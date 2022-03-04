Arts & Entertainment

What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
How a new arts grant will flow directly to local artists and revive cultural industry hurt by pandemic
The money is seen as a godsend to a sector that was among the worst hit by a pandemic recession that dried up artistic patronage and left creatives scrambling for ways to stay fed.
Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America was announced as the University of Utah’s commencement speaker. He is a 1984 graduate of the U.
Each panel in the “7 Pillars of Humanity” display was created as a thesis for the Sphere of Light, an artistic project that will placed in Lehi and depict seven key, noble characteristics of human capability: knowledge, creativity, faith, love, unity, freedom and courage.
Here are 10 tips and tricks to help you make your very own gingerbread masterpiece.
‘American Underdog,’ a biopic of Warner’s life directed by the Erwin brothers, opens in theaters on Christmas Day.
The official trailer for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is out. Here’s what we learned.
A true artist, who lived for his work, died fighting cancer
It’s impossible to know everything about a movie before it airs, and there are plenty of movies we don’t want to know about before we see them.
Nobody knows southeastern Utah — or writes about it — better than Tom McCourt
Does Utah law protect people from protracted guardianships like the 13-year-old conservatorship that has controlled most aspects of Britney Spears’ life?
The happiest place on earth is requiring masks again. Here’s everything you need to know.
The reasoning behind one actress not wanting to appear in the franchise she loves. She has a point.
If the ending to “WandaVision” changed, we have to ask ourselves two questions: Are MCU changes fluid? And have more changes been made?
The newest collaboration between Los Angeles schools and Hollywood stars just dropped.
The African American artist wrote poetry on his pottery in a time when his literacy was illegal.
One of the internet’s original viral videos just sold in an online auction. Watch it while you still can!
Drake brought his son. Pink brought her daughter. Some artists swept the awards. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
A threat to the original Minerva Teichert murals inside the Manti Utah Temple lurks literally within the walls of the sacred building.
Everyone’s favorite ogre celebrates his 20th anniversary today. How did Shrek leave such a legacy?
The BBMA lineup will include Drake, the Weeknd, Pink, and BTS. Check out how to vote for the fan pick categories.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Chris Burkard began his career with a simple goal: become a photographer and use his job to see the world he couldn’t afford to see otherwise.
The art of using books for therapeutic purposes precedes the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finds particular application now
And no, M. Night Shyamalan is not attached to the project.
Dante, author of The Divine Comedy, died 700 years ago this year. His writings are particularly applicable today.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter a new phase, rebooting the franchise yet again on Disney+. But do reboots like this work?
The new animated series is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ this summer
The National Film Registry includes over 800 culturally significant movies.
UVU’s Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism has opened its fourth annual Super Spectrum Showcase and Soiree. However, unlike in past years, the event was moved online. The unique art gallery is made up of works created by those who are on the autism spectrum.
The Utah Jazz recognize the moment. As the NBA teams battled down in the NBA bubble, the organization puts its focus on another area of the game — the local art scene in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Engineers from the University of Utah have been working with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera to help them reopen in the middle of a pandemic.
Vidangel reaches a deal with Disney and other plaintiffs that reduces over $60 million in legal damages to under $10 million. The agreement allows Vidangel to emerge from a bankruptcy filing and, according to its CEO, move forward with new projects.
Following a successful Season 1, fans of VidAngel’s streaming series “The Chosen” are eager for Season 2.
Utah Motorsports Campus will host a two-day electronic dance music concert on Sept 11 and 12.
Guests will be able to rent boats that fit up to eight people
A recent rumor about resetting the “Star Wars” universe by erasing the sequel trilogy shows us that the “Star Wars” universe is alive and well.
Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting him and depicting him as a “monster.”
Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” died Monday. He was 91.
A comic book collector in New York City explains whether you should invest in comic books right now
Watch: How World War II and shelter-in-place inspired one of the world’s most successful board games
Clue has been sold in more than 40 countries since first being published as Cluedo in the UK in late 1949, but not many people know where the game came from.
“Inner World,” an album featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music, will be released on July 6, his 85th birthday.