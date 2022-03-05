Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Adam Wooten

International Business: Evolving language can frustrate some global brands, benefit others
Some global brands can change the meaning of words and symbols in their favor, while others can not, but each brand needs the wisdom to know the difference.
By Adam Wooten
July 18, 2014 11:35 a.m. MDT
International Business: Marketers, designers and others must reverse their way of thinking in the Middle East
In some markets, people read from right to left, not from left to right as we do in English. The results can be comical if marketers, designers, developers, producers or even everyday tattoo aficionados do not understand this and plan accordingly.
By Adam Wooten
March 7, 2014 8:21 a.m. MST
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, people attend a workshop, "New York Get Your Business Online," at Google offices in New York.
International Business: Top 10 cultural adaptation tips from technology giants
Global technology companies including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Adobe, Oracle, Mozilla and IBM do a great job of culturally internationalizing their products. Here are 10 tips we can learn from these companies about cultural adaptation.
By Adam Wooten
June 7, 2013 8:30 a.m. MDT
International Business: AtTask, @task and rebranding for international growth
When AtTask first launched using the name "@task,” the brand was a clever play on the English pronunciation of "@.” However, the company’s rebrand helps not only in local markets, but also internationally where the symbol poses additional challenges.
By Adam Wooten
April 12, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
A worker walks between the rows and rows of merchandise in stock at Overstock.com's warehouse and distribution center Friday, March 31, 2006, in Salt Lake City.
International Business: Overstock.com, O.co and domain branding ideal for the international web
Some brand names fall flat with global online customers because marketers have failed to do their homework. However, other companies like Utah-based Overstock.com have created brands specifically so they can succeed in international online markets.
By Adam Wooten
April 5, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
Translations of hotel signs and amenities do not always come across as intended, just as you can see with this "awaful eco soap" from a Japanese hotel.
International Business: Hotels lost and found in translation
Some hotels make us feel right at home, while others make us feel like we are on another planet. While traveling, we can laugh at quirky mistranslations and learn from great adaptations that show us how to make international clients feel comfortable.
By Adam Wooten
Sept 28, 2012 7:01 a.m. MDT
Some companies might think brand names made up of initials actually reduce risk of linguistic blunders in another language.
International Business: Brand acronyms, initials lost in translation
Some companies might think brand names made up of initials actually reduce risk of linguistic blunders in another language because they are devoid of complete words. However, humorous examples prove this perception is far from true.
By Adam Wooten
Aug 17, 2012 10:20 a.m. MDT
International Business: Listening worldwide to the intercultural voice of the customer
Why would a German company not want customers to award it a five out of five on surveys? One survey collection and reporting company, Mindshare Technologies, shares how it adapts services to the needs of international clients.
By Adam Wooten
April 27, 2012 7 a.m. MDT
International Business: Websites can lose when prematurely assuming what global users want
Automatic redirection to the translated version of a website can be very helpful, but only when the website gets it right. When the website guesses wrong, users can quickly become exasperated and leave the website for a competitor.
By Adam Wooten
April 13, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
International Business: Why that final proof is worth the effort: Insert translation here
Here are a few chuckle-worthy examples of why we should take the extra time to do a final proof before making something public. This also unavoidably serves as an invitation for readers to identify every mistake that has ever appeared in this column.
By Adam Wooten
March 30, 2012 7:33 a.m. MDT
International Business: International missteps in shoe branding
This week, Nike retailers saw unexpected trouble in Ireland after unofficially naming a pair of sneakers after a group with a violent past. Unintentional branding missteps like this are nothing new to the shoe industry.
By Adam Wooten
March 15, 2012 8:33 p.m. MDT
International Business: 7 fun international business columnists and bloggers
These are seven columnists and bloggers who write fun and informative articles on international business, marketing, language and culture.
By Adam Wooten
March 9, 2012 7 a.m. MST
International Business: Fake accents can be real trouble for business
Actors regularly imitate accents in movies and commercials. When do fake accents spell real trouble for international business?
By Adam Wooten
Feb 24, 2012 12 a.m. MST
International Business: Misunderstanding foreign slang leads to arrests
International travelers must be aware that heightened security measures increase the probability idioms, slang expressions and even bad jokes alluding to violence may be misunderstood in the worst possible way, as evidenced by recent arrests.
By Adam Wooten
Feb 10, 2012 7 a.m. MST
International Business: Who is pursuing your best international business opportunities?
“If somebody out there in the world wants our product, let them call us.” When international opportunity knocks, some companies answer, but others insist such opportunity beat down company doors and let itself in.
By Adam Wooten
Feb 2, 2012 11:01 p.m. MST
Vice President Joe Biden hosts a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the administration's campaign to cut waste, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House cam
International Business: Racial stereotypes make marketing messages backfire
Politicians and marketers have learned this month that racial stereotypes create unwanted backlash, even if the offense is completely unintended.
By Adam Wooten
Jan 27, 2012 7 a.m. MST
A boy walks in front of a mural depicting Nicaragua\'s national hero Augusto C. Sandino, left, and one of Cuba\'s Revolutionary leaders, Ernesto \'Che\' Guevara, in Esteli, Nicaragua, Sunday Jan. 8, 2012.\r\n
International Business: Capitalists both benefit and suffer from use of communist imagery in marketing
Companies should probably not take the image of a man who has killed hundreds or thousands of the ancestors of one’s customers and use it in a marketing campaign. Believe it or not, this is the faux pas Mercedes-Benz committed last week.
By Adam Wooten
Jan 20, 2012 7 a.m. MST
International Business: Global expansion can force odd changes in brand name pronunciation
The customer is always right. Even when customers are “wrong” about the pronunciation of your brand name, they are still right. Here are a few examples of brand names that have adapted their pronunciation to succeed in international markets.
By Adam Wooten
Jan 13, 2012 7 a.m. MST
International Business: Watch the calendar for good times in international business
As illustrated by the 2012 Mayan calendar fiasco, intercultural calendar mix-ups happen all the time. From a business perspective, companies must plan for regional holidays, or misreading calendars can spell doomsday for commerce with other cultures.
By Adam Wooten
Jan 6, 2012 7 a.m. MST
International Business: ‘Kiss, Bow, or Shake Hands’ is a new guide for international sales and marketing
“Kiss, Bow, or Shake Hands: Sales and Marketing” is informative, entertaining and arranged in easy-to-read sections profiling twenty countries. As an in-flight read or a handy reference guide, the book is a great gift for any international executive.
By Adam Wooten
Dec 30, 2011 7 a.m. MST
When Twitter recently joined forces with Mixi to compete against Facebook in Japan, many asked, \"What in the world is Mixi?\" International marketers must understand that social media can be very different in other countries.
International Business: International social media marketing is more than just a Facebook page
When Twitter recently joined forces with Mixi to compete against Facebook in Japan, many asked, “What in the world is Mixi?” International marketers must understand that social media can be very different in other countries.
By Adam Wooten
Dec 9, 2011 7 a.m. MST
As PUMA learned this week in the United Arab Emirates, marketing campaigns in foreign countries are extra risky when tied to political ideas not fully understood.
International Business: Political passions quickly complicate international marketing campaigns
Politics stirs strong passions, and no brand wants to be the enemy of those passions. As PUMA learned this week in the United Arab Emirates, marketing campaigns in foreign countries are extra risky when tied to political ideas not fully understood.
By Adam Wooten
Dec 2, 2011 7 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2009 file photo, Raymond Brockmann, of North Attleboro, Mass., shops at a Toys "R" Us store in North Attleboro.
International Business: Toy translation blunders add laughs, confusion to gift giving
This holiday shopping season, Toys “R” Us is taking some heat for selling a baby doll whose babbling allegedly includes the ‘B’ word, but this doll is certainly not the only toy to cause commotion because of language problems.
By Adam Wooten
Nov 24, 2011 2 p.m. MST
Businessmen point at the price tag of an electric fan on display at an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 1, 2011. Companies entering Asian markets would be wise to consider the effects numerology, the study of meaning in numbers, may have
International Business: Marketing in Asia by the numbers: Numerology affects international business
When sales of golf balls and hotel rooms fail miserably in Asian markets, it might be due to numerology, or meaning in numbers. Every number from an address to the number of character strokes in a company name can affect brand success in Asia.
By Adam Wooten
Nov 18, 2011 7 a.m. MST
Correspondents for The Economist share helpful guidelines and recommendations for more than two dozen cities as part of the podcast series called \"Doing Business In.\"
International Business: ‘Doing Business In’ podcast series can prepare travelers for work in many cities
Many books and websites attempt to prepare business travelers for work abroad. Learn bite-sized pointers for business, culture and travel in dozens of cities — and learn on the go — with The Economist’s practical “Doing business in” podcast series.
By Adam Wooten
Nov 15, 2011 3:11 p.m. MST
The cellular world has recently set the internet abuzz with news of some mobile branding translation blunders.
International Business: New mobile technologies bring translation blunders and successes to your fingertips
Nokia’s Lumia brand name may be an obscure Spanish for lady of the night, and Apple’s personal assistant Siri may sound similar to the Japanese word for posterior, but mobile technologies have done much to bring useful translation to our fingertips.
By Adam Wooten
Nov 4, 2011 7 a.m. MDT
International Business: Elections lost in translation
Without the potential for international profit, governments may not be quite as motivated as businesses to provide quality translations to the public. This sometimes means amusing ballot translation blunders must be corrected at taxpayer expense.
By Adam Wooten
Oct 28, 2011 7 a.m. MDT
International Business: Potty language: Safely navigating international water closets
Any international traveler will benefit from learning to say the phrase, “Where is the restroom?” However, even when that phrase is mastered, there are sill many more opportunities to commit or avoid awkward intercultural bathroom blunders.
By Adam Wooten
Oct 21, 2011 8:44 a.m. MDT
Pipe-fitters William Moore (left) and Max Larsen work in the sub-fab level of the IM Flash Technologies facility in Lehi, Utah, Feb. 8, 2007.
International Business: World Trade Center Utah: Connecting international business at the crossroads of the West
“The California State Legislature is the greatest economic developer Utah could ever hope for,” quips Lew Cramer, founding president and CEO of the World Trade Center Utah.
By Adam Wooten
Oct 14, 2011 12:09 p.m. MDT
International Business: Million-dollar typos cause worldwide losses
When your school teachers told you to cross your t’s and dot your i’s, they may not have told you that such caution could prevent you from losing millions of dollars in business. Here are some examples of businesses that have not been so fortunate.
By Adam Wooten
Oct 7, 2011 7 a.m. MDT
