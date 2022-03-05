Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Allison Oligschlaeger

Utah
Wheeler Historic Farm welcomes summer with FarmFest
With parents in tow, thousands of toddlers flooded Wheeler Historic Farm’s 75 acres Saturday morning for FarmFest, the park’s annual summer kickoff celebration.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 16, 2015 8:30 p.m. MDT
Science & Tech
Computer scientists, clinicians collaborate at autism conference
Medical professionals and computer scientists from more than 40 countries are showcasing their work at the 11th annual International Meeting for Autism Research at the Grand America Hotel this weekend.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 15, 2015 9:53 p.m. MDT
1536942.jpg
Business
Businesses, colleges pledge to ‘ElevateHER’
More than 30 Utah businesses, nonprofits and government agencies pledged their support for the Women’s Leadership Institute and its ElevateHER challenge at the institute’s official launch Thursday afternoon.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 14, 2015 8:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Women’s Leadership Institute issues corporate challenge
Utah’s recently formed Women’s Leadership Institute will issue its first official corporate challenge this week.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 13, 2015 5:32 p.m. MDT
Utah
Search for Park City bear suspended
Officials on Friday suspended their search for the black bear disturbing Park City as the bear is believed to be moving south.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 8, 2015 12:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
More bear sightings reported in Park City
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is redoubling efforts in Park City following another rash of reported bear sightings.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 7, 2015 6:48 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Mayor honors 90-year-old Utah WWII vet as he revisits war sites in France
World War II veteran Sgt. Robert Ord, 90, returned home to Magna Wednesday following a 10-day trip through Germany and France. A mayor in France honored him with a medal and his family gave him the hero’s welcome he never received after the war.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 6, 2015 6:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Build week celebrates women in community, construction
In honor of mothers, the Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity is celebrating Women’s Build Week, an initiative to include more women in the nonprofit organization’s community construction projects.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 5, 2015 7:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
YWCA children go on Mother’s Day shopping spree
Nearly 40 YWCA after-school program enrollees participated in an all-expenses-paid Mother’s Day shopping spree Monday, courtesy of Women’s Edge, a new resource group for women who are employees of Smith’s.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 4, 2015 8:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
11 honored with Huntsman education awards
After years of dedicated service, 11 outstanding educators will receive Huntsman Awards for Excellence in Education this month.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
May 1, 2015 5:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
Holladay history teacher surprised with Huntsman Award
Bonneville Junior High history teacher Rosemary Jacklin’s class was interrupted by philanthropist Karen Huntsman, who stunned Jacklin with the news that she had been awarded a prestigious Huntsman Award for Excellence in Education.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 30, 2015 4:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Shoes remind residents to ‘step up’ against child abuse
The Cache County Child and Family Support Center’s sixth annual “Steppin’ Up for Children” event used 327 pairs of shoes to represent the 327 substantiated cases of child abuse filed in Cache County last year.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 29, 2015 5:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
First stranded Utah travelers return home from Nepal
After spending nearly three days stranded in the rubble of Kathmandu, seven Utah travelers returned home from Nepal on Monday afternoon. They are the first Utahns to return following the quake.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 29, 2015 11:55 a.m. MDT
Utah
New campaign targets parents, adults as alcohol providers
A joint campaign against underage drinking by the Sandy mayor’s office, police and ParentsEmpowered.org, an outreach arm of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, targets parents and other adults who provide alcohol to minors.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 27, 2015 3:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
83-year-old volunteer a ‘classroom grandparent’ for West Valley first-graders
Veteran Eugene Ward, 83, known to the children of Redwood Elementary School as “Mr. Gene,” is a regular volunteer in the classroom of first-grade teacher Marta Welch. He has been teaching children to read for the past year.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 26, 2015 8:56 p.m. MDT
Hundreds of Utah’s faithful convened Saturday for an “interactive preview” of the 2015 Parliament of the World’s Religions, which Salt Lake City will host this October.
Faith
‘As great as hosting the Olympics': Utah’s faith leaders prepare for world religions parliament
Hundreds of Utah’s faithful convened Saturday for an “interactive preview” of the 2015 Parliament of the World’s Religions, which Salt Lake City will host this October.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 26, 2015 5:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. students release net neutrality-themed video game
The thesis project of 12 University of Utah graduate students, a net neutrality-themed video game, has amassed more than 82,000 downloads and 500 reviews in a week.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 26, 2015 3:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Gardening project encourages organ donation
Volunteers with Intermountain Donor Services commemorated National Donate Life month on Friday by planting 123 flowers in the gardens surrounding the Celebration of Life Donor Monument, representing the 123,000 Americans waiting for a transplant.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 24, 2015 2:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
South Korea names 117 Utah veterans Ambassadors for Peace
117 Utah veterans of the Korean War were named “Ambassadors for Peace” by the South Korean government on Thursday in a ceremony at the Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 23, 2015 6:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
West Valley police open ‘soft’ interview room for victims of violence
In keeping with its recent focus on supporting survivors of sexual violence, the West Valley City Police Department opened a “soft” interview room specifically for survivors this week.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 22, 2015 6:01 p.m. MDT
Utah
Orem pediatrician ‘happy’ to help cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu
Orem pediatrician Matthew Cornish just returned from 10 days of voluntary medical service in the recently-devastated nation of Vanuatu, a tightly-knit group of 83 Pacific islands.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 18, 2015 3:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
UVU engineering students get chance to showcase skills before graduation
Utah Valley University’s Engineering Technology Fair, a joint effort between three of the university’s engineering programs, gives graduating students one last chance to show off their skills.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 17, 2015 7:02 p.m. MDT
The AAA Foundation, a prominent traffic safety nonprofit organization, recently released the first year of data collected in its long-term survey of American driving habits.
Utah
First installment of comprehensive driving study released
The AAA Foundation, a prominent traffic safety nonprofit organization, recently released the first year of data collected in its long-term survey of American driving habits.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 16, 2015 5:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
Simulator demonstrates dangers of distracted driving
The Arrive Alive Tour visited the University of Utah on Monday to give students a hands-on lesson in the risks of texting or drinking while driving. The national prevention campaign uses a simulator to demonstrate distractions.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 13, 2015 4:54 p.m. MDT
Utah
VA commemorates Former POW Recognition Day
The Utah Veterans Administration solemnized the 73rd anniversary of the infamous Bataan Death March on Friday afternoon with a luncheon honoring Utah’s prisoners of war.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 10, 2015 9:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah’s top student volunteer honored, will travel to Washington, D.C., for awards gala
Wes Orton, a senior at Innovations Early College High School, has been named the state’s top high school volunteer for his work with schoolchildren on the Navajo reservation in southeastern Utah.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 8, 2015 6:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Community leaders recognize national service volunteers
Community leaders recognized and thanked Utah’s 6,900 national service volunteers on Tuesday, during the Corporation for National Community Service’s third annual County/Mayors Day of National Service Recognition.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 7, 2015 6:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
BYU study debunks ‘pregnancy brain’
After finding no significant differences between the cognitive functioning of pregnant and post-partum women and that of non-pregnant women, neuroscientists at BYU recently released a study declaring “pregnancy brain” a myth.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 7, 2015 12:52 p.m. MDT
A spectator was struck and killed while taking photographs of a vehicle rock racing event Saturday afternoon in the Black Ridge area of San Juan County.
Utah
Spectator struck, killed at rock racing event in San Juan County
A spectator was struck and killed while taking photographs of a vehicle rock racing event Saturday afternoon in the Black Ridge area of San Juan County.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 4, 2015 8:25 p.m. MDT
Photo of the suspect captured by security cameras inside the Shopko store. The photo was released to the media by the Unified Police Department.
Utah
Shoplifter injures Shopko employee with car
Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a Shopko employee with his car while stealing a pair of Nike athletic shoes.
By Allison Oligschlaeger
April 4, 2015 7:55 p.m. MDT
Load More