Alexandria Ramirez

Deseret Digital Media created a video lab in August 2015. Since then, a small team of producers and editors have come together to make videos that have gained about 120 million views in less than a year.
The process of mutual sharing in media consumption was the topic of a panel during FanXperience, and several experts shared perspectives on how such practices can protect children and encourage sharing and learning in the home.
The ReelAbilities Film Festival is a free event that will debut May 18-21 in Salt Lake City, presented by the Salt Lake Community College Community Writing Center. The films will address a wide range of disabilities through various genres.
Fine artist Laura Sharp Wilson created a terrazzo floor design for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater grand lobby, and she recently discussed her creative process, experience observing the installation and reaction to the final product.
Cavalia’s “Odysseo” is a unique show that will be performed at The Shops at South Town in Sandy from April 20 to May 8. The show describes the journey of man and horse, combining a variety of performing arts elements and technological feats.