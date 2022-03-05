Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Abby Stevens

Faith
Abby Stevens: Returning to Norway after my full-time mission without a name tag
I returned to live in my mission for three months, but this time I was there for my job. The second round in my mission proved to be a time of great reflection and growth.
By Abby Stevens
Sept 10, 2017 11:50 a.m. MDT
One of the oldest rides in Disneyland, the Mad Tea Party, includes spinning teacups on saucers and operates in Fantasyland.
Family
20 things you didn’t know about Disney theme parks
Today marks 59 years since Walt Disney opened the gates to Disneyland on July 17, 1955. Here are just a few things you may not know about Disney theme parks.
By Abby Stevens
July 17, 2014 5:59 p.m. MDT
Family
Grown man wears a pink tutu as an expression of love for his wife with breast cancer
Bob Carey knows it’s unusual to see a full-grown man walking around in nothing but a pink tutu, but that’s the idea. Carey takes self-portraits of himself in a tutu not just for the grins, but for a good cause.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 13, 2013 2:55 p.m. MST
Family
Arizona family shares Christmas greetings through elaborate, viral YouTube videos
Christmas greetings from the Slade family of Gilbert, Ariz., do not come in an envelope. For the past three years, the family has sent out Christmas videos on YouTube, showing that they’re not afraid to get a little messy or creative.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 12, 2013 9:15 a.m. MST
Family
Carrie Underwood responds with prayers to her ‘Sound of Music’ critics
Despite receiving harsh feedback for her performance of Maria in NBC’s live broadcast of “The Sound of Music” last Thursday, Carrie Underwood has responded to her critics with the kindness of her nun character.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 9, 2013 2:05 p.m. MST
Family
One year since Sandy Hook: ‘Evil did not win’ (+ video)
In the year since 6-year-old Emilie Parker and 19 other children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., the Parker family has been acquainted with much pain, but also much hope and healing.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 9, 2013 9:30 a.m. MST
2108.jpg
Faith
Christmas lights on Temple Square in pictures from 1965-2015
By Sarah Petersen and Abby Stevens
Dec 5, 2013 7:16 p.m. MST
Family
The Killers collaborates with Owen Wilson and BYU students on Christmas music video
For the past eight years, The Killers has produced a Christmas single with proceeds that go toward charity. This year, the band collaborated with Owen Wilson and BYU animation students and faculty to create a music video to accompany the song.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 4, 2013 2:55 p.m. MST
When finalists on NBC's "The Voice" sang the traditional Christian hymn "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" last Tuesday, many listeners noticed the word "Lord" was replaced with "oh" in the chorus.
Faith
‘The Voice’ fans angry about replacement of ‘Lord’ with ‘oh’ in traditional gospel hymn
When finalists on NBC’s “The Voice” sang the traditional Christian hymn “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” last Tuesday, many listeners noticed they replaced “Lord” with “oh.”
By Abby Stevens
Dec 3, 2013 11:15 a.m. MST
Faith
Mormon-raised Paul Walker remembered for faith and character as well as ‘Fast & Furious’ films
Actor Paul Walker, who is known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast & Furious” movies, died in a car accident Nov. 30. But in addition to his films, Walker also leaves behind his legacy of faith.
By Abby Stevens
Dec 2, 2013 2:23 p.m. MST
Faith
Mormon bishop disguises himself as homeless man to teach congregation about compassion
Bishop David Musselman did not receive his usual greetings as he approached his LDS church building last Sunday. But then again, Bishop Musselman is usually not disguised as a homeless man for church.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 27, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Faith
LDS Philadelphia Temple picking up attention in the news
In addition to Independence Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Comcast Center and the Philadelphia City Hall, The City of Brotherly Love has a new building under construction that is gaining attention: the Philadelphia Temple.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 26, 2013 11:10 a.m. MST
Faith
One man’s 7-year battle with cancer yielded gratitude, a ‘thankful app’ despite the hardships
Even as Rich Goade faced death after a seven-year battle with cancer, he wasn’t thinking about his own pain and difficulties. He was one to reach out to others and to express gratitude for what he had.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 25, 2013 3:20 p.m. MST
Family
Does mother know best? Day care center fines mother $10 for not including grains in her children’s lunch
When Kristen Bartkiw she sent her children to day care with a homemade lunch, her children returned home with a note saying the lunch she packed lacked grains, which the day care supplemented with Ritz Crackers and a $10 fine.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 20, 2013 3:30 p.m. MST
Family
‘Wengenn in Wonderland,’ mother’s viral photo series of son is nothing short of dreamy (+ photos)
For many parents, their child’s nap time is an opportunity to do some cleaning or work on side projects. And for mother Sioin Queenie Liao, her son’s nap time is essential to her current art and photography series.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 19, 2013 12:45 p.m. MST
Faith
2014 ‘Noah’ film to star big names, but some worry it doesn’t stay faithful to the original script
Hollywood’s latest trend of revisiting biblical stories will have Noah and the ark raining into theaters in March 2014. The film, simply titled, “Noah,” totes big names, and it released its first official trailer last Thursday.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 18, 2013 3:10 p.m. MST
Family
5-year-old Batkid fights crime in San Francisco after battling cancer, captures national attention
The Make-A-Wish foundation granted a wish to 5-year-old cancer survivor Miles of Tulelake, Calif.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 16, 2013 4:30 p.m. MST
Faith
Mormon chalk art draws people in again
After seeing the positive reception of their first chalking event at Union Square last month, missionaries in the Southern Manhattan Zone took on another chalking project. This time, they drew the Book of Mormon scene referred to as Lehi’s Dream.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 14, 2013 2:30 p.m. MST
Family
5-year-old Batkid to save San Francisco in day-long Make-A-Wish dream
In Gotham City, some people say, “I believe in Harvey Dent,” or “I believe in Jim Gordon,” but this Friday, the people of San Francisco will be saying, “I believe in Batkid.”
By Abby Stevens
Nov 14, 2013 9:20 a.m. MST
Faith
Why Mormon writers thrive in the fiction genre, according to a New York Times columnist
Last week, the New York Times ran a column by Mark Oppenheimer that explored the world of Mormon writers, saying they “tend to cluster in genre fiction, like fantasy, science fiction, and children’s and young adult literature.”
By Abby Stevens
Nov 13, 2013 10:58 a.m. MST
Family
Is the invisible helmet the best way to combat helmet hair?
Two women in Sweden decided to tackle the traditional perception of a helmet and transform it into something entirely different, yet functional.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 12, 2013 1:14 p.m. MST
Faith
SoulPancake runs interview segment about Mormon undergarments
In a followup to the Nov. 1 video about beliefs of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, SoulPancake posted a new clip from the original interview in its “Have a Little Faith” segment, about “Mormon underwear.”
By Abby Stevens
Nov 11, 2013 3:20 p.m. MST
Norways minister for children, equality and social inclusion, Solveig Horne, has targeted protecting the family as one of her priorities, starting with encouraging parents to have a weekly date night to combat the countrys divorce rate.
Family
Norwegian politician endorses date night for fighting divorce
Norway’s Minister for Children, Equality and Social Inclusion, Solveig Horne, has targeted protecting the family as one of her priorities, starting with encouraging parents to have a weekly date night to combat the country’s divorce rate.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 8, 2013 4:20 p.m. MST
Faith
Scottish Mormon family of 14 featured in episode of BBC show
The Children’s British Broadcasting Company re-aired a “My Life” episode dedicated to one of the largest families in the United Kingdom: a Scottish Mormon family with 12 children.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 7, 2013 3:30 p.m. MST
Faith
High school cross-country student refuses to run in regionals with race number 666 (+ video)
A Kentucky high school student refused to run in her regional cross-country race she had been training for since June because of the race number she was assigned, 666, which she said conflicted with her religious beliefs.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 6, 2013 4:23 p.m. MST
Family
Lindsey Stirling wins YouTube award, appears on ‘Conan,’ collaborates with John Legend
Since finishing her latest tour in August, hip-hop violinist and YouTube sensation Lindsey Stirling has kept herself busy. In the past month, she has collaborated with musician John Legend in a music video and won a YouTube music award.
By Abby Stevens
Nov 6, 2013 11 a.m. MST
Family
ABC News features Utah teen in segment about pornography addictions (+ video)
The opening scenes of an ABC News segment last week introduced clean-cut Nathan Hague, a 17-year-old from Alpine, Utah, who for years, had an addiction to pornography
By Abby Stevens
Nov 5, 2013 12:15 p.m. MST
Family
Orson Scott Card to write new set of sequels to ‘Ender’s Game’
In a one-minute clip on the Southern Virginia University’s YouTube channel, science-fiction writer Orson Scott Card announced he will be writing a new set of sequels to “Ender’s Game.”
By Abby Stevens
Nov 3, 2013 8:52 a.m. MST
Family
Inigo Montoya actor talks favorite quotes from ‘Princess Bride’ with CBS
In an interview with CBS, actor/singer Mandy Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” talked about his favorite quotes from the movie.
By Abby Stevens
Oct 30, 2013 2:28 p.m. MDT
Family
Orson Scott Card on controversy and ‘Ender’s Game': ‘I’ve had no criticism. I’ve had ... personal attacks’
In an interview with KSL anchor and reporter Carole Mikita on the “Deseret News Sunday Edition,” famed science-fiction writer Orson Scott Card talked about controversial comments he has made and the film adaption of his novel “Ender’s Game.”
By Abby Stevens
Oct 29, 2013 2:40 p.m. MDT
