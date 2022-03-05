Aaron Christensen

It has been nearly seven years since tragedy struck at Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave. The untimely death of spelunker John Jones remains a delicate subject to this day, but local filmmaker Isaac Halasima believes it’s a tale worth telling.
A Utah County family, known as the Lei-Away Leidies, will operate a food truck for the first time in the upcoming season of Food Network’s competition show “The Great Food Truck Race,” which premieres Aug. 28.
Mormon Times now counts 18 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are competing in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. The opening ceremonies are Friday and the competition runs through Aug. 21.
When a cell phone company introduces a new product that would compromise the privacy of every computer system in the world, the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen decide to take matters into their own hands in “Now You See Me 2.”
YouTube star Stuart Edge is known for making videos go viral, but now he’s trying his hand at a different kind of storytelling with his new motivational book, “On the Edge: How My Crappy Job Changed My Life.”
It has been 14 years since “The X-Files” aired on television and eight years since Agents Mulder and Scully last appeared together on the big screen. On Jan. 24, Fox is reviving the popular supernatural series with a six-episode run.
Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience guests Laurie Holden of “The Walking Dead” and Karen Gillan of “Doctor Who” prolonged their stay in Salt Lake City to catch the Sunday morning Mormon Tabernacle Choir performance.
Prominent cast members from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” took the stage for a special event at Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience Thursday night. News broke at the conclusion of the event that Patrick Stewart will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
A casting call for NBC’s reality show “The Biggest Loser” will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19. Casting director Randy Bernstein says the new season will feature families of four who want to get back into shape.
Charles Fleischer, an actor and comedian known for his work in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Back to the Future II” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” has joined the celebrity guest list for the Salt Lake Comic Con event April 17-19.