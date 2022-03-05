clock
Alvin Jackson
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/alvin-jackson/rss
Opinion
Saying ‘America is racist’ teaches Black children the wrong lesson
Focusing on the principles of unity and belonging is what needs to take place, as opposed to labeling one group as the “oppressor” and the other group as the “oppressed.”
By
Alvin Jackson
March 5, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Strengthening Black families, educating ourselves will make the world better
By
Alvin Jackson
June 25, 2020 1 p.m. MDT