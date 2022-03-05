clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
A. Scott Anderson
Contributor
A. Scott Anderson is CEO and president of Zions Bank.
Opinion
Political humility is needed to move forward as a nation
It would be a mistake to exacerbate the intense division that exists by being vindictive and seeking revenge.
By
A. Scott Anderson
Jan 14, 2021 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Utah’s new racial equity compact embodies the spirit of Christmas
The compact can be summarized in a few words spoken by Jesus: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
By
A. Scott Anderson
Dec 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Utah’s new homeless plan should be adopted and implemented
The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute made six recommendations to create a simpler, more transparent and better coordinated system for homeless services.
By
A. Scott Anderson
Dec 10, 2020 11 a.m. MST
Opinion
The great blessings of gratitude, even in a pandemic
By
A. Scott Anderson
Nov 26, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Time to focus on top priorities — like education funding
By
A. Scott Anderson
Nov 12, 2020 11:01 a.m. MST
Opinion
We can clean up Utah’s air and fight climate change
By
A. Scott Anderson
Nov 10, 2020 11:19 a.m. MST
Opinion
Received a fishy message? Here’s how to respond
By
A. Scott Anderson
Sept 24, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
A name to match the new airport’s grandeur — Jake Garn
By
A. Scott Anderson
Sept 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
New Salt Lake City mural honors inspirational Utah women, past and present
Utah’s pioneering spirit has extended not just to crossing the plains and making the desert blossom as a rose, but also to women’s rights.
By
A. Scott Anderson
Aug 20, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Schools reopening is critical for kids and society
As schools reopen, the next few weeks are going to be very important, and also perhaps very stressful, for children, parents, teachers and administrators.
By
A. Scott Anderson
Aug 13, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Pioneer Day pandemic calls for courage and unity
By
A. Scott Anderson
July 23, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Balanced bonding program can boost Utah’s economy
A prudent and effective bonding program can help improve air quality and quality of life.
By
A. Scott Anderson
July 9, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Leadership makes the difference — so vote in primary election
All qualified Utahns have an opportunity be part of selecting our next generation of leaders by voting in next Tuesday’s primary election.
By
A. Scott Anderson
June 25, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
We have been jolted awake ... now let’s heal the wounds
I have not fully understood, and perhaps never will, the depth of pain, anxiety and suspicion that members of our black and brown communities feel
By
A. Scott Anderson
June 11, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Young graduates have been hit hard by the economic crisis — but they’re also the first to help
By
A. Scott Anderson
May 28, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Return to ‘normal’? Not likely. Here’s what may be next
We’ll never get back to ‘normal’ if it means living and working just as we did before the pandemic.
By
A. Scott Anderson
May 14, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Banks are working 24/7 to support Utahns and their businesses
By
A. Scott Anderson
April 23, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
COVID-19 will change society in many ways, but it doesn’t have to be detrimental
By
A. Scott Anderson
April 9, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Paycheck Protection Program can quickly help small businesses
By
A. Scott Anderson
April 2, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Doing business remotely in a time of serious health crisis
By
A. Scott Anderson
March 26, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Discover international solutions to fight COVID-19 economic headwinds
By
A. Scott Anderson
and
Miles Hansen
March 16, 2020 8:53 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Teaching entrepreneurial skills will benefit Utah’s future
By
A. Scott Anderson
March 12, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah’s rural communities need more business opportunities
By
A. Scott Anderson
Feb 27, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Clayton Christensen’s life was worth measuring — and celebrating
By
A. Scott Anderson
Feb 13, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
This should be the top priority for Utah’s Legislature
By
A. Scott Anderson
Jan 23, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Another decade of Utah’s success will require bold leadership
By
A. Scott Anderson
Jan 9, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Economic excellence, air quality and other lessons from 2019
By
A. Scott Anderson
Dec 26, 2019 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Keep the holidays merry by avoiding excessive debt
By
A. Scott Anderson
Dec 12, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Open our hearts to the blessings of Thanksgiving
By
A. Scott Anderson
Nov 28, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Maintaining Utah’s good times requires dealing with growth challenges
By
A. Scott Anderson
Nov 14, 2019 8 a.m. MST
