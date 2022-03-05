Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Alan Hall

Public education operates on drastically fewer dollars today than 10 and 20 years ago.
Opinion
My view: Investment in education is the right investment
We proudly do more with less in Utah, but less isn’t always more. Public education operates on drastically fewer dollars today than 10 and 20 years ago, but student performance remains average. Utah, when has average ever been acceptable?
By Alan Hall
Jan 20, 2017 12:15 a.m. MST
Faith
Turning to the Savior to find inner peace
Our Savior is there for us. He is always ready to give us the peace and strength we need, even through the worst of personal storms.
By Alan Hall
Aug 14, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Business
Alan Hall: Farewell and good bye
Today I write my last weekly article on the key principles of business success. It has been my deep pleasure to have written nearly 100 columns over the last 18 months.
By Alan Hall
June 4, 2013 1 p.m. MDT
Business leaders should be actively seeking a consumer’s point of view on everything that has to do with their business.
Business
Listening to customers yields success
Mr. Garff, I’m impressed. As I drive Utah’s freeways I see scores of billboards featuring employees with large ears, exclaiming that they listen to customers. Good for you and good for us as customers and potential buyers of cars.
By Alan Hall
May 28, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
There are literally scores of successful business owners who could teach the right principles. But before you begin the daunting task of launching your own business, take the time to determine if you have the natural ability, interest and drive to become
Business
12 characteristics of wildly successful startups
I am often asked these questions by aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start a business: What do I need to do to be successful? Where can I receive help? What resources are there? Who can guide me?
By Alan Hall
May 13, 2013 8 p.m. MDT
Business
When investors aren’t an option: 10 alternatives to finance your business
I am often asked about options to finance a start-up business. Of course investors and bank loans are a common solution. However, a budding entrepreneur simply might not want to bring on investors or can’t secure a bank loan.
By Alan Hall
April 30, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
I am pleased to share with you today four easy actions you might take that will get you noticed, and inevitably open doors to bigger opportunities.
Business
Get noticed — 4 easy steps to climbing the corporate ladder
As a board member on dozens of companies, the CEO of several firms, and an executive on many more, I have spent countless hours behind closed doors with fellow leaders. Have you ever walked by a conference room and wished you were a fly on the wall?
By Alan Hall
April 23, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
We all know that every leader is a boss, but not every boss is a leader. We can break down the fundamental differences between a boss and a true leader in terms of opposites.
Business
My boss is a jerk! 3 reasons why leaders succeed and bosses fail
We all know that every leader is a boss, but not every boss is a leader. We can break down the fundamental differences between a boss and a true leader in terms of opposites. Do you talk or listen? Do you demand or motivate?
By Alan Hall
April 15, 2013 5:30 p.m. MDT
Business
6 ways to boost morale that won’t cost you a dime
A recent study reports that a whopping 43 percent of the workforce cites “lack of recognition” as the reason for their unhappiness. But it’s more than that — employees want to feel valued by their leaders.
By Alan Hall
April 1, 2013 5:29 p.m. MDT
Business
An acquisition destroyed my business — why?
Most owners engage in the buying process without knowing or measuring the inherent risks. Somehow the thrill of the deal overshadows their clear thinking and the results are a disaster for all parties.
By Alan Hall
March 25, 2013 5:20 p.m. MDT
While the percentage of overall turnover in business has remained relatively steady at approximately 1.69 percent per month over the past decade, the number of voluntary "quits" is continuing to grow.
Business
‘I’m outta here!’ Why 2 million Americans quit every month (and 5 steps to turn the epidemic around)
I recently discovered an alarming fact: Even in a climate of business uncertainty, more than 2 million Americans are voluntarily leaving their jobs every month. Here’s why, plus five suggestions for turning the epidemic around.
By Alan Hall
March 18, 2013 5 p.m. MDT
Companies who have thrived in periods of rapid change are often companies who have had a culture focused on their customers and, equally critically, on their employees.
Business
Is your terrible culture killing your business?
I recently reached out to an executive who operates a pediatric practice to learn how he manages his company culture. He shared with me a letter he recently sent his employees.
By Alan Hall
March 11, 2013 4:35 p.m. MDT
Business
It’s killing me! Six ways to manage stress
Stress comes from unrelenting pressure to survive, succeed and make others happy. Do you have it? Is it killing you?
By Alan Hall
Feb 25, 2013 5:30 p.m. MST
If you are going to quit, don't go to work for another company. Do something wild: Kiss your boss goodbye and launch your own business.
Business
4 ways to become your own boss — which one fits you?
If you are ready to become your own boss, here are four options that might align well with who you are and what you enjoy. Which of the following alternatives suits you best?
By Alan Hall
Feb 19, 2013 2:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Attributes of champions: 5 key principles from world-class cowboys
I chatted with several PRCA golden buckle Champion Cowboys of the Year to learn their competitive secrets and how they might apply to the business world. In sum, here are the five principles they follow that make them better than anyone else.
By Alan Hall
Feb 11, 2013 7:35 p.m. MST
Business
Money offered to entrepreneurs, no strings attached
America’s risk-taking entrepreneurs strengthen our economy by serving as our most efficient and powerful supplier of jobs. Over the last 30 years, entrepreneurs are responsible for the creation of 40 million American jobs
By Alan Hall
Feb 4, 2013 3:46 p.m. MST
Business
Why Utah is Forbes’ best state for business (and 10 tips to help you gain these advantages, too)
Utah has just been named Forbes’ Best State for Business for the third consecutive year. What’s happening in the Beehive State to receive this singular honor? And, most importantly, how can other communities get these advantages too?
By Alan Hall
Jan 28, 2013 3:20 p.m. MST
Business
Kiss your boss goodbye: Will you leave your job and start anew in 2013?
Are you ready? Is 2013 the year you will tell your own boss goodbye? If statistics hold there will be 500,000 new businesses launched in the U.S. every month of this year.
By Alan Hall
Jan 22, 2013 3:55 p.m. MST
Business
I don’t want to go to jail: Our actions and time management affect our intended goals
None of us want to go to jail, lose a marriage, lose our health or lose our valuable relationships with children, extended family and chosen and valuable friends. Are our actions taking us closer or further away from our intended goals?
By Alan Hall
Jan 14, 2013 3:30 p.m. MST
I told my friend that in many ways, today’s businesses are like US Steel, a company that fell from its perch as the preeminent world producer of steel products to just 10th place. What happened?
Business
Retailers can try some tips to offset Internet sales losses
Burgeoning Internet sales are damaging the traditional business models for many small-business retailers across America. What should shop owners and employees do?
By Alan Hall
Jan 8, 2013 9:54 a.m. MST
Business
6 steps will allow you to create insanely successful business goals for 2013
It’s time to determine your company’s goals for the new year. Don’t wait any longer. Smart business builders are working on this task now. From my point of view, it is imperative to establish reachable and measurable goals in advance.
By Alan Hall
Dec 19, 2012 7 a.m. MST
Business
Obamacare and entrepreneurs: What you should know; how to prepare
For all organizations, while much is still unknown as we approach the start dates, the implications of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) will be immense.
By Alan Hall
Dec 11, 2012 10:14 a.m. MST
Business
9 things a boss should never say to an employee
There are expressions a manager should never proclaim to an employee. Today’s article will benefit all thoughtful bosses and be a reminder of good management principles as well.
By Alan Hall
Dec 3, 2012 5:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Thanksgiving tips: 9 great business skills entrepreneurs can learn from the Pilgrims
This month we celebrate Thanksgiving across America, a time to focus on the gratitude we feel for the blessings we enjoy as citizens of this great nation and for those early settlers whose entrepreneurial spirit laid the groundwork for its creation.
By Alan Hall
Nov 28, 2012 3:53 p.m. MST
Business
How business champions overcome adversity: 5 powerful steps
Starting and running a business can be extremely challenging. Most entrepreneurs and managers find new obstacles to remove and towering barriers to scale every day of the week.
By Alan Hall
Nov 19, 2012 11:27 p.m. MST
Business
The big-league secret to business is focus, focus, focus
Entrepreneurs must keep their eyes and focus on their companies. They achieve greatness by avoiding any situations that might distract them. They must constantly and tightly fix their vision on the most important components of their business.
By Alan Hall
Nov 13, 2012 6:44 a.m. MST
Business
The 10 steps to finding more customers
Business leaders must regularly increase gross revenues by adding more and more buyers who will purchase their solutions to remain viable and profitable.
By Alan Hall
Nov 5, 2012 9:58 p.m. MST
Business
5 ways to fund a business: How to get your piece of the pie
One of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs and small-business owners is finding the funds necessary to launch — and eventually grow — their businesses.
By Alan Hall
Oct 29, 2012 9:34 p.m. MDT
Just as woodcutters need to hone their knives, in starting and growing a business, we need to hone our strategies.
Business
When to pivot: Is it time to retool your business?
In starting and growing a business, we need to hone our strategies.
By Alan Hall
Oct 22, 2012 11:03 p.m. MDT
Business
Sustaining business means balancing short-term profit, long-term success
Editor’s note: This article written by Alan Hall originally appeared on Forbes.com and is being reprinted with his permission.
By Alan Hall
Oct 15, 2012 8:45 p.m. MDT
