loves. She has a point.
By Herb Scribner
July 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision.”
Entertainment
The ‘WandaVision’ ending was changed. Is this the future of streaming content?
If the ending to “WandaVision” changed, we have to ask ourselves two questions: Are MCU changes fluid? And have more changes been made?
By Herb Scribner
June 28, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Actor George Clooney talks to reporters on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series “Catch22,” in London.
Movies
George Clooney is opening a high school to diversify Hollywood
The newest collaboration between Los Angeles schools and Hollywood stars just dropped.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 21, 2021 8:15 p.m. MDT
The halls of The Met Cloisters, a branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art dedicated to medieval European art.
U.S. & World
Poet, potter, protester: The story of David Drake, an enslaved artist
The African American artist wrote poetry on his pottery in a time when his literacy was illegal.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 19, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Salvatore Garau’s Instagram post about the invisible art.
Arts
This invisible sculpture just sold for over $18K
No, this is not a joke
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 9, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
A screenshot of the viral video “Charlie bit me” shows a little boy biting his brother’s finger.
Entertainment
‘Charlie bit me’ viral video may be removed from the internet. Forever.
One of the internet’s original viral videos just sold in an online auction. Watch it while you still can!
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 25, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
Friends and family look on as Drake accepts the artist of the decade award while he holds his son Adonis Graham at the Billboard Music Awards.
Music
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards: And the winner is ...
Drake brought his son. Pink brought her daughter. Some artists swept the awards. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 24, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Latter-day Saint artist Minerva Teichert stands in front of her painting of Jesus Christ.
Faith
A threat stalks the Manti Utah Temple’s Minerva Teichert murals
A threat to the original Minerva Teichert murals inside the Manti Utah Temple lurks literally within the walls of the sacred building.
By Tad Walch
May 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Members of the New York Police Department stand by as the Shrek balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Entertainment
Happy ‘Shrek’ Day!
Everyone’s favorite ogre celebrates his 20th anniversary today. How did Shrek leave such a legacy?
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 18, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas
Entertainment
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards: What you need to know
The BBMA lineup will include Drake, the Weeknd, Pink, and BTS. Check out how to vote for the fan pick categories.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 12, 2021 2:47 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Chris_Burkard_images_april_Deseret_1.jpg
InDepth
Famous photographer Chris Burkard on risk, sacrifice and taking a career ‘plunge’
Chris Burkard began his career with a simple goal: become a photographer and use his job to see the world he couldn’t afford to see otherwise.
By Ethan Bauer
April 5, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
COVID_Scenes_ic_31.jpg
Opinion
Seeking refuge from COVID-19-induced isolation? Try bibliotherapy
The art of using books for therapeutic purposes precedes the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finds particular application now
By Madison Sowell
Feb 26, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Nickelodeon’s hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender invades television screens with a new movie.
Arts & Entertainment
Yip yip! ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is getting its own animated feature film
And no, M. Night Shyamalan is not attached to the project.
By Nate Schwartz
Feb 25, 2021 11:41 p.m. MST
AP20366491679256.jpg
Opinion
We are living in Dante’s Inferno. Here’s our way out
Dante, author of The Divine Comedy, died 700 years ago this year. His writings are particularly applicable today.
By Madison Sowell
Jan 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Paul Bettany is Vision and Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision,” exclusively on Disney+. ‘WandaVision’ returns on Friday, Here’s how to watch.
Entertainment
‘WandaVision’ brings back the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it a mistake?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter a new phase, rebooting the franchise yet again on Disney+. But do reboots like this work?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 11, 2021 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2847489.jpg
Utah
Utah marks 125 years of statehood with fireworks across the state
By Hannah Petersen
Jan 4, 2021 6:06 p.m. MST
Returning cast members for Marvel’s “What If...?” animated show were announced during San Diego Comic-Con.
Entertainment
Watch: Marvel Studios’ new ‘What If...?’ trailer flips the MCU on its head
The new animated series is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ this summer
By Nate Schwartz
Dec 15, 2020 7 a.m. MST
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (2008)
Entertainment
‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Shrek’ and ‘Grease’ just got added to the Library of Congress
The National Film Registry includes over 800 culturally significant movies.
By Nate Schwartz
Dec 14, 2020 7 p.m. MST
merlin_2844179.jpg
Utah
Utah’s Hogle Zoo is all lit up for the holiday season
By Deseret News Photographers
Dec 5, 2020 9:53 a.m. MST
merlin_2841114.jpg
Utah
‘Art is a universal language’: UVU autism center transitions annual art gallery online
UVU’s Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism has opened its fourth annual Super Spectrum Showcase and Soiree. However, unlike in past years, the event was moved online. The unique art gallery is made up of works created by those who are on the autism spectrum.
By Daedan Olander
Nov 27, 2020 7 p.m. MST
merlin_2841074.jpg
Utah
‘Lumen Land’ lights up Salt Lake City in outdoor, COVID-safe exhibit
By Daedan Olander
Nov 19, 2020 8 a.m. MST
A design from Will Tuddenham.
Utah
The Utah Jazz are embracing Salt Lake City’s powerful art
The Utah Jazz recognize the moment. As the NBA teams battled down in the NBA bubble, the organization puts its focus on another area of the game — the local art scene in Salt Lake City, Utah.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 11, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832798.jpg
Science & Tech
How scientific study of spit, airflow helped Utah Symphony open its season
Engineers from the University of Utah have been working with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera to help them reopen in the middle of a pandemic.
By Daedan Olander
Sept 30, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_1023116.jpg
Utah
Video filtering service Vidangel gets huge reprieve following $62.4M jury verdict
Vidangel reaches a deal with Disney and other plaintiffs that reduces over $60 million in legal damages to under $10 million. The agreement allows Vidangel to emerge from a bankruptcy filing and, according to its CEO, move forward with new projects.
By Art Raymond
Sept 4, 2020 5:26 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828363.jpg
Utah
Oh baby! Newest residents of Utah’s Hogle Zoo make their debut
By Deseret News Photographers
Aug 27, 2020 5:07 p.m. MDT
image11.jpeg
Faith
Creators of VidAngel’s ‘The Chosen’ to film second season in Utah
Following a successful Season 1, fans of VidAngel’s streaming series “The Chosen” are eager for Season 2.
By Trent Toone
Aug 19, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Cars race in front of the main grandstands in the NASCAR Camping World Series West Miller Motorsports Park 125 race at Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele Saturday.
Utah
Utah Motorsports Campus to host 2-day drive-in electronic dance concert
Utah Motorsports Campus will host a two-day electronic dance music concert on Sept 11 and 12.
By Deseret News
Aug 18, 2020 12:09 p.m. MDT
Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby.”
Entertainment
These floating cinemas are the new way to watch a movie during the pandemic
Guests will be able to rent boats that fit up to eight people
By Madison Kuledge
July 18, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Rey in “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”
Entertainment
Why a silly ‘Star Wars’ rumor means so much to its fans
A recent rumor about resetting the “Star Wars” universe by erasing the sequel trilogy shows us that the “Star Wars” universe is alive and well.
By Herb Scribner
July 16, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
AP20189329600198.jpg
Entertainment
Johnny Depp takes stand in libel trial, claims Amber Heard hit him
Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting him and depicting him as a “monster.”
By Associated Press
July 7, 2020 8:06 a.m. MDT
AP20188275318981.jpg
Entertainment
Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91
Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” died Monday. He was 91.
By Associated Press
July 6, 2020 10:03 a.m. MDT
A general view of comic books set up at the Javits Center on the first day of New York Comic Con, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Entertainment
Should you invest in comic books right now?
A comic book collector in New York City explains whether you should invest in comic books right now
By Herb Scribner
June 18, 2020 10:10 p.m. MDT
Clue characters
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: How World War II and shelter-in-place inspired one of the world’s most successful board games
Clue has been sold in more than 40 countries since first being published as Cluedo in the UK in late 1949, but not many people know where the game came from.
By Adrienne St. Clair and Rex Warner
June 12, 2020 3:45 p.m. MDT
AP20161437394513.jpg
Entertainment
Mantras and music: Dalai Lama to release first album on his 85th birthday
“Inner World,” an album featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music, will be released on July 6, his 85th birthday.
By Associated Press
June 9, 2020 8:31 a.m. MDT
