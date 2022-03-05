Alison Berg

Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent vision damage, said Dr. Jeff Pettey, Moran Eye Center ophthalmologist. Pettey compared the damage to the blurry vision caused by looking at a camera flash — only permanent
A drill at the Salt Lake Central FrontRunner station Tuesday simulated a bombing, with actors acting as bomb victims and emergency responders conducting medical procedures as if the situation was real.
After accepting a job with Rocky Mountain Power, Eagle Mountain Mayor Chris Pengra announced his resignation Wednesday evening in an online message to City Council members and Eagle Mountain residents.
A study conducted by Dr. Matthew Poppe, an associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Utah and a physician at Huntsman Cancer Institute, examined the safety of treating women with breast cancer with a shorter course of radiation.
Joined by 124 other new citizens from 38 countries and six continents, Victor Avalos, 43, of Mexico, took the oath of allegiance and received a citizenship certificate Wednesday during a ceremony at the state Capitol.
A driver struck six people Tuesday evening by the Road Home shelter in Salt Lake City, police reported. One woman died at the scene, one man with a leg injury is in critical condition and four others are in stable condition, according to officials.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday night, the Brian Head Fire had grown to about 38,000 acres and was 5 percent contained. The fire started June 17 and is the largest fire burning in the United States at this time, fire officials reported.