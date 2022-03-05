Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Alec Williams

Ducks swim in the water at Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray, dangerous algae has been located in the water on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Utah
Algae-related toxin found in Jordan River; Utahns warned to stay out of water
Health officials warned people Tuesday to stay out of the Jordan River after test results revealed levels of toxins that could pose a risk to humans and animals.
By Alec Williams
Aug 28, 2018 3:21 p.m. MDT
Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks during the Utah Republican Party Nominating Convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Utah
‘He embodied the best in us': Hatch remembers McCain during Senate speech
As the country continues to mourn Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday at 81 after a battle with brain cancer, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, took to the Senate floor Tuesday to remember his colleague.
By Alec Williams
Aug 28, 2018 11:47 a.m. MDT
Boris Majnaric looks over his pigeons in a backyard shelter in South Jordan on Thursday, April 3, 2014.
Police/Courts
Police find 100 pigeons in home of South Jordan’s ‘pigeon man’ during welfare check
Despite trials, appeals and the destruction of a backyard loft that once held hundreds of pigeons, South Jordan’s “pigeon man” has once again been found to be harboring birds on his property.
By Alec Williams
Aug 27, 2018 5:20 p.m. MDT
Police/Courts
No injuries reported after FrontRunner clips semi that rolled near tracks
A FrontRunner train clipped a semitrailer that rolled off I-15 and near the tracks in Centerville on Monday, police said. No serious injuries were reported.
By Alec Williams
Aug 27, 2018 4:05 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Utah leaders expressed their admiration and respect for Arizona Sen. John McCain — the "maverick of the S
Politics
‘The very pinnacle of American virtue': Utahns react to John McCain’s death at 81
Utah leaders expressed their admiration and respect for Arizona Sen. John McCain — the “maverick of the Senate” — who died Saturday of brain cancer at age 81.
By Alec Williams
Aug 25, 2018 9:18 p.m. MDT
Officers investigate after a body was found on a railroad track between 800 South and 900 South at about 600 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Police say an unidentified man died Saturday afternoon while trying to roll under a moving Unio
Police/Courts
Man killed while trying to roll underneath moving train in Salt Lake City, police say
An unidentified man died Saturday afternoon while trying to roll under a moving Union Pacific train, police said.
By Alec Williams
Aug 25, 2018 8:28 p.m. MDT
After parents complained about an "inappropriate" survey that asked a class of seventh-graders about their economic status, religious beliefs and whether they had ever considered suicide, the school's principal apologized and canceled any further surveys.
Utah
Utah school district apologizes after students given ‘inappropriate’ survey on religious beliefs, economic status
After parents complained about an “inappropriate” survey that asked a class of seventh-graders about their economic status, religious beliefs and whether they had ever considered suicide, the school’s principal apologized.
By Alec Williams
Aug 24, 2018 4:34 p.m. MDT
Nora Dalpiaz, 106, is recognized as the oldest person attending the 32nd Centenarian Celebration at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Utah
Utah’s ‘most exclusive club': Governor celebrates state’s centenarians
Gov. Gary Herbert honored Utah’s 176 centenarians, residents that have reached or surpassed the age of 100 in 2018, at a lunch Thursday.
By Alec Williams
Aug 23, 2018 5:41 p.m. MDT
Daniel Thompson, Innovative Entertainment owner and creator, helps Alden Tueller put on a virtual reality headset as Amber Thompson, Innovative Entertainment event coordinator, helps Laurie Coon put hers on to experience “Soaring Southern Utah,” a virtual
Utah
‘We’re atypical retirees': Seniors fly across southern Utah — with virtual reality
Retirees at the Cove Point Retirement Community were able to soar through the sights of southern Utah without leaving the ground.
By Alec Williams
Aug 22, 2018 5:58 p.m. MDT
FILE - Trees burn in the Coal Hollow Fire on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Thanks to a brief but helpful break from Utah's dry summer conditions, firefighters have continued to tighten their control of the Coal Hollow Fire.
Utah
Officials lift more Coal Hollow Fire evacuation warnings after helpful rain showers
Thanks to a brief but helpful break from Utah’s dry summer conditions, firefighters have continued to tighten their control of the Coal Hollow Fire.
By Alec Williams
Aug 21, 2018 11:46 a.m. MDT
A fire in Sanpete County prompted evacuations for residents of Blackhawk Estates in Fairview on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Utah
Utah 2018 wildfires destroy the most structures in past 15 years
The destructive Dollar Ridge Fire takes most of the blame, consuming 363 structures, 75 of which were residences, since it started in early July.
By Alec Williams
Aug 18, 2018 5:39 p.m. MDT
A child gets a close look at a gentoo penguin at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The aquarium announced that their penguins are the focus of the first-ever study to test the paternity of the Gentoo penguin. The results
Utah
UVU research shows penguins aren’t as monogamous as widely believed
Prevailing wisdom has maintained that penguins are monogamous creatures — two parents bonded for life. Pairing with the aquarium, Utah Valley University has published new research that has called into question that long-held stance.
By Alec Williams
Aug 17, 2018 3:35 p.m. MDT
With two alleged scammers set to stand trial in Salt Lake City, the FBI is warning other Utah business owners from falling into similar email fraud scams.
Utah
Email scams have cost Utah businesses more than $20M this year, FBI warns
With two alleged scammers set to stand trial in Salt Lake City, the FBI is warning other Utah business owners from falling into similar email fraud scams.
By Alec Williams
Aug 16, 2018 8:30 a.m. MDT
A freshly painted “SCHOOL” in large letters stretches across the westbound lane at 1700 South and Blair Street in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The Salt Lake City Public Services Department is using a new, brighter and more durable paint that
Education
As students go back to school, Salt Lake improves city crosswalks
With students scheduled to start school in the coming weeks, nearly 1,500 crosswalks throughout Salt Lake City have been stripped and replaced for the new year.
By Alec Williams
Aug 14, 2018 3:31 p.m. MDT
Michael Taylor, general manager of Amazon's new Utah fulfillment center, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski stand before members of the media during a tour of the new facility in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The 855,000-square-foot faci
Utah
With operations to begin in weeks, Amazon shows off new Utah distribution center
Just a few weeks away from bringing the facility on line, Amazon officials showed off their near-finished warehouse Monday, with hard-hatted, orange-vested city officials in tow.
By Alec Williams
Aug 13, 2018 3:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah’s fire officials continue fighting flames as smoke worsens air quality
The latest in Utah fire news: Evacuations were lifted from the Hill Top fire Saturday night, officials do not know what caused the Dollar Ridge fire and smoke in the state is making air quality worsen.
By Alec Williams
Aug 12, 2018 8:43 p.m. MDT
BYU professors Brian Jeffs and Karl Warnick pose for a photo on the roof of the Clyde Building in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2018.
Education
These two BYU professors are going to help build a new super antenna on the ‘Goldeneye’ telescope
Two BYU engineering professors have been tasked with a $5.8 million project to build a super antenna for the giant telescope dish featured in the 1995 James Bond film, “GoldenEye.”
By Alec Williams
Aug 11, 2018 6:10 p.m. MDT
Emergency personnel place a blue tarp on the tail of an aircraft that crashed at St. George Regional Airport, killing the pilot, Sterling Palmer, 69, of St. George, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Utah
Pilot dies in small plane crash in St. George
A small plane crashed at the St. George Regional Airport on Saturday, killing its 69-year-old pilot.
By Wendy Leonard and Alec Williams
Aug 11, 2018 5:36 p.m. MDT
Volunteers build a new playground in South Salt Lake on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The playground was based on drawings made by children in the community in June.
Utah
‘Kids need play': 200 volunteers in South Salt Lake build new playground
Over 200 volunteers descended upon the 50-year-old Lions Park in South Salt Lake Thursday, armed with wood chips, slides and jungle gyms.
By Alec Williams
Aug 9, 2018 2:47 p.m. MDT
Zainab Abdi of Somalia and others stand for the national anthem during a nationalization ceremony at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Citizenship was conferred on 110 people from 41 countries.
Utah
‘I’ve been a U.S. citizen in my heart for the longest time’: 110 become Americans
From 41 countries, 110 people became U.S. citizens at the Utah State Capitol Friday morning.
By Alec Williams
Aug 3, 2018 12:44 p.m. MDT
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson, left, hugs supporter Saida Dahir, a refugee from Somalia, following a press conference at the Sego Gallery in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. During the press conference, Wilson called called on her
Politics
Jenny Wilson calls on Mitt Romney to ‘come out of hiding’ during speech on immigration
With an immigration field office as a backdrop, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said her opponent, Mitt Romney, should “come out of hiding” and defend his immigration positions.
By Alec Williams
Aug 2, 2018 11:41 a.m. MDT
Utah health professionals were recognized Wednesday for providing "exemplary" breastfeeding programs across the state.
Utah
USDA recognizes Utah breastfeeding programs with national awards
Utah health professionals were recognized for providing “exemplary” breastfeeding programs across the state Wednesday.
By Alec Williams
Aug 1, 2018 10:06 p.m. MDT
FILE - Bumble sprays the crowd with a water gun as the Salt Lake Bees play the Fresno Grizzlies in a baseball game at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Utahns are more willing to spend money on America's favorite pastime, a new
Utah
Utahns’ steady consumer confidence for July is a hit with Salt Lake Bees
Utahns are more willing to spend money on spectator sports, specifically America’s favorite pastime, a new survey has found.
By Alec Williams
July 31, 2018 8:51 p.m. MDT
Sarcoma patients, physicians and caregivers gathered for a sunflower planting party in honor of Sarcoma Awareness Month at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Utah
‘A new beginning': Patients plant sunflowers to raise awareness about rare cancer
On Monday, patients and doctors from the Huntsman Cancer Institute took the day to raise awareness about sarcoma, an incredibly rare, staggeringly brutal cancer.
By Alec Williams
July 30, 2018 4:47 p.m. MDT
FILE - Crews were battling a fire near Tooele Friday morning that grew to 100 acres overnight. Utah's firefighters are getting a better handle on the multiple wildfires burning across the state Saturday, but the work is not over.
Utah
Officials continue to battle wildfire in Tooele with more resources
Utah’s firefighters are getting a better handle on the multiple wildfires burning across the state Saturday, but the work is not over.
By Alec Williams
July 28, 2018 10:37 p.m. MDT
FILE - A concrete barrier crushed a 46-year-old man's legs Friday night, leaving him with serious injuries, after a Wasatch County Fair Days demolition derby accident.
Police/Courts
Accident at Heber City demolition derby crushes man’s legs; crowd rushes to help (+video)
A concrete barrier crushed a 46-year-old man’s legs Friday night, leaving him with serious injuries, after a Wasatch County Fair Days demolition derby accident.
By Alec Williams
July 28, 2018 5:40 p.m. MDT
Euziel De La Torre, 20, was arrested by police on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead.
Police/Courts
Police arrest 2 allegedly involved in drive-by that killed woman
Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a woman earlier this month, and police believe another two were involved.
By Alec Williams
July 28, 2018 4:33 p.m. MDT
Crews were battling a fire near Tooele Friday morning that grew to 100 acres overnight.
Utah
Crews to continue air assault on Tooele fire Saturday
Airborne firefighting crews will return to the flames nears Tooele Saturday morning, concluding a day of efforts on the 200-acre Middle Canyon Fire.
By Caitlin BurchillAlec Williams, and 1 more
July 27, 2018 9:16 p.m. MDT
Footage released by the Utah Transit Authority shows several participants in a large group bike ride crossing the tracks near 900 South and 600 West moments before a Salt Lake man was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Police/Courts
Video: UTA releases footage revealing moments before bicyclist’s death
A week after a 23-year-old bicyclist died when he was struck by a FrontRunner train, officials have released footage showing the man was among a number of cyclists who continued to cross the tracks despite warning lights and crossing arms.
By Alec Williams and Ladd Egan
July 26, 2018 10:54 p.m. MDT
Firefighters respond to an explosion at Avanti Apartments, 736 W. State St., in Farmington on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Police/Courts
Man in critical condition after explosion in Farmington garage
Police think “criminal implications” may be involved in an explosion that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.
By Alec Williams
July 26, 2018 9:56 p.m. MDT
