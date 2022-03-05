Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Abby Hobbs

web_1727884.jpg
Utah
Study gives Utah a C- for policies protecting new, expecting parents
Utah earned a C- for its family medical leave and breast-feeding accommodations in a study by the National Partnership for Women and Families. The study compares each state’s policies with the federal Family Medical Leave Act.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 14, 2016 3:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Canyons launches new initiative to help students graduate
Canyons School District launched a new initiative to help raise student graduation rates. The initiative kicked off with a seven-week boot camp for ninth-grade students prepping for their first year at Hillcrest High School.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 11, 2016 5:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hero2Hired aims to get Utah veterans back into workforce
More than 100 veterans gathered Tuesday at the Utah Valley Convention Center to seek employment through networking and applying for jobs at a Hero2Hired job fair.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 9, 2016 6:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hikers evacuated after Ensign Peak fire breaks out
Hikers were evacuated from the Ensign Peak trailhead after a grass fire began around 6 p.m. Saturday.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 6, 2016 7:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah County WIC receives national breast-feeding award
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children of Utah County has been awarded the Loving Support Awards of Excellence for WIC mothers as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 5, 2016 4:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
West Valley park mural created to add beauty, build community pride
A summerlong art project designed to bring beauty and a sense of community pride in West Valley City was showcased Thursday morning.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 4, 2016 4:36 p.m. MDT
Utah
Electric bus provides glimpse of UTA’s near future
A demo electric battery-powered bus made its way to Utah, representing the five buses that will be purchased by Utah Transit Authority with a $5.4 million low- or no-emission vehicle deployment grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
By Abby Hobbs
Aug 2, 2016 4:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Truck driver awarded for driving 2 million miles accident free
Kevin Otteson was awarded Friday for driving his semitrailer over 2 million miles, completely accident free.
By Abby Hobbs
July 29, 2016 3:37 p.m. MDT
Utah
Critically ill children paint ‘Hearts of Hope’ at Primary Children’s Hospital
Critically ill children at Primary Children’s Hospital were visited Thursday by international artist Luis Sottil as part of his Hearts of Hope project.
By Abby Hobbs
July 28, 2016 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
Latino youths gain leadership experience at camp
Latinos in Action student leaders attended a leadership training boot camp Monday and Tuesday at Camp Tracy in Millcreek Canyon.
By Abby Hobbs
July 26, 2016 7:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man shot dead in Midvale; alleged shooter in custody
A man was shot to death Monday night in Midvale and the person who shot him was in custody, police said.
By Abby Hobbs
July 25, 2016 10:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man falls 70 feet to his death in Provo
A man died after falling 70 feet rock climbing with friends on Monday in Rock Canyon.
By Abby Hobbs
July 25, 2016 9 p.m. MDT
Utah
Woman critically injured in Bountiful auto-pedestrian accident
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after she was hit by a truck while she was crossing at a Bountiful intersection.
By Abby Hobbs
July 25, 2016 7:13 p.m. MDT
Utah
Seeking social media ‘likes’ could cause increased dislike in body image
Studies show that women’s consumption of social media can be directly associated with negative body image and eating disorders. Experts say one solution is to simply cut back on some social media exposure.
By Abby Hobbs
July 24, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
An artist's rendition of a new expansion project at the Provo Municipal Airport at 3421 Mike Jense Pkwy. The $50 million project is expected to create 700 jobs in the next decade and has the potential to bring more commercial airlines to the city's airpor
Utah
Provo airport expansion could provide up to 700 new jobs
A planned expansion to the Provo Municipal Airport could add up to 700 jobs for Utah County residents and potentially bring more commercial airlines to the city.
By Abby Hobbs
July 22, 2016 7:02 p.m. MDT
Provo resident Patsy Darby, pictured on Thursday, July 7, 2016, built a 8-foot, 6-inch fence to keep deer out of her garden. Darby struggled for years to protect her crops.
Utah
Provo allows $35,000 in funding for deer removal
On Tuesday, city administrators finally granted up to $35,000 in funding for deer removal after a more than two-hour discussion among City Council members and Provo residents.
By Abby Hobbs
July 20, 2016 6:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Girls Go Digital: Summer camps for young girls promote future tech careers
Sixty-six girls participating in a Girls Go Digital summer camp, hosted by Junior Achievement, met together Monday and Tuesday to learn about computers, programming, technology and design.
By Abby Hobbs
July 19, 2016 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sculptures created to warn about sugar overconsumption
World-renowned Irish sculptors built a replica of Utah’s Delicate Arch and a beehive to raise awareness about sugar overconsumption in the state.
By Abby Hobbs
July 18, 2016 7:49 p.m. MDT
Utah
Springville officials finalizing plans for $18 million aquatic center
Springville officials are working hard to finalize plans by Sept. 1 for an $18 million new city aquatic center to be ready for construction beginning in October of this year.
By Abby Hobbs
July 17, 2016 8:01 p.m. MDT
BYU assistant professor Seth Bybee and postdoctoral student Nathan Lord work together on a project to research beetle visual systems on Wednesday, June 29, 2016, at Brigham Young University in Provo. Their research could help stop the infestation of emera
Utah
BYU researchers on the brink of stopping tree-eating beetles
Emerald ash borers are infesting states across the country and are on their way to Utah. But a recent BYU study may have found a way to eliminate the problematic pests.
By Abby Hobbs
July 16, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. visit provides new experiences for Native American students
About 20 students in fifth through eighth grades in the Duchesne and Uintah school districts visited the University of Utah on Wednesday afternoon to explore the campus and participate in a dissection of a cow heart.
By Abby Hobbs
July 13, 2016 6:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Heber Latinos launch initiative to eliminate underage drinking
To combat underage drinking, a Utah Latino coalition has joined with Parents Empowered for the first time to launch an initiative informing parents of the harmful effects.
By Abby Hobbs
July 12, 2016 7:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Seniors serving: Assisted living residents help cheer up the homeless
In honor of national “Cheer Up the Lonely Day” Monday, senior citizens gathered at Pioneer Park to bring water and cold treats to the homeless community in downtown Salt Lake City.
By Abby Hobbs
July 11, 2016 5:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
The oldest woman to reach the 7 summits inspires other Utahns
At age 66, Carol Masheter became the oldest women to reach the seven highest summits in each continent. Now 69, she told her story to a group of senior citizens this week, inspiring them to stay active through continued activity.
By Abby Hobbs
July 9, 2016 3:25 p.m. MDT
In June 2016, the Utah Department of Public Safety's Driver License Division began issuing drivers' licenses with a new design. The design includes security features that improve fraud prevention and protection against counterfeiting and/or alteration.
Utah
Utah drivers’ licenses getting protective makeover
In an effort to revamp fraud protection throughout the state, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division is now issuing newly designed drivers’ licenses and identification cards with enhanced security.
By Abby Hobbs
July 7, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Pleasant Grove woman dies in ATV crash in Emery County
A 65-year-old Pleasant Grove woman died in an ATV crash while traveling down a steep hill in Cottonwood Canyon on the road to the Indian Creek Campground, police say.
By Abby Hobbs
July 4, 2016 10:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sparks from train ignite wildfire on I-84 in Weber Canyon
Sparks from a train ignited a wildfire in Weber Canyon on Monday, forcing lane closures on I-84 near mile marker 90. The closure backed up westbound traffic to mile marker 94, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said.
By Abby Hobbs
July 4, 2016 9:30 p.m. MDT
An artists rendition of The Mix, a shopping mall that will be built in Provo. The ciity hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, which discussed plans to increase the number of retailers in Provo through revolutionizing this and three other e
Utah
Why Provo is on ‘brink’ of ‘very, very good things’
Provo officials hosted a town hall meeting this week and discussed plans to increase the number of retailers in the city through upgrading four existing shopping centers.
By Abby Hobbs
July 3, 2016 2:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Blood donors ‘pay it forward’ to honor community heroes
In preparation for the Fourth of July weekend, Utahns honored their heroes and gave back to the community Friday at two Red Cross blood drives in Salt Lake City and West Jordan.
By Abby Hobbs
July 1, 2016 7:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fire officials encourage Utahns to be smart, safe with fireworks
Restrictions on when, where and how fireworks are used vary from city to city, but state fire officials say there are several common-sense guidelines residents along the Wasatch Front can follow to help prevent wildfires.
By Abby Hobbs
July 1, 2016 6 p.m. MDT
