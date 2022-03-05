Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

A. Scott Anderson

Contributor

A. Scott Anderson is CEO and president of Zions Bank.



Political humility is needed to move forward as a nation
It would be a mistake to exacerbate the intense division that exists by being vindictive and seeking revenge.

Jan 14, 2021 10 a.m. MST


Utah’s new racial equity compact embodies the spirit of Christmas
The compact can be summarized in a few words spoken by Jesus: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Dec 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST


Utah’s new homeless plan should be adopted and implemented
The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute made six recommendations to create a simpler, more transparent and better coordinated system for homeless services.

Dec 10, 2020 11 a.m. MST


The great blessings of gratitude, even in a pandemic

Nov 26, 2020 9 a.m. MST


Time to focus on top priorities — like education funding

Nov 12, 2020 11:01 a.m. MST


We can clean up Utah’s air and fight climate change

Nov 10, 2020 11:19 a.m. MST


Received a fishy message? Here’s how to respond

Sept 24, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


A name to match the new airport’s grandeur — Jake Garn

Sept 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


New Salt Lake City mural honors inspirational Utah women, past and present
Utah’s pioneering spirit has extended not just to crossing the plains and making the desert blossom as a rose, but also to women’s rights.

Aug 20, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Schools reopening is critical for kids and society
As schools reopen, the next few weeks are going to be very important, and also perhaps very stressful, for children, parents, teachers and administrators.

Aug 13, 2020 9 a.m. MDT


Pioneer Day pandemic calls for courage and unity

July 23, 2020 10 a.m. MDT


Balanced bonding program can boost Utah’s economy
A prudent and effective bonding program can help improve air quality and quality of life.

July 9, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Leadership makes the difference — so vote in primary election
All qualified Utahns have an opportunity be part of selecting our next generation of leaders by voting in next Tuesday’s primary election.

June 25, 2020 9 a.m. MDT


We have been jolted awake ... now let’s heal the wounds
I have not fully understood, and perhaps never will, the depth of pain, anxiety and suspicion that members of our black and brown communities feel

June 11, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Young graduates have been hit hard by the economic crisis — but they’re also the first to help

May 28, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Return to ‘normal’? Not likely. Here’s what may be next
We’ll never get back to ‘normal’ if it means living and working just as we did before the pandemic.

May 14, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Banks are working 24/7 to support Utahns and their businesses

April 23, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


COVID-19 will change society in many ways, but it doesn’t have to be detrimental

April 9, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Paycheck Protection Program can quickly help small businesses

April 2, 2020 8 a.m. MDT


Doing business remotely in a time of serious health crisis

March 26, 2020 10 a.m. MDT


Guest opinion: Discover international solutions to fight COVID-19 economic headwinds
By A. Scott Anderson and Miles Hansen
March 16, 2020 8:53 a.m. MDT


Teaching entrepreneurial skills will benefit Utah’s future

March 12, 2020 10 a.m. MDT


Utah’s rural communities need more business opportunities

Feb 27, 2020 8 a.m. MST


Clayton Christensen’s life was worth measuring — and celebrating

Feb 13, 2020 8 a.m. MST


This should be the top priority for Utah’s Legislature

Jan 23, 2020 9 a.m. MST


Another decade of Utah’s success will require bold leadership

Jan 9, 2020 8 a.m. MST


Economic excellence, air quality and other lessons from 2019

Dec 26, 2019 9 a.m. MST


Keep the holidays merry by avoiding excessive debt

Dec 12, 2019 8 a.m. MST


Open our hearts to the blessings of Thanksgiving

Nov 28, 2019 8 a.m. MST


Maintaining Utah’s good times requires dealing with growth challenges

Nov 14, 2019 8 a.m. MST
