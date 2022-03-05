Abby Hobbs

Utah earned a C- for its family medical leave and breast-feeding accommodations in a study by the National Partnership for Women and Families. The study compares each state’s policies with the federal Family Medical Leave Act.
Canyons School District launched a new initiative to help raise student graduation rates. The initiative kicked off with a seven-week boot camp for ninth-grade students prepping for their first year at Hillcrest High School.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children of Utah County has been awarded the Loving Support Awards of Excellence for WIC mothers as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week.
A demo electric battery-powered bus made its way to Utah, representing the five buses that will be purchased by Utah Transit Authority with a $5.4 million low- or no-emission vehicle deployment grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
Studies show that women’s consumption of social media can be directly associated with negative body image and eating disorders. Experts say one solution is to simply cut back on some social media exposure.
About 20 students in fifth through eighth grades in the Duchesne and Uintah school districts visited the University of Utah on Wednesday afternoon to explore the campus and participate in a dissection of a cow heart.
At age 66, Carol Masheter became the oldest women to reach the seven highest summits in each continent. Now 69, she told her story to a group of senior citizens this week, inspiring them to stay active through continued activity.
In an effort to revamp fraud protection throughout the state, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division is now issuing newly designed drivers’ licenses and identification cards with enhanced security.
Sparks from a train ignited a wildfire in Weber Canyon on Monday, forcing lane closures on I-84 near mile marker 90. The closure backed up westbound traffic to mile marker 94, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Restrictions on when, where and how fireworks are used vary from city to city, but state fire officials say there are several common-sense guidelines residents along the Wasatch Front can follow to help prevent wildfires.