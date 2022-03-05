Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Alexandria Ramirez

1756909.jpg
Utah
Deseret Digital Media Video Labs experiment with digital storytelling
Deseret Digital Media created a video lab in August 2015. Since then, a small team of producers and editors have come together to make videos that have gained about 120 million views in less than a year.
By Alexandria Ramirez
Oct 21, 2016 2:25 p.m. MDT
The Benedict family poses, dressed as "The Engineer," a character from the video game, "Team Fortress 2."
Family
How ‘geeky families’ can love tech but also set limits
The process of mutual sharing in media consumption was the topic of a panel during FanXperience, and several experts shared perspectives on how such practices can protect children and encourage sharing and learning in the home.
By Alexandria Ramirez
July 6, 2016 11:03 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Gaining ‘perspective on life': ReelAbilities Film Festival to share stories about disabilities
The ReelAbilities Film Festival is a free event that will debut May 18-21 in Salt Lake City, presented by the Salt Lake Community College Community Writing Center. The films will address a wide range of disabilities through various genres.
By Alexandria Ramirez
May 12, 2016 5:29 p.m. MDT
Family
Local artist Laura Sharp Wilson explains her inspiration for terrazzo floor design in Eccles Theater
Fine artist Laura Sharp Wilson created a terrazzo floor design for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater grand lobby, and she recently discussed her creative process, experience observing the installation and reaction to the final product.
By Alexandria Ramirez
April 15, 2016 8:20 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
More than a horse show: Cavalia’s ‘Odysseo’ features unique collaboration of animal life, technology, performing arts
Cavalia’s “Odysseo” is a unique show that will be performed at The Shops at South Town in Sandy from April 20 to May 8. The show describes the journey of man and horse, combining a variety of performing arts elements and technological feats.
By Alexandria Ramirez
April 7, 2016 7:40 p.m. MDT