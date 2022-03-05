Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Aaron Christensen

Media & Books
‘The Last Descent’ tells the emotional story of John Jones 7 years after Nutty Putty Cave death
It has been nearly seven years since tragedy struck at Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave. The untimely death of spelunker John Jones remains a delicate subject to this day, but local filmmaker Isaac Halasima believes it’s a tale worth telling.
By Aaron Christensen
Sept 8, 2016 3:30 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
World-renowned pianists Huntsman, Biss, Ax set to kick off Utah Symphony season
The 2016-17 Utah Symphony season is set to kick off in a series of September concerts featuring world-class pianists Mary Anne Huntsman, Jonathan Biss and Emanuel Ax.
By Aaron Christensen
Sept 3, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
This first-edition copy of the Book of Mormon belonged to Pomeroy Tucker, the foreman of E.B. Grandin's printing press.
Faith
First-edition Book of Mormon belonging to press foreman up for auction
A first-edition copy of the Book of Mormon that originally belonged to Pomeroy Tucker, the foreman of the E.B. Grandin press when the book was printed, is up for auction.
By Aaron Christensen
Aug 30, 2016 11:50 a.m. MDT
Family
Utah County family to compete on ‘The Great Food Truck Race’
A Utah County family, known as the Lei-Away Leidies, will operate a food truck for the first time in the upcoming season of Food Network’s competition show “The Great Food Truck Race,” which premieres Aug. 28.
By Aaron Christensen
Aug 23, 2016 8:22 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Fraser Heston discusses his father’s legacy, the new ‘Ben-Hur’ movie
Fraser Heston spoke with the Deseret News about his late father Charlton Heston’s extraordinary legacy, faith in filmmaking and his anticipation of the upcoming “Ben-Hur” remake.
By Aaron Christensen
Aug 18, 2016 4:21 p.m. MDT
Faith
Mormons competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio
Mormon Times now counts 18 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are competing in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. The opening ceremonies are Friday and the competition runs through Aug. 21.
By Aaron Christensen and Christine Rappleye
Aug 4, 2016 9:05 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Provo baker Pete Tidwell wins episode of Food Network’s ‘Cake Wars’
BYU graduate Pete Tidwell won $10,000 on Monday night’s episode of Food Network’s “Cake Wars” after creating cakes themed after the hit Xbox video game “Halo.”
By Aaron Christensen
Aug 3, 2016 7:10 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Tired, lackluster ‘Ice Age’ 5 would be better off frozen (+Points for Parents)
As much fun as “Ice Age: Collision Course” tries to have along the way, it’s just a matter of time before moviegoers beg the asteroid to mercifully put the franchise out of its misery.
By Aaron Christensen
July 22, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
LDS composer Rob Gardner and Cinematic Pop received four "yes" votes from the "America's Got Talent" judges during the auditions that aired Tuesday, June 21, 2016.
Faith
BYU alum Rob Gardner, Cinematic Pop featured on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mormon composer Rob Gardner and his orchestra, Cinematic Pop, were shown auditioning for NBC’s hit reality show, “America’s Got Talent,” Tuesday, June 21.
By Aaron Christensen
June 22, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘Now You See Me 2’ offers wild illusions, undeniable thrills
When a cell phone company introduces a new product that would compromise the privacy of every computer system in the world, the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen decide to take matters into their own hands in “Now You See Me 2.”
By Aaron Christensen
June 10, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Family
YouTube star Stuart Edge hopes to inspire with new book
YouTube star Stuart Edge is known for making videos go viral, but now he’s trying his hand at a different kind of storytelling with his new motivational book, “On the Edge: How My Crappy Job Changed My Life.”
By Aaron Christensen
May 21, 2016 2:40 p.m. MDT
Family
‘X-Files’ revival aims to prove that the truth is still out there
It has been 14 years since “The X-Files” aired on television and eight years since Agents Mulder and Scully last appeared together on the big screen. On Jan. 24, Fox is reviving the popular supernatural series with a six-episode run.
By Aaron Christensen
Jan 22, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Family
Provo’s Waffle Love made time for church during reality TV competition
Utah County’s popular food truck came within minutes of winning a $50,000 prize on the latest season of Food Network’s reality program “The Great Food Truck Race,” which concluded Sept. 27.
By Aaron Christensen
Oct 9, 2015 10:45 a.m. MDT
Alex Boyé and his band audition on "America's Got Talent."
Media & Books
LDS musician Alex Boyé thrills judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mormon musician Alex Boyé appeared on the 10th season of NBC’s hit variety show “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night, impressing all four judges and advancing to the second round of auditions.
By Aaron Christensen
June 28, 2015 9:17 p.m. MDT
Kelly Packard, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, switched places with actress Tichina Arnold on a recent episode of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap."
Faith
Former ‘Baywatch’ actress, Mormon convert appears on reality TV
Former “Baywatch” star Kelly Packard’s LDS lifestyle was on full display when she switched families for a week with actress Tichina Arnold in a recent episode of ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap.”
By Aaron Christensen
May 14, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
In the past 30 years, Ron Williams has won 250 natural bodybuilding championships. Now, with his unique "Faith & Fat Loss" fitness program, he has helped thousands of people get back into shape, physically and spiritually.
Faith
Bodybuilding champion found happiness in God, not competition
Ron Williams, an internationally acclaimed bodybuilder, is using his unique fitness plan to help people get back into shape, physically and spiritually.
By Aaron Christensen
May 7, 2014 9:06 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Marvel’s Avengers coming to Disney Infinity franchise this fall
Disney Interactive announced Wednesday that it will be releasing a Marvel-themed sequel to its popular “Disney Infinity” video game franchise. The game is set to launch this fall.
By Aaron Christensen
May 1, 2014 5 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Orem company finds worldwide success by blending music, social media
One young Utah County company has found a unique way to balance social media and music as a means of promoting aspiring artists.
By Aaron Christensen
April 24, 2014 3:56 p.m. MDT
Faith
‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Doctor Who’ stars attend Mormon Tabernacle Choir performance
Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience guests Laurie Holden of “The Walking Dead” and Karen Gillan of “Doctor Who” prolonged their stay in Salt Lake City to catch the Sunday morning Mormon Tabernacle Choir performance.
By Aaron Christensen
April 23, 2014 10:03 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Salt Lake Comic Con FanX draws 100,000 attendees
Salt Lake Comic Con welcomed more than 100,000 attendees to its popular FanXperience convention last weekend, and co-founder Dan Farr says there is still room for growth in the future.
By Aaron Christensen
April 22, 2014 1:50 p.m. MDT
Family
Salt Lake Comic Con balloon artist attempts world record
Balloon artist John Reid called Friday one of the best days of his life. His latest creation set a world record at Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience.
By Aaron Christensen
April 21, 2014 1:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ cast reunites for Comic Con event; Capt. Picard on his way
Prominent cast members from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” took the stage for a special event at Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience Thursday night. News broke at the conclusion of the event that Patrick Stewart will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
By Aaron Christensen
April 18, 2014 3:54 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake’s record-setting convention kicks off its FanXperience (+photo gallery)
Salt Lake Comic Con kicks off “FanXperience” at the Salt Palace, and the governor declares Thursday “Comic Con Heroes Day” in Utah.
By Aaron Christensen
April 18, 2014 9:30 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
FanX family guide: What to do at Comic Con
Having a hard time deciding where to take your family at this weekend’s FanX convention? Check out these family-friendly activities.
By Aaron Christensen
April 16, 2014 6:45 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Comic Con FanX welcomes guests from many demographics
Actress Drea de Matteo and ambidextrous artist Rob Prior are just two of the celebrity guests who are in town for this weekend’s Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience.
By Aaron Christensen
April 16, 2014 6:05 p.m. MDT
Family
‘Biggest Loser’ casting call to be in Salt Lake City on April 19
A casting call for NBC’s reality show “The Biggest Loser” will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19. Casting director Randy Bernstein says the new season will feature families of four who want to get back into shape.
By Aaron Christensen
April 14, 2014 9:55 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Celebrities gear up for Comic Con FanX, encourage fans to join them
Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience guests Kelly Hu, Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson and Billy Dee Williams hope fans of pop culture will join them at the upcoming convention, which will run April 17-19.
By Aaron Christensen
April 13, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Journey on ‘The Voice’ comes to an end for final Utah contestant
Her tenure as the newest member of Team Blake on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” was short-lived, as Provo pop singer Madilyn Paige was eliminated from contention Tuesday night.
By Aaron Christensen
April 9, 2014 9:58 p.m. MDT
Charles Fleischer, best known for his work in the 1988 film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", will be appearing as a guest at Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience, which runs April 17-19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Media & Books
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ voice actor Charles Fleischer to appear as Comic Con FanX guest
Charles Fleischer, an actor and comedian known for his work in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Back to the Future II” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” has joined the celebrity guest list for the Salt Lake Comic Con event April 17-19.
By Aaron Christensen
April 9, 2014 6:42 p.m. MDT
Faith
FamilySearch campaign focuses on America’s favorite pastime
With baseball season in full swing, FamilySearch is encouraging people to preserve and share photos and stories of their ancestors who have played America’s favorite pastime.
By Aaron Christensen
April 9, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
