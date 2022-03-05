Adam Droge

Cirque Dreams will bring its popular holiday show “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” to Salt Lake City from Dec. 29-31 at the Eccles Center Theater. Founder Neil Goldberg describes the show as a can’t miss holiday experience.
“La La Land” is a musical written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who hopes to capture the magic of the Golden Age musicals while incorporating modern, updated themes that can resonate with audiences today.
An 1860s LDS photo album sold at Heritage Auctions for $35,000. At the same auction, Elder Ezra T. Benson’s presentation gold pocket watch sold for $20,000. An early master plan of Salt Lake will be up for auction at Christie’s on Dec. 14.
In honor of the upcoming release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” here is a list of 10 lesser-known characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe that are set for major future roles.
While not everyone is a fan of the horror genre, people who like horror movies are attracted for various reasons, which include horror films giving an adrenaline rush, discussing religious and societal issues and providing good social opportunities.
A new stained glass window is now on display at the BYU Museum of Art, which originated from the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in New York. Other stain glass windows from this church are in the Provo City Center and Star Valley Wyoming temples
Utah Museum of Fine Art, along with Dia Art Foundation and the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College, will host a community meet-up at Spiral Jetty on Oct. 1 to educate Utah residents about the iconic land art that is Spiral Jetty.
The Utah Film Center will present the sixth annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival Sept. 23-25, which will provide a unique, cultural experience with its slate of independent and foreign films aimed at children of all ages.