Allison Oligschlaeger

Medical professionals and computer scientists from more than 40 countries are showcasing their work at the 11th annual International Meeting for Autism Research at the Grand America Hotel this weekend.
More than 30 Utah businesses, nonprofits and government agencies pledged their support for the Women’s Leadership Institute and its ElevateHER challenge at the institute’s official launch Thursday afternoon.
World War II veteran Sgt. Robert Ord, 90, returned home to Magna Wednesday following a 10-day trip through Germany and France. A mayor in France honored him with a medal and his family gave him the hero’s welcome he never received after the war.
Nearly 40 YWCA after-school program enrollees participated in an all-expenses-paid Mother’s Day shopping spree Monday, courtesy of Women’s Edge, a new resource group for women who are employees of Smith’s.
Bonneville Junior High history teacher Rosemary Jacklin’s class was interrupted by philanthropist Karen Huntsman, who stunned Jacklin with the news that she had been awarded a prestigious Huntsman Award for Excellence in Education.
The Cache County Child and Family Support Center’s sixth annual “Steppin’ Up for Children” event used 327 pairs of shoes to represent the 327 substantiated cases of child abuse filed in Cache County last year.
A joint campaign against underage drinking by the Sandy mayor’s office, police and ParentsEmpowered.org, an outreach arm of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, targets parents and other adults who provide alcohol to minors.
Veteran Eugene Ward, 83, known to the children of Redwood Elementary School as “Mr. Gene,” is a regular volunteer in the classroom of first-grade teacher Marta Welch. He has been teaching children to read for the past year.
Volunteers with Intermountain Donor Services commemorated National Donate Life month on Friday by planting 123 flowers in the gardens surrounding the Celebration of Life Donor Monument, representing the 123,000 Americans waiting for a transplant.
The Arrive Alive Tour visited the University of Utah on Monday to give students a hands-on lesson in the risks of texting or drinking while driving. The national prevention campaign uses a simulator to demonstrate distractions.
Community leaders recognized and thanked Utah’s 6,900 national service volunteers on Tuesday, during the Corporation for National Community Service’s third annual County/Mayors Day of National Service Recognition.
After finding no significant differences between the cognitive functioning of pregnant and post-partum women and that of non-pregnant women, neuroscientists at BYU recently released a study declaring “pregnancy brain” a myth.