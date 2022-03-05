Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Utah
Sea lions draw crowds at Davis County Fair
The show was put on by a California-based company and received positive feedback from its attendees.
By Alison Berg
Aug 18, 2017 7:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Youngsters get chance to learn bus safety
Soon-to-be students and their parents got a first-hand look at a school bus during the third annual Safety Dog Bus Tour Wednesday at West Jordan Library.
By Alison Berg
Aug 16, 2017 9:03 p.m. MDT
FILE - Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent vision damage, said Dr. Jeff Pettey, Moran Eye Center ophthalmologist.
Utah
Eye health officials share tips for safely viewing eclipse in Utah
Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent vision damage, said Dr. Jeff Pettey, Moran Eye Center ophthalmologist. Pettey compared the damage to the blurry vision caused by looking at a camera flash — only permanent
By Alison Berg
Aug 15, 2017 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sculptures created with healthy food headed to food bank
On Tuesday, six businesses displayed hand-crafted sculptures made of healthy canned food at the Salt Lake City Main Library. The food ultimately will be donated to the Utah Food Bank.
By Alison Berg
Aug 10, 2017 6:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Emergency responders practice for future disasters
A drill at the Salt Lake Central FrontRunner station Tuesday simulated a bombing, with actors acting as bomb victims and emergency responders conducting medical procedures as if the situation was real.
By Alison Berg
Aug 8, 2017 5:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Protective gears saves motorcyclists’ lives, experts emphasize
According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, 19 motorcyclists have died on Utah roads so far in 2017, and 12 of the riders involved were not wearing helmets.
By Alison Berg
Aug 2, 2017 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake City’s sizzling summer continues
The city normally only experiences six days over 100 degrees, but has seen 11 days over 100 degrees this summer.
By Alison Berg
July 31, 2017 8:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Search continues for missing American Fork man
Hundreds of people have spent the last three days vigorously searching for 30-year-old Paul Swenson, of American Fork.
By Alison Berg
July 29, 2017 9:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
One killed, three injured in Daggett County crash
A motorist died Saturday and three others were hospitalized when a vehicle collided with a motor home about 25 miles north of Vernal.
By Alison Berg
July 29, 2017 8:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man stabbed while handing out samples at mall, police say
A food court employee at the Valley Fair Mall was critically injured Saturday after police say he was attacked while handing out food samples.
By Alison Berg
July 29, 2017 8:12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Rotary Club delivers teddy bears, smiles to special needs students
Smiles were formed and tears were shed as a group of special needs people ranging in age from 10 to 50 were handed homemade teddy bears by the South Valley Rotary Club.
By Alison Berg
July 28, 2017 6:10 p.m. MDT
FILE - Christopher Pengra, mayor of Eagle Mountain and vice chairman of the Unified Fire Authority Board, speaks to the media at the Unified Fire Authority headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.
Utah
Eagle Mountain mayor resigns to take new job
After accepting a job with Rocky Mountain Power, Eagle Mountain Mayor Chris Pengra announced his resignation Wednesday evening in an online message to City Council members and Eagle Mountain residents.
By Alison Berg
July 27, 2017 5:20 p.m. MDT
FILE - A rainbow leads to a rock peak called Jacob's Chair which is on the Bicentennial Highway in Southern Utah on April 1, 2004. The central and southern parts of Utah were under a flash flood watch Tuesday.
Utah
Central and southern Utah under flash flood watch
Some of the storms Utah is expected to receive Tuesday and Wednesday could produce more rain than Utah’s rock formations are prepared for.
By Alison Berg
July 25, 2017 4:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utahns gather to celebrate pioneer heritage at Days of ’47 Parade
Thousands of people flocked downtown Monday to view the annual Days of ’47 Parade as thousands more watched the festivities on TV.
By Alison Berg
July 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Study: Shorter course of radiation an option for breast cancer patients
A study conducted by Dr. Matthew Poppe, an associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Utah and a physician at Huntsman Cancer Institute, examined the safety of treating women with breast cancer with a shorter course of radiation.
By Alison Berg
July 21, 2017 9:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
New U.S. citizens encouraged to infuse culture with American experience
Joined by 124 other new citizens from 38 countries and six continents, Victor Avalos, 43, of Mexico, took the oath of allegiance and received a citizenship certificate Wednesday during a ceremony at the state Capitol.
By Alison Berg
July 19, 2017 5:15 p.m. MDT
FILE - A home and property were completely destroyed by the wildfire at Brian Head on Friday, June 30, 2017. After burning for more than a month, destroying more than a dozen homes and covering about 72,000 acres, the Brian Head Fire is 95 percent contain
Utah
Damage from Brian Head Fire not done yet, official says
After burning for more than a month, destroying more than a dozen homes and covering about 72,000 acres, the Brian Head Fire is 95 percent contained, fire officials said.
By Alison Berg
July 18, 2017 2:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Float builders share their ‘visions’ in Pioneer Day parade
Forty-two floats were on display Monday morning for a Pioneer Day parade preview at the South Towne Expo Center. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
By Alison Berg
July 17, 2017 8:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Crews battling wildfire on Alpine mountainside
Crews were battling a fire on the mountainside east of Alpine on Saturday night, and fire officials said evacuations were possible.
By Alison Berg
July 15, 2017 9:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Crews quickly control Juab County fire sparked by target shooting
A fire caused by “people shooting exploding targets in dry grass” had been extinguished by 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Juab County officials.
By Alison Berg
July 15, 2017 9:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
UTA welcomes first bus for Provo-Orem rapid transit system
The Utah Transit Authority gave members of the media a sneak peek Friday at the 60-foot articulated New Flyer Xcelsior, the first bus in its bus rapid transit fleet to be delivered.
By Alison Berg
July 14, 2017 7:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
First-generation college students present research on human rights
First-generation college students present research on human rights as part of the McNair Scholars Program, which gives low-income and first-generation students the tools to attend graduate school.
By Alison Berg
July 8, 2017 2:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sutherland Institute launches new campaign
The campaign is being shared with local, state and federal lawmakers.
By Alison Berg
July 6, 2017 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
S.L. police seek answers after car drives down sidewalk, strikes 6, killing 1
A driver struck six people Tuesday evening by the Road Home shelter in Salt Lake City, police reported. One woman died at the scene, one man with a leg injury is in critical condition and four others are in stable condition, according to officials.
By Alison Berg and Ashley Stilson
July 4, 2017 7:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Blaze near the U. destroys 1 home, damages another
A fire that started in a home near the University of Utah Monday night soon spread to another home, Salt Lake fire officials said.
By Alison Berg
July 4, 2017 5:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Taylorsville fire causes $50,000 in damage
No injuries were reported as a result of the early-morning fire.
By Alison Berg
July 4, 2017 5:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
July fireworks bring more business to vets treating pets’ anxieties
July is to veterinarians as December is to retail stores, but vets have found new ways to help pets cope.
By Alison Berg
July 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah State Fairpark finishes new arena
The Utah State Fairpark will be open in time to host the Days of ’47 arena.
By Alison Berg
July 2, 2017 9:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
Brian Head Fire tops 40,000 acres as other fires crop up across the state
As of 5 p.m. Saturday night, the Brian Head Fire had grown to about 38,000 acres and was 5 percent contained. The fire started June 17 and is the largest fire burning in the United States at this time, fire officials reported.
By Alison Berg
June 24, 2017 10:57 p.m. MDT
Utah
W. Jordan woman killed in rollover on Mountain View Corridor
A 22-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when the Ford F-150 she was driving rolled on Mountain View Corridor, South Jordan police said.
By Alison Berg
June 24, 2017 4:40 p.m. MDT
