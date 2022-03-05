Alec Williams

As the country continues to mourn Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday at 81 after a battle with brain cancer, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, took to the Senate floor Tuesday to remember his colleague.
After parents complained about an “inappropriate” survey that asked a class of seventh-graders about their economic status, religious beliefs and whether they had ever considered suicide, the school’s principal apologized.
Prevailing wisdom has maintained that penguins are monogamous creatures — two parents bonded for life. Pairing with the aquarium, Utah Valley University has published new research that has called into question that long-held stance.
The latest in Utah fire news: Evacuations were lifted from the Hill Top fire Saturday night, officials do not know what caused the Dollar Ridge fire and smoke in the state is making air quality worsen.
A week after a 23-year-old bicyclist died when he was struck by a FrontRunner train, officials have released footage showing the man was among a number of cyclists who continued to cross the tracks despite warning lights and crossing arms.