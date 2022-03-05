Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Adam Droge

Entertainment
DreamWorks conjures up surprise with ‘Captain Underpants’
“Captain Underpants” provides young kids with a hilarious, gag-filled movie while providing young adults who grew up reading the books with a good dose of nostalgia.
By Adam Droge
June 2, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Utah
Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series to roar through Salt Lake Jan. 6-7
Tyler Groth and his twin brother Travis will be two of eight drivers coming to the Vivint Arena as a part of Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series, which is their first stop of 2017.
By Adam Droge
Jan 5, 2017 4:25 p.m. MST
Utah
EVE WinterFest and other local family friendly events to ring in the new year
EVE WinterFest is one of many family friendly New Year’s Eve events in the Salt Lake area this weekend.
By Adam Droge
Dec 29, 2016 4:10 p.m. MST
Utah
‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ set to dazzle Salt Lake City Dec. 29-31
Cirque Dreams will bring its popular holiday show “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” to Salt Lake City from Dec. 29-31 at the Eccles Center Theater. Founder Neil Goldberg describes the show as a can’t miss holiday experience.
By Adam Droge
Dec 23, 2016 1 p.m. MST
Utah
Midway Ice Castles to provide a transportive experience for visitors
Ice Castles is set to return to Midway and other locations around the country after Christmas. Founder Brent Christensen hopes they provide a transportive experience for visitors.
By Adam Droge
Dec 22, 2016 5:35 p.m. MST
web_1784136.jpg
Utah
6 Utah artists share their experiences, perspectives of painting the Nativity
Six local artists — Greg Olsen, Jenedy Paige, Brian Kershisnik, Clinton Whiting, Liz Lemon Swindle and Sabrina Squires — share their experiences and perspectives of painting the Nativity scene.
By Adam Droge
Dec 22, 2016 1:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ finishes up filming in Salt Lake City
Disney Channel’s new TV series “Andi Mack,” a coming-of-age show from the creators of “Lizzie McGuire,” finishes up filming in Salt Lake City and is set to debut in 2017.
By Adam Droge
Dec 15, 2016 6:30 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Director Damien Chazelle hopes to capture the magic of the Golden Age musicals with ‘La La Land’
“La La Land” is a musical written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who hopes to capture the magic of the Golden Age musicals while incorporating modern, updated themes that can resonate with audiences today.
By Adam Droge
Dec 8, 2016 5:20 p.m. MST
Faith
1860s photo album of early LDS Church leaders sells at auction; master plan of Salt Lake going on sale Dec. 14
An 1860s LDS photo album sold at Heritage Auctions for $35,000. At the same auction, Elder Ezra T. Benson’s presentation gold pocket watch sold for $20,000. An early master plan of Salt Lake will be up for auction at Christie’s on Dec. 14.
By Adam Droge
Dec 6, 2016 10:10 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Comedian Jim Gaffigan ‘selfishly excited’ to perform 2 shows in Salt Lake City in December
Jim Gaffigan will be performing twice at the Vivint Arena in December as a part of his Fully Dressed tour. The second performance was recently added due to popular demand.
By Adam Droge
Nov 30, 2016 10:15 a.m. MST
Faith
1860s photo album of early LDS Church leaders set for auction
Apostle Ezra T. Benson’s presentation gold pocket watch from 1856 and a photo album from the 1860s featuring several LDS Church leaders are up for auction in Dallas this Saturday.
By Adam Droge
Nov 30, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Utah
Macy’s candy windows continue Christmas community tradition, open to public Nov. 17
Macy’s’ fifth year of doing the candy windows, which is sponsored this year by Sinclair Oil, will feature six artists creating giant candy ornaments honoring the holiday season and family traditions.
By Adam Droge
Nov 13, 2016 5:02 p.m. MST
Family
Family comes first for Lukas Forchhammer, lead singer of Danish band Lukas Graham
For Lukas Forchhammer, lead singer of Danish band Lukas Graham, family is what is most important in his life. Lukas Graham is set to perform at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Nov. 16.
By Adam Droge
Nov 11, 2016 7:53 a.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Actor Jeremy Renner says sci-fi movie ‘Arrival’ is a ‘thinking person’s film’
After hitting the film festival rounds and receiving high praise, Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival” comes to theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.
By Adam Droge
Nov 4, 2016 7:50 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
10 characters in the Marvel and DC universes who are getting time in the spotlight
In honor of the upcoming release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” here is a list of 10 lesser-known characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe that are set for major future roles.
By Adam Droge
Nov 4, 2016 6:05 p.m. MDT
Family
The psychology of the scare: Why people are drawn to horror films
While not everyone is a fan of the horror genre, people who like horror movies are attracted for various reasons, which include horror films giving an adrenaline rush, discussing religious and societal issues and providing good social opportunities.
By Adam Droge
Oct 27, 2016 3:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
Stained glass window from New York now on display at the BYU Museum of Art
A new stained glass window is now on display at the BYU Museum of Art, which originated from the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in New York. Other stain glass windows from this church are in the Provo City Center and Star Valley Wyoming temples
By Adam Droge
Oct 27, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
WWII documentary ‘Splinters of a Nation’ about German POWs in Utah to premier on KUED on Monday
“Splinters of a Nation” is a documentary that tells the stories of the German prisoners of war that were held in Utah during World War II and will premier on KUED on Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m.
By Adam Droge
Oct 20, 2016 1:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Rock band Sego set to return to Provo roots Oct. 15
Sego is a band originating from Utah that will be returning to Utah to perform three different shows in St. George, Logan and Provo.
By Adam Droge
Oct 13, 2016 3:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Colbie Caillat to perform in Park City on Oct. 14 as a part of her acoustic tour
Colbie Caillat will be performing in Park City on Oct. 14 as a part of her first acoustic tour and will perform songs from her recently released album “The Malibu Sessions.”
By Adam Droge
Oct 13, 2016 2:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
The spirit of the Mormon Yankees basketball team is portrayed in new movie ‘Spirit of the Game’
The upcoming movie “Spirit of the Game” tells the story of the Mormon Yankees, who used basketball as a means to forward the missionary work in Australia from 1937 to 1961.
By Adam Droge
Oct 6, 2016 9:35 a.m. MDT
Utah
Virtual reality cinema and arcade opens in Salt Lake City
Fighting zombies, swimming with sharks, riding roller coasters and more are now an option at Virtualities, one of the first virtual reality cinemas that is at The Gateway.
By Adam Droge
Sept 30, 2016 12:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Young musicians impress audiences at Abravanel Hall in 57th Salute to Youth concert (+photos)
Nine talented young musicians graced Abravanel Hall for the 57th annual Salute to Youth concert with the Utah Symphony.
By Adam Droge
Sept 28, 2016 1:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah Museum of Fine Art to host community meet-up to educate Utahns about the Spiral Jetty
Utah Museum of Fine Art, along with Dia Art Foundation and the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College, will host a community meet-up at Spiral Jetty on Oct. 1 to educate Utah residents about the iconic land art that is Spiral Jetty.
By Adam Droge
Sept 24, 2016 1:10 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
6th Tumbleweeds Film Festival brings kid-centered independent, foreign film to Salt Lake City
The Utah Film Center will present the sixth annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival Sept. 23-25, which will provide a unique, cultural experience with its slate of independent and foreign films aimed at children of all ages.
By Adam Droge
Sept 21, 2016 6:25 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Musical production ‘America Nine-Eleven’ to pay tribute to first responders
The musical production “America Nine-Eleven” shares the stories of those who experienced the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and will premiere at Covey Center in Provo on Sept. 9.
By Adam Droge
Sept 1, 2016 3:35 p.m. MDT